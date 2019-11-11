Rite Aid Hits Home Run With Heyward

Overview

I first wrote about Rite Aid (RAD) when it was trading at $7.90 back on May 14, 2019 in an article that generated nearly 2,000 comments. The feedback was much appreciated. Rite Aid is now trading around $11 a share. The appreciation in share price from May is likely just the beginning. Major changes have taken place at Rite Aid that make a turnaround (as opposed to an acquisition) much more likely and much more profitable for long-term shareholders.

My original article "Rite Aid: R-E-L-A-X" was extremely detailed and laid out the initial thesis for investing in the company. A re-read of that article is recommended. This article will be much shorter, and will instead cover some recent developments without going into too much detail on the latest earnings, which other authors have already covered.

Heyward Donigan

Rite Aid named Heyward Donigan as the new CEO in August. Heyward came to Rite Aid with a wealth of healthcare and PBM experience. While encouraged by her experience as well as the selection of an outsider, I wasn't quite sure what to expect from Heyward. After Heyward was hired, she had very little to say publicly, which appeared to disappoint some investors. However, her first public performance on the earnings call in September blew me away, and I knew instantly that she was the right person for the job. Although she was not yet prepared to release her full strategy, I will highlight several comments that I believe are an indication of what we can expect. Furthermore, I will highlight some areas where she has already executed. I suspect a significant rally will occur when the full Heyward plan is released, and while I appreciate what appears to be a methodical approach, I sincerely hope she does not delay the announcement beyond the next earnings report due in December. There seem to be indications that the full plan may not be released until January 2020, and I think it would be a mistake to report another quarter of earnings without a detailed plan.

On Heyward's first conference call, she made the following two comments:

I having been here now I think enough time to really understand the economics of the business and the fundamentals of the company, do believe that this is mostly an execution issue.



... fundamental basic blocking and tackling is going to take us a long way. More to come though on the strategy.

Heyward is very nicely saying previous management failed Rite Aid, and I think the following comments provide some clues as to where she thinks they failed:

Yes. Well, I think the leverage is an issue that we have to be concerned about. And I am very concerned about and very focused on that particular issue. That will be one of our most paramount objectives is to reduce our leverage. And at the same time my goal is to try to become much more efficient and scale down this organization appropriately to its current regions in which we serve. That means scaling down our cost structure and freeing up cash. And we're going to be really judicious with our investments. We're going to be also using the lean methodology here at Rite Aid Corporate to take a substantial amount of free up a substantial amount of working capital and also take cost out of the system.



So I do have to invest in this company. There's no doubt about it that there are some investments different maybe than the ones in the past that we'll have to make. But leverage is going to be a key focus for us.



You see what our CapEx budget is and needless to say someone coming in that's a sizable amount of money. And I really want to get my final thoughts together about what our strategic plan is. And specifically what the next year looks like. And then we will take that money and allocate what hasn't been spent according to our highest priorities, which are to drive EBITDA to pay down, get our leverage under control and to also continue to invest.

In my last article, I specifically highlighted the bloat that exists at Rite Aid and how SG&A and CapEx could be cut by hundreds of millions of dollars annually. Heyward clearly addresses these items. Rite Aid sold a significant number of stores to Walgreens; however, it failed to scale down the organization once the sale was complete. This led to deteriorating margins. The fact that Heyward, in very clear language, stated this is extremely encouraging. Simply scaling Rite Aid down organizationally to reflect the current regions that the company now serve can, and will, significantly improve margins.

She also touches on the CapEx and clearly indicates that the amount of money being spent on CapEx (the current fiscal year's budget is $250 million) defies common sense. Furthermore, she then seems to indicate that going forward CapEx should only be spent on the highest priorities before going on to tie it back to leverage.

In other words, it is obvious that Heyward is coming in as an outsider and taking a pragmatic, straightforward, and honest assessment of the company. She clearly understands that there are significant cost saving opportunities as well as an excess of capital expenditures. Furthermore, she views this all in the context of the primary goal of reducing leverage. She is going to cut costs, spend money only on what is necessary, and reduce leverage. Precisely what Rite Aid requires.

