Constructing A Better VIX Futures Index

A lot has been written about the lead up and causes of last February’s ‘Volmageddon,’ including some popular and informative articles from the Invest In Vol team available here: XIV and SVXY - What Really Happened? and here: How Trading Volatility is Changing. But despite the relatively straightforward causes of February 5th, there has been very little discussion around improving the Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) that were used to access the vastly popular short volatility trade.

For those without the time to reread the detailed causes of last February’s ‘correction,’ a quick summary is that a small decline in the S&P 500 on February 5, 2018, triggered a large and inevitable rebalance in leveraged and inverse VIX ETPs in the span of a few minutes after the 4 pm ET stock market close. This ETP rebalance - essentially the purchase of tens of thousands of front and second month VIX futures - drove the VIX futures higher, triggering a feedback loop that required the same ETPs to make even larger portfolio rebalances. The result was a temporary spike in the price of the VIX futures and the near annihilation of three popular inverse VIX ETPs: XIV, SVXY, and RIC: 2049 (in Japan), leading to billions of dollars (and yen) in investor losses.

So far, critics have blamed ETP providers for allowing their products to grow so large, as well as hedge funds, market makers, and opportunistic traders for front running the ETPs’ rebalances and accelerating the VIX futures spike that resulted in the ETP implosion. But despite this analysis and wide-ranging criticism, there has been little or nothing proposed to improve the design of these extremely popular volatility products. Instead, in the weeks following Feb 5th, Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) retired XIV completely and ProShares halved the inverse exposure of SVXY. Neither reaction has been popular with investors and, while reducing investors’ exposure to the short volatility trade, neither could be described as improving the design of the VIX ETPs or investors’ access to the volatility market.

In reaction, investors have turned to alternative approaches to gaining their short volatility exposure. Dissatisfied with the one-half inverse SVXY, investors have gained their exposure by instead shorting the 1x long product, the VXX, or even more worryingly the 2x long product, the TVIX. While shorting either of these products exposes investors to inverse moves in the VIX index and its futures, shorting such volatile ETPs exposes investors to unlimited losses if the VIX was to spike and the VXX and/or TVIX was to rise considerably. This should be a large concern to investors, brokers, and the regulators alike.

So, what improvements could ETP issuers make to improve our market access? First, if we are to propose improvements we must first acknowledge the current weaknesses in the products and the many reasons behind them. As many of you already know, I have made a career designing and trading volatility linked products, and I’ve been lucky enough to be involved in the conceptualization and rollout of numerous ETPs - both popular and less popular. Many of the weaknesses in the present products are the direct result of their history – the limited options available to their designers when they were launched.

An interesting facet of the more popular VIX products on February 5th was that despite the S&P publishing more than fifty VIX linked indexes, all of the most popular VIX linked ETPs – including [[VXX, TVIX, UVXY, SVXY, VIXY, VIIX - all tracked (directly, leveraged, or inversely) the daily performance of just one index – the S&P 500 VIX Short Term Futures Index (SPVXSP) in either its Excess Return (ER) or Total Return (TR) formats. The fact that even daily inverse products like XIV and SVXY tracked this long futures index (on a daily inverse basis) often surprises people, as many assumed they tracked an inverse VIX index like the S&P 500 VIX Short Term Futures Inverse Daily Index or SPVXSPIT.

So why is the underlying index so important, you ask? Well, for one, it means that all of the short-term VIX futures ETPs derived their value from just one index, and the leverage and daily inverse products like TVIX, UVXY, and SVXY – the products that require daily rebalancing after changes in volatility – all rebalance using the same S&P index methodology. That was a lot of AUM crowded into one index, particularly in February 2018 when more than $5Bn in Assets Under Management (AUM) tracked the index in one way or another.

It is helpful to remember that in addition to all tracking the same index and therefore all rebalancing at the same time, leveraged and daily inverse products all rebalance in the same direction. This daily rebalance is on top of the daily roll that all VIX ETPs require, and relates to the leverage and daily inverse ETPs needing to resize their futures holdings each day to account for the difference in their -1 or 2x daily performance and the index’s 1x performance. Many people find this counterintuitive, but the additive nature of these rebalances is an interesting facet of leveraged and daily inverse ETPs. If volatility increases and VIX futures rise, both daily leveraged and daily inverse ETPs are required to buy VIX futures – risking substantial upward price pressure on the futures and thereby compounding the rise. If you’d like to understand better why this is the case and the math behind it, I recommend articles by my colleague Vance Harwood available here: Six Figure Investing.

