Downgrading Evans Bancorp To Neutral

Dividends are expected to be increased to $1.08 per share for full year 2020, implying dividend yield of 2.61%.

Earnings in 2020 are expected to be slightly higher than 2019 due to loan growth.

Earnings jumped in 3Q due to a one-off recovery. Normalization of provisions for loan losses will lead to a decline in earnings on quarter over quarter basis.

Evans Bancorp's (EVBN) third quarter results provided a positive surprise as net interest income was larger than expected and the company posted a net provisions reversal instead of provisions charge for loan losses.

This reversal was attributable to one large recovery, and as it will not be repeated in the future, I'm expecting earnings to normalize in upcoming quarters. Based on a slightly improved outlook, I've revised my earnings estimates for next year, and updated my target price.

Due to improving sentiment and strong third quarter results, EVBN's stock price has recently rallied, which has brought it very close to its target price. Consequently, I'm downgrading my rating on EVBN to neutral.

Provisions for Loan Losses to Normalize

EVBN surprised investors by posting net reversal of provisions of around $431 million in the third quarter. Management commented in the quarterly conference call that the benefit in provision for loan losses was attributable to a large recovery on a workout loan. As this was a one-time event, I expect provisions for loan losses to return to normal in the fourth quarter. For 2020, I'm expecting EVBN to post higher charge of $800 million.

Loan Growth to Recover After Slow Third Quarter

EVBN's loan growth slowed down to just 0.6% QoQ in the third quarter due to payoffs and higher construction loan closings, which typically have lower funded balances. Going forward, payoffs are expected to remain high in the fourth quarter due to the Fed rate cut in October which will encourage refinancing. In 2020, however, I'm expecting payoffs to decline due to anticipated stability in Fed funds rate. Lower payoffs will help loan growth recover next year. Moreover, low interest rates will boost credit demand, thereby resulting in higher loan growth.

On the other hand, uncertainties due to election year and United States' relations with trade partners are expected to limit loan growth. The table below shows my estimates for loans and other key balance sheet items.

NIM to Stabilize Next Year

EVBN's net interest margin, NIM, is expected to come under pressure in the fourth quarter from the 75bps Fed rate cut this year. However, some relief is expected from an improvement in the yield curve, which is now upward sloping.

As mentioned in the third quarter conference call, the management expects NIM to compress between 11 and 13bps for the remainder of the year due to the July and September rate cuts, and non-recurrence of the large recovery discussed previously. The management expects the October rate cut, and any subsequent rate cuts to have an impact of 3 to 4bps on NIM.

Based on management's guidance and my assumption that Fed will hold rates steady for a year, I'm expecting NIM to decline by 17bps quarter over quarter in 4QFY19 and then stabilize. The table below shows my estimates for average yield, cost, and margin.

Earnings to Slightly Increase

Mostly due to loan growth, I'm expecting earnings to increase by 2.5% in 2020 to $3.61 per share. Higher provisions charge and non-interest expense are expected to limit the bottom-line growth. The table below shows my estimates for key income statement items.

Dividend Yield of 2.61% Expected

I'm expecting EVBN's rising dividend trend to continue in 2020 with an increase in dividend per share by 4% to $1.08. The dividend estimate is based on anticipated increase in earnings and a low (but normal for EVBN) payout ratio of 30%. There is room for further increase too, given the low payout ratio, but to be prudent I'm assuming full year dividend of $1.08 per share only. The estimate implies a forward dividend yield of 2.61%.

Updating Target Price to $41.6

EVBN has traded at a price to book ratio of 1.28 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/B multiple with the forecast book value per share of $32.5 gives a target price of $41.6 for December 2020. In my previous report on EVBN I had given a target of $41.4 for the end of 2020. My new price target implies only a 0.4% upside from EVBN's November 7, 2019.

Conclusion: Downgrading to Neutral Rating

While my updated target price has barely changed from my previous target, EVBN no longer offers a high potential for price upside due to the recent rally in its market price. Due to the negligible price upside I'm downgrading my rating on EVBN to neutral.

EVBN will become attractive if its price dips to an entry point that is 10% below the target price, i.e. $37.8. I recommend buying the stock at that level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.