Most encouraging about the comments I highlighted was the fact that they all came in the Q&A portion of the earnings call with the analysts. They were not prepared remarks. I believe she laid out significant portions of her strategy in this Q&A session, and the market has clearly reacted positively. It is a stark change from the prior CEO's strategy and is perfectly in line with what I called for six months ago.

During the Q&A session, Heyward also provided a lot more color on what her eventual vision for Rite Aid will be:

Well, I obviously want to finish up my strategic thinking in a robust and thoughtful manner before I get too far into this. But I will say that given my background, it's going to be obvious that health plans are going to be a key focus for this company. The partnership between us and health plans in the regions that we serve is going to be crucial to our future. And I think we can really add a tremendous amount of value to their future. Listen, pharmacists are the ultimate physician extender, if you think about it. They - we are - our pharmacists touch probably more members on a daily basis and engage more consumers on a daily basis than any other provider in America.



And that has got to have tremendous value not only to us to our consumers but also to our health plan partners. And so we are really going to be focused on these relationships. And I'll look forward to spelling this out more specifically for you in the coming months.

In other words, Rite Aid is not going to simply be known as a retail pharmacy anymore. It is going to become a healthcare company by leveraging assets such as pharmacists and the PBM, as well as by forming new partnerships with health plans.

The Rite Aid Board of Directors, which have nearly all been replaced over the last several years, hit it out of the park with Heyward. She's a winner and will turn Rite Aid around. In fact, she has already begun to execute, as I will highlight next.

Bond Purchase

The first major action Heyward Donigan has taken is an October 15, 2019 announcement that Rite Aid had privately negotiated a purchase of $84.1 million aggregate principal for a price of only $51.3 million. Furthermore, the company further announced its intent to repurchase an additional $100 million aggregate principal via a cash tender offer of $610 per $1,000 principal tendered (the same valuation as the privately negotiated deal). However, there was not enough demand, and on October 29th, Rite Aid announced it would now offer $667.50 per $1,000 principal tendered. If the increased offer price allows the company to repurchase the entire $100 million, it would come at a cost of $66.75 million.

In summary, if the cash tender offer is successful, Rite Aid will have reduced unguaranteed, unsecured debt maturing in 2027 and 2028 at interest rates of 6.875% and 7.70% by approximately $184.1 million with only $118 million in cash.

Rite Aid expects to fund the $118 million using both cash as well as borrowing from a senior secured revolving credit facility. However, I suspect that any amount put on the senior secured revolving credit facility will be paid off quickly, as Walgreens (WBA) still owes Rite Aid approximately $160 million for the final two distribution centers. The distribution centers, as announced in October, will be closed by Walgreens on December 4th, 2019, which should trigger the final payment to Rite Aid. Additionally, Rite Aid receives large payments from CMS in the second half of the year as well.

Therefore, I'm viewing the transaction as an all-cash transaction, which means that in addition to increasing shareholder equity by approximately $66 million, Rite Aid will also reduce interest expense by at least $13.12 million a year (potentially more if a greater amount of the 7.7% notes are reduced).

Remember the comments we highlighted earlier? After the last quarter, the company had only spent $100 million of the $250 million annual budget on CapEx. What better way to prioritize capital than:

1) Realizing an instant 56% ROI by using $118 million in cash to instantly achieve $66.1 million in savings towards future debt payments.

2) Realizing an additional ROI of approximately 11% annually by reducing interest expense by $13.12 million a year by using $118 million in cash to reduce principal by $184.1 million.

Clearly, this is a far better use of capital than renovating additional stores, and it also accomplishes the primary goal of reducing leverage.

Personnel Changes

The other major action that Heyward Donigan has taken is on the personnel front, with the most interesting move coming quite recently.

Breaking News: Ben Bulkley is no longer the CEO of EnvisionRXOptions, Rite Aid's PBM.

No official announcement has been made, but Ben Bulkley's LinkedIn page shows that his position as CEO has ended, and I have been able to corroborate this. It appears that EnvisionRXOptions will likely be integrated within Rite Aid and will no longer operate as a standalone company. I expect this to lead to material synergies with very little upfront cost. Within months, Heyward Donigan is already delivering on what she saw as "execution" issues by taking care of "basic blocking and tackling."