So how specifically do these ETP rebalances affect the VIX futures market on which the SPVXSP is based? The secret lies in the index methodology. The SPVXSP tracks the performance of a portfolio of VIX futures measured from the VIX futures settlement on day T to the VIX futures settlement on T+1. Theoretically a neat solution, but practically a troubling thought. In order for leveraged and daily inverse funds to track the daily performance of that index their managers need to buy or sell VIX futures each day at the futures’ settlement time – a single moment in time at 4.15 pm ET each day. You can probably see where this is going. When VIX futures rise, ALL daily inverse and leveraged ETPs that track the SPVXSP index need to buy the SAME VIX futures at the SAME 4.15 pm ET settlement. The same applies in falling volatility markets where daily inverse and leveraged products need to sell the SAME VIX futures at the SAME 4.15 pm ET settlement. This execution concentration is the major weakness of the SPVXSP methodology, and in turn a major weakness of ETPs like XIV and SVXY that tracked it.

The market has been aware of this concentration risk for some time and in November 2011 the CBOE introduced a second VIX futures order book to try and mitigate this potential liquidity constraint. The Trade At Settlement (TAS) market allows traders and ETP managers to enter and have their orders executed in the market between 8.00 am and 4.12 pm ET at a price relative to the day’s final settlement price. For example, a buy order of ‘Settlement +1bp’ at 10 am ET would be filled at 10 am ET, assuming there was at least an offsetting offer in the TAS order book at that time, with the final execution price only known once the settlement is published after 4.15 pm ET. Bujar Huskaj and Lars Norden wrote an interesting analysis of the TAS market in 2015 which is helpful if you are interested in understanding the dynamics of the market further: Two Order Books are Better than One? Trading at Settlement (TAS) in VIX Futures.

But despite the growth in the TAS market, the focus of so much ETP AUM on just one index methodology still risks significant market disruption through the risk of failed executions. Because the CFE VIX futures market closes at 4.15 pm ET, and any rebalance not executed in the TAS exposes the ETP to a residual overnight futures position, traders will become less price-sensitive in the minutes approaching the market close. It is important to point out that while an ETP manager's role is to closely track an index, what’s best for tracking isn’t necessarily always best for the holders of an ETP.

While the VIX futures do reopen at 4.30 pm ET on Monday–Thursday, the liquidity in the after-hours market is a small fraction of that available in the regular trading session and this risk of failed execution and manager panic appears to have accentuated the spike in VIX futures prices just before 4.15 pm on February 5th – a temporary spike that now looks extremely out of proportion and, in only a few minutes, destroyed most of the value in XIV and SVXY. This panic was also compounded by the TAS market exceeding the CBOE’s limits of +/- 10 bp settlement and some more extreme TAS orders being rejected.

A further risk that this concentration has brought is the potential for the ETP rebalancing to be manipulated and/or front run. Because all the leveraged and daily inverse ETPs rebalance at the same time using the same index methodology, sophisticated investors are able to calculate the size of the rebalance before futures settlement and thereby trade ahead of the TAS market. In a rising volatility market, for example, an opportunistic trader might buy VIX futures between 4 and 4.15 pm ET, only to offer those same futures in the TAS market, potentially temporarily driving the price higher - or what has been termed by some ‘slamming the close’ – and thus compound any potential feedback loop the ETP rebalance may have triggered.

One final weakness of the SPVXSP index and the ETPs that track it is the timing mismatch between the 4.15 pm ET VIX futures close/ settlement and the 4 pm ET stock market close. This has been a long-standing gripe of sophisticated users of the VIX ETPs, noting that while their brokers mark their ETPs to the closing price at 4 pm ET, the actual value, the published Net Asset Value (NAV) each day is calculated at 4.15 pm ET, leaving traders that have large ETP positions having to deal with book value swings or even after-hours margin calls.

So how might we consider improving things and why hasn’t something been done before? First, we should acknowledge that leverage and daily inverse VIX ETPs have probably exceeded their original designers’ expectations in popularity and their rebalancing has concentrated too much VIX futures volume on the 4.15 pm ET settlement price and TAS market. While this has been obvious for a while, the quickly growing AUM and entrenched popularity of products like XIV and SVXY before February 2018 has probably made them too difficult to change, or even replace.

One improvement might be to track a VIX futures index that measures its performance from a futures price at 4 pm each day – thus aligning the index and any ETP that tracked it with the closing price of the stock market. This would certainly offer some simplification, principally the knowledge that the published end of day NAV for any ETP that tracked the index would likely align with its closing price. It would also shift the moment of any potential rebalance from 4.15 pm ET to 4 pm ET. Furthermore, a 4 pm valuation would capture the daily VIX futures moves only up to 4 pm, and then incorporate moves after 4 pm into the next day’s performance - far more in line with the stock market and nearly all non VIX ETPs in the marketplace.

