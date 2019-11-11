Arch Coal: Attractive Valuation Hindered By Shareholder Return Policy

Although this sounds as though the shares are an desirable undervalued investment, this is not necessarily the situation due to the company's preference to return capital to shareholders through share buybacks.

Since relisting following its bankruptcy, Arch Coal shares have traded at a very cheap valuation, which is quickly apparent from the price-to-earnings ratio and free cash flow yield.

Introduction

Although investors can often make outstanding returns by purchasing shares in cheap companies, simply because they are cheap does not automatically mean they are a desirable undervalued investment. The reasons for this situation can vary significantly, ranging from a poor long-term fundamental outlook to inefficient shareholder returns. The epitome of this conundrum is the United States-based coal miner Arch Coal (ARCH), which relisted in late 2016 following its Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Valuation

Unlike many other of my valuation articles, this section can be kept very short, as very little explanation and justification is required. Based on annualizing earnings per share from the first nine months of 2019 and the share price of $78.95 as of the time of writing, the company's shares currently trade at an extremely low price-to-earnings ratio of only 4.05. After annualizing its free cash flow during this same period of time, at the current market valuation, the free cash flow yield currently sits at a seldom-heard-of 21.90%.

An investor does not require extensive experience to understand the sheer magnitude of value offered at the current share price. However, this does not necessarily mean it is an undervalued investment worthwhile owning. The primary underlying issue stems from the manner in which the company's free cash flow is currently being deployed through share buybacks, which negates a significant degree of its value.

Why Special Dividends Should Replace Share Buybacks

Although there is nothing necessarily wrong share buybacks in general, whether they are appropriate depends on the individual company and its situation. There are two main issues in this particular situation, with the first one relating to the nature of the operating conditions for the company from the broader industry. Whilst share buybacks may appear as an efficient way to return capital to shareholders, at least from a taxation perspective, given the highly cyclical and economically sensitive nature of the industry, this is not necessarily the situation.

The problem with highly cyclical companies conducting large share buybacks is that they are conducted during favorable operating conditions, as the companies have ample free cash flow to return to shareholders. Whilst this may sound logical, these times normally coincide with the share price being at the relative high point in the cycle, and thus, instead of buying relatively cheap, they are buying relatively expensive.

Admittedly, it may be argued that the shares are currently so ridiculously cheap that it does not really matter. However, it is also important to realize that the negative opinion around coal mining companies is unlikely to change. Given this reality, it is highly probable that their shares will remain cheap or even get cheaper as more capital is redirected towards environmentally friendly industries, especially during any future industry-wide down cycle.

The second issue relates to the long-term outlook for the company, as share buybacks are essentially an investment in the long-term future of the company, and it is generally accepted that the future for thermal coal is quite bleak. Admittedly, the largest portion of Arch Coal's earnings stem from metallurgical coal, with 31.07% of its adjusted EBITDA from the first nine months of 2019 coming from thermal coal; however, this is still a material portion of the business. The poor long-term outlook for this business segment further decreases the attractiveness of its share buybacks.

The manner in which I would prefer to see Arch Coal's free cash flow deployed is through a combination of higher regular dividends and special dividends. Whilst the company is already paying regular quarterly dividends, these can easily be supplemented with an annual special dividend to deploy the remainder of its free cash flow. Whilst its earnings, and thus, free cash flow are quite volatile due to the nature of coal prices, this does not impact the company's ability to pay larger variable special dividends.

Whilst receiving a dividend normally also incur a tax liability, this should be outweighed by the benefit the shareholder receives from actually getting a return that is both quantifiable and tangible, instead of increased ownership in a highly cyclical company with a cloudy future. Furthermore, even if its share buybacks are successful and actually result in higher capital gains than otherwise would have been the case, shareholders that are operating in a taxable environment will also incur a deferred tax liability and thus still face tax in the medium to long term.

Dividend and Share Buyback Coverage

When assessing dividend and share buyback coverage, I prefer to forgo using earnings per share and use free cash flow instead, since dividends and share buybacks are paid from cash and not from “earnings”. The graph included below summarizes Arch Coal's cash flows from the last three years:

(Image Source: Author)

Throughout the last three years following the company's bankruptcy, it has consistently produced free cash flow, which was adequate to completely cover its large share buyback programs throughout 2017 and 2018. Admittedly, Arch Coal has fallen short during the first nine months of 2019. However, provided its financial position is adequately strong, this is no reason for concern and could theoretically be maintained in the short-to-medium term.

Financial Position

Even though the company has been consistently producing ample free cash flow, it is important to ensure its financial position is also adequately strong, otherwise this free cash flow would be better served being diverted towards deleveraging. The two graphs included below summarize Arch Coal's financial position from the last three years:

(Image Source: Author)

Contrary to what many investors may initially imagine when discussing a once-bankrupt coal mining company, its financial position is surprisingly clean and actually sporting a net cash position. Given the current ratio of 2.55, its liquidity is also very strong, which will help ensure Arch Coal can remain a going concern provided its future finances are handled adequately. Due to this situation, there is little reason to expand the scope of this discussion, and thus, the company's financial position supports its ability to continue safely returning virtually all of its free cash flow to shareholders.

Conclusion

Although the shares are very cheap and possibly a desirable undervalued investment when considering the traditional valuation metrics in isolation, unfortunately this is not the actual situation due to the company's share buybacks. Until such time as Arch Coal changes its shareholder return policy to favor dividends over share buybacks, I see little reason to own the company's shares given the risk its industry faces from a world moving away from thermal coal and possibly tough economic conditions on the horizon.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Arch Coal’s 2018 10-K and Q3 2019 10-Q SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.