The other major personnel change she made was the announcement of James Peters as the new Chief Operating Officer and the "mutually agreed termination" (read firing) of Bryan Everett. While I hold no ill-will towards Mr. Everett, the vision that Heyward has for Rite Aid is obvious with the replacement of a retail-orientated COO with that of a healthcare-orientated COO. Bryan Everett was trying to maintain the status quo and stem the decline in front-end sales. James Peters will lead the transformation of Rite Aid into completely new sources of revenue that previously did not exist.

Heyward Donigan entered Rite Aid as an outsider with a fresh perspective, and she has wasted little time in implementing her plan to transform Rite Aid from a retail pharmacy company to a healthcare company.

Update on Prescription Count

In the previous article, I went into great detail with several forms of backup to show how the market for prescription files is clearly $10-20 per file, and I also detailed how the value of these prescription files does not exist on the balance sheet.

Previously, Rite Aid had 171 million scripts that I valued at $1.71-3.42 billion using $10-20 per file. Based on the prescription growth of 3.2% through the 26 weeks ending August 31, 2019, the company should now have 176.472 million scripts, which places its value between $1.765 billion and $3.529 billion.

In other words, Rite Aid has grown the value of its scripts anywhere from $55 million to $110 million. Even more encouraging, at that point in time, it had only used approximately $15.71 million of the annual CapEx allotment of $60 million towards file buys, which means that the growth in prescription count is overwhelmingly organic.

Update on PBM Medicare Part D Business

Based on publicly available data from CMS, Rite Aid now covers 692,344 Medicare Part D lives as of the end of September, which is well beyond expectations for the year. The 692,344 covered lives is impressive for a number of reasons.

First of all, here is a chart showing YTD percentage growth of covered lives for 2019 of the top ten Medicare Part D providers:

Parent Organization YTD Growth through September Rite Aid Corporation 11.3% WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) 7.7% Anthem Inc. (ANTM) 5.4% Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc. 2.6% Blue Cross Blue Shield Of Michigan Mutual Insurance 1.7% UnitedHealth Group, Inc. (UNH) 1.4% CVS Health Corporation (CVS) 1.1% Humana (HUM) 0.6% Cigna Corp. (CI) -0.5% Health Care Service Corporation -3.5%

The Medicare Part D lives covered by Rite Aid are growing faster than any other organization in the top ten, and it is the only company within this group that is achieving double-digit growth.

Perhaps even more impressive; however, is Rite Aid's growth over the last two years.

Here is a chart showing percentage organic growth from the end of 2016 through September 2019 (lives that were transferred from CVS Health Corporation to WellCare Health Plans were reversed to maintain an apples to apples comparison of organic growth):

Parent Organization Growth in Lives (%) Growth in Lives Rite Aid Corporation 380,126 121.8% WellCare Health Plans, Inc. 529,947 36.5% Anthem Inc. 361,243 28.3% CVS Health Corporation 2,158,425 24.0% Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc. 249,769 17.6% Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Mutual Ins. 78,847 16.1% UnitedHealth Group, Inc. 1,115,357 11.2% Cigna Corp. -358,129 -8.8% Health Care Service Corporation -100,949 -20.3%

Clearly, Rite Aid's transparent PBM model is resonating in the Medicare Part D marketplace. Over this time period, the company has doubled its Medicare Part D market share. If Rite Aid is able to replicate this in the regional health care market and the commercial market, the overall growth of the PBM business could result in a valuation far beyond the original acquisition price of $1.8-2 billion.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the hiring of Heyward Donigan was clearly a home run. The hints that she has provided towards her soon-to-be-announced strategy indicate that she is the CEO that shareholders have long awaited. She hinted towards a strategy that reduces cost and scales down the organization to reflect the current regional footprint, a strategy that only spends capital where necessary, and a strategy that prioritizes reducing leverage above all else. Furthermore, she has hinted towards a future that shifts Rite Aid from a retail pharmacy to a healthcare company. As noted, she has already taken actions that reflect the strategy she has, as of yet, only alluded to.

Patient Rite Aid shareholders will be rewarded sooner rather than later.

Update

Just after I finished this article, I was able to confirm that both corporate jets have been sold, which only furthers my belief that Heyward will do what it takes to take the bloat out of Rite Aid and improve margins.