A 4 pm ET rebalance for leveraged and daily inverse products would also give ETP managers some comfort in knowing that a significant pool of liquidity would be available after their rebalance, eliminating the potential panic if they failed to execute at 4 pm ET. However, while alleviating some of the concentration risk around 4.15 pm ET, an index tracking the performance from 4 pm to 4 pm could itself become at risk of concentrating execution and potentially attract abuse and manipulation.

An improvement could be to implement an averaging process over a short period of time. If a VIX futures index measured its performance from an average price over a fixed period to the average price over the same period the next day, any rebalance that might be required by leveraged and daily inverse ETPs could be done over that period of time - rather than at a single moment - when liquidity could be deeper and manipulation less likely.

As an experiment, in 2011 the CBOE started publishing the Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) for the first and second month VIX futures between 3.45 and 4.15 pm ET each day. An index that tracked that type of ‘settlement’ would certainly avoid the concentration associated with indexes that priced from a single moment in time.

But the CBOE’s VWAP process appears not to have caught anyone’s eye, and its publication was ceased in October 2016 without ever being formally adopted as an index. This may have been due simply to the entrenched popularity of existing products that follow the SPVXSP methodology, but was also likely the result of VWAP being difficult to execute reliably, or that it failed to improve on the 4 pm and 4.15 pm ET pricing disparity bugging ETP providers.

In essence, VWAP is a difficult pricing mechanism for an index. For an index to be popular it needs to be ‘investable,’ and reliably achieving VWAP executions is impossible without knowing the total volume traded in any period before that period begins. But instead of a VWAP how about a Time Weighted Average Price (TWAP), and instead of ending at 4.15 pm ET how about ending at 4 pm ET? Replicating TWAP doesn’t suffer the same execution risk as VWAP and a 4 pm finish would allow a final index settlement value to align with the 4 pm closing price of any ETP that chose to track it.

TWAP calculations have the advantage of being reliably replicable in the market by executing orders over a fixed period in fixed slices. For example, a buy of 180 futures to replicate a 5-second interval TWAP price between 3.45 and 4.00 pm ET could be executed by buying 1 futures contract every 5 seconds for 15 minutes. The resulting execution (excluding brokerage of course) would then match the published TWAP and allow an ETP manager to track a TWAP index.

A 3.45-4pm TWAP VIX index could have four main advantages over the present SPVXSP for ETP providers:

Any required daily rebalance for leveraged and daily inverse ETPs would occur over a 15-minute period, rather than at one instantaneous moment in time, spreading the rebalance volume over 15 minutes, potentially smoothing the execution, and reducing the chances of an instantaneous price spike. The index’s settlement value would align with the stock market closing price and NAV of any ETP that tracked it. During days of considerable volatility and/or market disruption, ETP managers could reasonably expect to rely on the substantial liquidity in the 4 - 4.15 pm ET futures market as well as the TAS market as a backup to execute any unfilled orders during the TWAP period. This back-up liquidity could eliminate any potential panic situation similar to what occurred on Feb 5th. A focus on a new 3.45 - 4 pm TWAP market could help increase overall liquidity in VIX futures by potentially adding a reliable ‘TWAP to Equity Close’ or TEC market that would alleviate some of the concentration on the TAS market. This new market could potentially allow market makers and others to make spread trades between the TEC and the TAS markets.

So how would a 3.45 - 4 pm TWAP VIX futures index performed on Feb 5th? While the SPVXSP index rose by more than 96%, most of which occurred after the equity market closed, and during a period that appeared to be a panicked but short-lived liquidly squeeze between 4.10 and 4.15 pm ET that evening. A 3.45-4 pm TWAP VIX futures index, on the other hand, would not have participated in that buying frenzy and would have only risen less than 31% on the day. This is a substantial difference, particularly for inverse ETPs that could have been linked to that index, inverse ETPs that may have survived to today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long SVXY, ZIV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not, and should not be considered investment advice. Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Carefully consider the Strategy's investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This Strategy is actively managed and there is no guarantee investments selected and strategies employed will achieve the intended results. Strategy is subject to change.



This information has been provided by Invest In Vol. All material presented is compiled from sources believed to be reliable and current, but accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This is not to be construed as an offer to buy or sell any financial instruments and should not be relied upon as the sole factor in an investment-making decision. References to specific securities and their issuers are for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to be, and should not be interpreted as, recommendations to purchase or sell such securities. The views and opinions expressed are those of the portfolio manager at the time of publication and are subject to change. There is no guarantee that these views will come to pass. As with all investments there are associated inherent risks. Please obtain and review all financial material carefully before investing. Investments are subject to change without notice.



For a more complete disclosure please visit www.investinvol.com/disclosure.