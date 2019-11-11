50 Top U.S. REITs By Gains And Yield Per November 7 Broker Targets

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five November top-yield US Real Estate InvestmentTrusts showed 1.40% LESS net gain than that from $5k invested in all ten. Bigger, higher-price REITs led the pack as of November 7.

Jernigan Capital rated top-broker estimated-gains at 40%+, while Braemar Hotels promised nearly 32% out of 71 U.S. Real Estate Investment Trusts surveyed as of November 7.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 14.17% To 47.61% Net Gains By Top Ten US REITs Come November, 2020

Three of ten top dividend-yielding US Real Estate Investment Trust stocks found their way into the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, our yield-based forecast for REIT stocks was certified 30% accurate by broker target forecasts.

Projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2019-20 data points. Note: one year target prices from single analysts were not applied (n/a). Ten probable profit-generating trades projected by brokers to November, 2020 were:

Source: YCharts

Jernigan Capital Inc (JCAP) was projected to net $476.13, based on dividends plus a median target estimate from five brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 55% less than the market as a whole.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) was found to net $373.36 based on the median target price estimate from five analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 12% more than the market as a whole.

Global Net Lease Inc (GNL) netted $270.86 based on a median target price estimate from five analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 29% less than the market as a whole.

Cherry Hill Mortgage (CHMI) was projected to net $243.56, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 58% less than the market as a whole.

Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) was projected to net $225.10, based on dividends, plus target price estimates from sixteen analysts, less broker fees. A beta number was not available for PK.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) was projected to net $175.49 based on dividends, plus the median target price from estimates by eleven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate's risk 30% over the market as a whole.

Redwood Trust Inc (RWT) made the list with a projected net gain of $172.77, based on the median target price estimate from five analysts, plus their estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 40% under the market as a whole.

Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) was projected to net $170.55, based on target price estimates from six analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 2% less than the market as a whole.

Exantas Capital Corp (XAN) was projected to net $145.71, based on a median target estimate from two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 36% less than the market as a whole.

KKR Real Estate Finance (KREF) was projected to net $142.01, based on dividends, plus a median target price estimate from seven analysts, less broker fees. A beta number was not available for KREF.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 23.95% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average risk 30% under the market as a whole.

Source: telegraph.co.uk

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

50 Top US REITs By Target Gains

Source: YCharts

Top 50 US REITs By Yield

Source: YCharts

Actionable Conclusions (11-20) Yield Metrics Ranked 10 Top US Monthly REITs

Top ten US Real Estate Investment Trusts of September as selected 11/7/19 by yield represented four of seven constituent industries.

The first of four residential REIT industry representatives in the top ten took the lead, New York Mortgage Trust Inc (NYMT) [1]. The other three residential members placed second, third, and eighth: Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (CHMI) [2], AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) [3], and Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (GPMT) [8]. A lone representative from the office REIT industry placed fourth, Global Net Lease Inc (GNL) [4].

The first of four diversified REITs placed fifth, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (ARI) [5]. Following were the remaining three diversified REITs in sixth, seventh, and tenth places: Ready Capital Corp (RC) [6]; Chimera Investment Corp (CIM) [7]; Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (ACRE) [10].

Lastly, a lone retail REIT placed ninth, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (KREF) [9], to complete the top ten November US REITs by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21) Top Ten US REITs Reported 7.02% To 40.64% Price Upsides To November, 2020; (22) Seven Downsides Ranged -0.28% To - 9.85% Per Broker Target Reckoning

Source: YCharts

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Broker Targets Indicated A 1.3% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced US REITs To November, 2020

Ten top US REITs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking. The list was limited to stocks reporting better than -15% total annual returns.

Source: YCharts

As noted above, ten Real Estate top gainers selected 11/7/19 showing the highest dividend yields represented five of seven industries constituting the REIT sector.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Charted 5 Lowest-Priced Of the Top Ten Highest-Yield US REIT Dogs (23) Delivering 13.31% Vs. (24) 13.48% Net Gains by All Ten, Come November 2020

Source: YCharts

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten REIT kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 1.3% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The eighth lowest priced Real Estate top yield equity, Global Net Lease Inc (GNL), was projected to gain 27.09%.

Source: YCharts

The five lowest-priced top yield US REITs as of November 7 were: New York Mortgage Trust Inc (NYMT); Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (CHMI); Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (ACRE); Ready Capital Corp (RC); AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC), with prices ranging from $6.15 to $17.20.

Five higher-priced Top Gain REITs were: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (ARI); Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (GPMT); Global Net Lease Inc (GNL); KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (KREF) Chimera Investment Corp (CIM), whose prices ranged from $18.05 to $20.13.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend stocks and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your United Stares Exchange Real Estate Investment Trust stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by YCharts. House dog photo: telegraph.co.uk

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.