Week 46 Breakout Forecast: Short-Term Picks To Give You An Edge

The Federal Reserve cut rates 25 bps and conducted their 2nd largest "organic easing" in over a year adding $18.8 billion for a total of $53.8 billion in liquidity in the past 3 weeks.

The Momentum Gauges have turned positive since the October 15th signal and closed high positive 71 and negative 15 on Friday. See the charts below.

Both AGEN +32.2% and LTHM +11.43% beat the 10% measure in a 4 or 5 day trading week extending the streak to 106 out of 130 trading weeks (81.54%).

Two sample Breakout Stocks for Week 46 with better than 10% short-term upside potential and one sample Dow 30 stock pick.

Introduction

The Weekly Breakout Forecast continues my doctoral research analysis on MDA breakout selections over more than 5 years. This subset of the different portfolios I regularly analyze has now reached 130 weeks of public selections as part of this ongoing live forward-testing.

In 2017 the sample size began with 12 stocks, then 8 stocks in 2018, and now at members' request for 2019, I generate 4 selections each week. Remarkably, the frequency streak of 10% gainers within a 4 or 5 day trading week remains at highly statistically significant levels of 106 out of 130 weeks (81.54%) not including multiple 10% gainers. Last week AGEN gained +32.2% and LTHM +11.43%. More than 150 stocks have gained over 10% in a 5 day trading week since this MDA testing began in 2017.

Momentum Breakout Stock Portfolio 2019 results YTD

The all time total return is now +96.55% worst case, buy/hold and without application of the Momentum Gauge signals to avoid market downturns. Top gains last week averaged +17.05% across all four picks.

These returns continue to outpace the S&P by over 3.5x after nearly three years using the signals. Avoiding trades during the weeks when the Momentum Gauge signals turned negative as shown within the four numbered monthly periods outlined on the chart below has resulted in a substantial increase in total gains over 120% since inception.

(Source: V&M Breakouts)

The signals turned highly positive again on October 15th after negative signals from September 24th in only the 4th negative momentum gauge top since October 2018. You can see how these 4 events above relate to the Momentum Gauge tops shown below. Timing your investments during the most positive momentum periods greatly enhances your weekly returns. Additionally, the Friday positive anomaly is a very key factor accounting for more than 50% of all the gains in the S&P 500 YTD 2019.

(Source: V&M Breakouts)

These momentum gauge signals are also the basis of a significant new market neutral trading model released here for subscribers to use with bull/bear ETF combinations or just to avoid significant market downturns:

Strongest Market Timing Signals To Enhance Bull/Bear ETF Returns

(Source: V&M Breakouts)

The bull/bear ETF trading signal page now includes 4 multiple combination trades sets:

MicroSecotors FANG+ 3x Index bull/bear (FNGU)/(FNGD) +109.8% Direxion Daily S&P 500 3x bull/bear (SPXL)/(SPXU) +71.6% SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)/ ProShares SHort S&P 500 (SH) +26.3% Alpha Architect Intl Momentum (IMOM)/AdivsorShares Equity bear (HDGE)

Additional ETF bull/bear combos will be added. The layout allows for any mix of bull/bear featured ETF selections when the trade signal is issued.

Examining the Average Weekly Returns

These breakout picks skew highly positive in less than 5 days with 36 out of 45 weeks producing average top returns above 5% for a total of +7.67% top gains. The 2019 YTD Average Weekly Return chart below gives you an excellent perspective how the returns this year perform relative to the S&P 500 each week. (Source: V&M Breakouts)

The graph above compares the average weekly S&P 500 gains YTD against the best case and worst case average returns of the top weekly breakout gains YTD.

As I always tell traders, while these weekly measurements are only over fixed 5 day periods don't fixate on firm holding periods or arbitrary price targets offered by analysts with no clear time horizon. The best gains are made by monitoring the conditions of the indicators that signaled a strong buy in the first place and preserve gains for as long as these buy conditions remain intact.

Momentum conditions have improved significantly since the positive signal returned on October 15th. A small sample from prior weekly selections that may have some continued positive momentum without further analysis are:

TechTarget (TTGT) +98.58%

FormFactor (FORM) +53.78%

Cara Therapeutics (CARA) +25.47%

Qudian (QD) +28.79%

Vail Resorts (MTN) +11.03%

YETI Holdings (YETI) +27.52%

eHealth (EHTH) +30.74%

Epizyme (EPZ) +11.86%

Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) +11.98%

TAL Education Group (TAL) +15.88%

KEMET Corp (KEM) +26.88%

uniQure (QURE) +7.41%

Molina Healthcare (MOH) +3.92%

Collegium Pharmaceuticals (COLL) +57.29%

Zymeworks (ZYME) +56.78%

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) +17.18%

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (FOMX) +77.87%

Vipshop Holdings (VIPS) +54.69%

Market Conditions into Week 46

The Friday positive anomaly is strengthening again and continues to reflect nearly 50% of all the gains YTD on the S&P 500.

