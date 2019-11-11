Air Products And Chemicals Remains A Nice Pick After FY19 Results

APD trades at highly inflated multiples due to growth prospects factored in. However, the stock is cheaper than LIN and AIQUY.

This earnings season Air Products and Chemicals (APD), an industrial gases company, missed on FY19 Q4 EPS and revenue but, however, the market refused to reprimand it for not meeting analysts' expectations and even sent the stock price higher, as the company's rosy FY20 guidance persuaded traders not to turn bearish.

More specifically, APD guided its FY20 adjusted EPS to be in the $9.35-$9.60 range, which specifies a 14%-17% growth YoY. Renewed guidance helped to ameliorate investor concerns regarding the soft growth in the industry amid trade barriers and the repercussions of the global economic slowdown. Also, the mid-double-digit earnings growth justifies its lofty valuation (e.g., Forward EV/EBITDA of 13.8x).

In 2019, APD has already returned ~46% (before dividends), but after reaching an all-time high in July, the stock slumped.

However, inspiring FY20 guidance together with decent FY19 results reinvigorated bullish sentiment, and the share rushed to the top again.

The 2019 rally has begun in January as investors appreciated the news that APD, together with Saudi Aramco, would build the first hydrogen vehicle fueling station. In February, the company won the contract for the Golden Pass LNG export project and again inspired bulls. Mr. Market clearly understands the firm's portfolio of solutions for the LNG industry is a boon with no doubt, as the trends in gas liquefication bolstered by energy transition bring solid support.

Now let's take a more in-depth look at Air Products and Chemicals' fiscal 2019 results.

The top line

The essence of APD's business is similar to the operations of Linde plc (OTC:LIN), which I covered in October. It produces atmospheric (oxygen, nitrogen, argon) and process gases (hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, etc.); the firm also generates revenue by selling equipment for the production or processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

As Q4 FY19 results vividly demonstrated, the firm continues to virtually print cash despite uncertainty spawned by the trade war. While its fiscal year total revenue decreased insignificantly by 0.13%, operating income (or EBIT, earnings before interest and tax) increased by 10.6% on the back of substantial reduction in the cost of sales and operating expenses (inclusive of G&A). Research & Development expenses, however, edged higher compared to Q4 FY18 and the full fiscal year 2018. Yet, it is by no means a flaw, as I reckon R&D expenses cuts are not justified even when a company ponders options to ease pressure on margins to squeeze more profits attributable to stock owners. Imprudent decisions to curtail R&D activity to inflate EPS can have ruinous consequences. If a firm sacrifices its investments in research now, it jeopardizes market position and competitiveness in the years to come, erasing future shareholder value. So, I suppose a 13% increase in FY19 R&D expenses YoY is prudent and justifiable, even considering the firm booked a weaker profit because of that.

FY19 GAAP diluted EPS rose 20% (impacted by tax reform), while adjusted EPS growth was not so astounding as earnings per share improved only by 10% YoY. However, even with flat revenue, APD managed to deliver double-digit adjusted earnings growth for the fifth year in a row and expand the adjusted EBITDA margin.

Nevertheless, the performance of the segments was heterogeneous, as Industrial Gases - Americas (a 4% quarterly revenue drop) and Industrial Gases - EMEA (a 12% quarterly revenue drop) delivered lackluster results, while Industrial Gases - Asia, the second-largest contributor to the top line, enjoyed a decent 16% growth. Most importantly, the latter segment delivered a 28% operating income jump and improved EBIT and EBITDA margins, thanks to the Lu'An coal gasification project in China, which has been fully onstream since November 2018.

Free Cash Flow

While APD had not delivered any revenue growth this fiscal year, its net operating cash flow rose 16.8% on the back of competent working capital management. What is more, the net operating cash flow margin of the company has always been well above the net margin, indicating that APD has no issues with working capital management, and its earnings quality is high.

Author's creation. Margins were calculated using revenue, profit, and cash flow data taken from Seeking Alpha Premium

Besides, it is tough to find a company that expands rapidly, delivers double-digit EPS growth, and also has a resilient Free Cash Flow to Equity. Yet, APD is such a company. I estimate its FY19 organic FCFE to equal $980 million, and FCFE margin to amount to 10.9%, which is, in my view, a prodigious result.

What is more, APD has been both organic (net CFFO less capex) and inorganic FCFE (net CFFO less cash used in all investing activities) positive since at least 2009 expect for FY13.

Author's creation. FCF calculated using data from Seeking Alpha Premium

Next, I should focus my readers' attention on EBIT-based Return on Total Capital, a metric that indicates if a firm uses its capital provided by equity and debt investors competently or not. In the case of APD, FY19 ROTC stood at 9.3%, which was not phenomenal but still quite a decent result.

Capital structure

APD's capital structure has been substantially improved since 2015, as the share of debt edged lower and Debt/Equity ratio dropped to satisfactory 29.2% from 78.6%. Its Total debt/EBITDA stands at 1.02x, which is nearly the ideal level. Also, APD generates enough EBIT and operating cash flow to cover interest payments. Besides, Air Products and Chemicals has a $2.4 billion cash pile (including short-term investments) on the balance sheet. So, in sum, I regard its financial position as robust and firm.

Is APD attractive from a dividend perspective?

The answer is a cautious 'No.' At least for my taste. APD has been an exemplary dividend payer continuously boosting DPS (fiscal 2019 is the 37th consecutive year of DPS increases) on the back of the prodigious free cash flow generation from its lucrative operations.

Yet, its multiples are noticeably inflated because of growth prospects factored in. So, the share is simply not a bargain and yields only ~2%. Even assuming the DPS growth trend to continue, I see it is unlikely the yield will come closer to at least 3%. Its peers, by the way, have the same issue.

Valuation

APD's closest peers are Linde plc (OTC:LIN) and L'Air Liquide S.A. (OTCPK:AIQUY). In my view, as comes from the comparison of the Last Twelve Months multiples and ROTC, Air Products and Chemicals is relatively underpriced compared to LIN, as it has the highest ROTC in the group. However, a premium valuation of LIN stems from its dominant market position and the highest revenue in the peer group (it depends on the exchange rate, I touched upon that matter in the article). Also, according to analysts' assumptions, LIN has higher EBITDA growth prospects, which again partly explains its lofty valuation.

Author's creation. Data from Seeking Alpha Premium. Revenue is expressed in USD billion.

Final thoughts

As the markets digest the news that trade war is cooling off, I anticipate some bullishness to remain supportive of stocks upward movement. Yet, we have already seen this year that markets are fickle and too sensitive to exciting and disenchanting news related to new tariffs. So, confidence might evaporate swiftly.

Analysts are pronouncedly bullish on APD predicting staggering revenue and EPS growth up to at least 2025, which looks explainable given, for instance, its solid portfolio of solutions for the LNG industry. So, the firm's inflated multiples make sense.

Yet, I would not say APD is a strong 'Buy' at these levels, but it might be worth considering as a long-term holding at EV/EBITDA of 15x or lower, which is in-line with historical averages.