(Source: V&M Breakouts)

We can now confirm the Fed eased again this Wednesday by $18.8 billion adding $53.8 billion in liquidity just over the past 3 weeks. The Fed cut rates 25 bps as expected last Wednesday and extended guidance for continued monetary easing into Q2 of 2020. Easing has been a very positive condition for the markets since the Fed started in 2009, we may be seeing some of these positive effects in the large gains of the Piotroski, Premium, and Breakout portfolios.

System Open Market Account Holdings - FEDERAL RESERVE BANK of NEW YORK

The Weekly Momentum Gauge chart below shows the Fed's actual balance sheet action in dark blue over the original Fed scheduled QT (light blue).

The Weekly Momentum gauge chart below shows confirmation of a positive momentum signal from Oct 15th on the daily momentum chart. The last 3 weeks show the dramatic change toward "organic QE" for the first time in over a year adding $53.8 billion in positive liquidity conditions that may drive market indexes higher.

(Source: V&M Breakouts)

The more detailed Daily Momentum Gauge timing signal is reserved for members and has been expanded to more closely examine the past three months. The Momentum Gauges closed Friday at 71 Positive and 15 Negative. These movements and signals were updated in more detail through the Daily Update articles this past week:

V&M Breakout Morning Update - Nov 8: Fed Eases $18.8 Billion And Markets Continue Higher Premarket

V&M Breakout Morning Update - Nov 7: S&P 500 Above 3,085 And Market Momentum Continues With Strong Gains Across The Portfolios

V&M Breakout Morning Update - Nov 6: Market Momentum Continues With Strong Gains Across The Portfolios

V&M Breakout Morning Update - Nov 5: S&P 500 Above 3,080 As Trade Optimism Continues Over Talk Of Scaling Back Tariffs

V&M Breakout Morning Update - Nov 4: S&P 500 Higher Premarket On Trade Optimism As Meeting Continues With Top Chinese Official

Two conditional signals that are very important to watch:

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is higher than the Positive momentum score.

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is above 70 on the gauge.

The Week 46 - 2019 Breakout Stocks for next week are:

The Week 46 stocks consist of one Healthcare, one Basic Materials, and tow Technology sector stocks. For the first time these stocks were released premarket with adjustments after the open. Based on very favorable responses from members, the early selection will continue next week. These selections are already up an average +8.27% since the release to members at the open Friday.

The Meet Group (MEET) - Technology / Internet Information Providers Smart Sand Inc. (SND) - Basic Materials / Industrial Metals & Minerals

The Meet Group (MEET) - Technology / Internet Information Providers Price Target: 6.00

(Source: FinViz)

The Meet Group, Inc. operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

Smart Sand Inc. (SND) - Basic Materials / Industrial Metals & Minerals Price Target: 3.50

(Source: FinViz)

Smart Sand, Inc., integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

Top Dow 30 Stocks to Watch for Week 46

Applying the same breakout model parameters without regard to market cap or the below-average volatility of mega-cap stocks may produce strong breakout results relative to other Dow 30 stocks.

While I don't expect Dow stocks to outperform typical breakout stocks over the measured five-day breakout period, it can provide some strong additional basis for investors to judge future momentum performance for mega-cap stocks in the short- to medium-term. Prior picks Caterpillar Inc. (CAT), Dow Inc. (DOW), Goldman Sachs (GS) remain strong positive breakout selections from prior weeks now up more than 25% for CAT, 24% for DOW, 11% for Goldman Sachs continues in strong positive breakout conditions from last week as well. Last week Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) surged +12.3% before pulling back to positive gains and 3M (MMM) gained 1.8%.

This week the Dow 30 stock that is showing strong potential:

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Cisco is surging ahead of earnings on Nov 13th with strong positive indicators, high net inflows, and positive investor sentiment. Under these technical conditions, strong fundamentals, and large share buybacks the value opportunity is very strong for this mega cap stock to breakout.

Conclusion

These stocks continue the live forward-testing of the breakout selection algorithms from my doctoral research with continuous enhancements over prior years. These Weekly Breakout picks consist of the shortest duration picks of seven quantitative models I publish from top financial research that include one-year buy/hold value stocks.

These momentum picks are different from the Weekly Bounce / Lag momentum picks with a 2% trailing stop loss methodology by Prof. Grant in his weekly selections. The Bounce / Lag picks are now no longer provided as a public weekly article and remain a private feature along with the Premium Portfolio. The Premium Portfolio is up +26.98% YTD

The November Piotroski-Graham long term value portfolio was just released and the September value portfolio is up +14.5%.

All the very best to you and have a great week of trading!

JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS

Disclosure: I am/we are long FNGU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.