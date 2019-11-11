Melt-Up Rest-Up, We Could Pause This Week, Looking At The Transports: Trinity Industries, Delta Air And FedEx

We have some interesting earnings reports, IPO lockup expirations this week. The key for this week is not to just buy a name you like, but wait for a significant move to justify going long.

Melt-up Rest-up

Have you heard this one? Trees don't grow to the skies and neither do stocks. The S&P has run to 3093, a stone's throw from my 2019 high of 3150. Look, I am not the boss of the S&P index, maybe we finish 2019 at 3300! What I can promise you is that the run doesn't go straight up with a jot or a tittle to the downside. It better not because there will be hell to pay on the other side of that jump. So after a really good run last week, this is the week that may be the pause that refreshes. Here's why:

Trump to Speak at Economic Club of New York On Tuesday, Trump will deliver remarks at the Economic Club of New York with market participants hoping for more clarity on a planned "phase one" deal. Trump on Friday said he has not agreed to rollbacks of U.S. tariffs sought by China. It sparked fresh doubts about when the 16-month trade war that has slowed global growth might end. Officials from both countries had said China and the U.S. had agreed to roll back tariffs on each other's goods in a "phase one" trade deal. Trump could say something that the market doesn't want to hear about that or perhaps talk up tariffs on European cars. The news that Trump didn't agree to the roll-back didn't harm the Melt-up, all 3 main indexes closed in the black on Friday. Trump might not pull punches on Tuesday and that could hurt the rally. Just to put a finer point on it, Juncker, the President of the EU, was the one to announce that the US agreed not to put tariffs on their cars. The market loved this news, but no one in the administration concurred on that notion.

Powell testimony - Investors will hear directly from Jay Powell on the outlook of the economy, inflation and monetary policy when he testifies before the congressional Joint Economic Committee Wednesday and the House Budget Committee on Thursday. He is expected to reiterate that plans for further easing are now on hold after the Fed cut rates last month for the third time in as many meetings. What happens if he starts talking about what the Fed might do if inflation spikes? Recently, Powell has played the stock market like a fiddle, so the reaction could be very harsh if he goes back to the old Powell.

U.S. economic data - An update of U.S. economic data at a time when market participants are leaning toward the diminished impact of the trade conflict on the outlook for growth. Wednesday brings October's Consumer Price Index. Core year-on-year CPI is expected at 2.4% and headline at 1.7%. The Fed's favorite measure of core personal consumption expenditures (the PCE indicator) is running around 1.6% - hovering mostly below the 2% target for about a decade. On Friday, October retail sales and industrial production data will shed light on whether the consumer can continue to drive growth. What happens if a more negative outlook interferes with an optimistic assumption of the "King Consumer" powering the economy? Or more likely the decent numbers have already been discounted and the market is looking for stronger performance? What happens if we finally get a spike in the PCE? Why now after 10 years? Well, Powell mentioned that they would keep interest rates low even in the face of a rising inflation rate just to make sure inflation comes back to a comfortable rate? Cynical NYer that I am, I went right to the notion of what does Powell see that we don't see? Maybe he's got some early word on inflation? Sure, the market is reassured that the Fed won't jump until it sees "the whites of the eyes" of the inflation monster but to actually see a PCE approach 2% will roil the markets.

Global growth update - Several countries from Germany to Japan will release third-quarter growth data in coming days. Figures from Germany on Thursday will likely show that the Eurozone’s largest economy bottomed in the third quarter. In the U.K., data on Monday is expected to show that the economy narrowly avoided a recession after a 0.2% contraction in the previous quarter. But a high degree of economic uncertainty looks set to persist, prompting Bank of England to indicate last week that it's ready to cut rates in the event of a no-deal Brexit. Japan is to release third-quarter GDP figures on Thursday, amid forecasts for a slight slowdown from the previous quarter, though I recall recent more positive numbers. Again, the market will not appreciate disappointing growth numbers at the height it is at right now.

The 10-year has run up strongly from 1.4% to 1.7% in what seems like days. The banks have run up on a strengthening of the bond, on the idea that the interest rate rising means the NIM, the Net Interest Margin, is improving, and that the economy is stronger than expected. Perhaps most of the rise of share prices in banks is the excellent earnings reports of the banks. That said, a retreat in the 10-year interest rates if rapid enough could start a retreat in the banks, which are a major support of this broad-based rally. On the other hand, it could bolster the home-builders, which would, of course, be to the good. The tech sector appreciates lower interest rates as does the industrials and transports. If the 10-year runs to 2%, perhaps that will perturb sectors on the other side of the equation.

We are going to need perfection, we are just overbought right now. In the above five possibilities, they all could turn out great, Trump could stick to the script, praise the Chinese and his friend President XI, and confirm that Phase One is proceeding as scheduled, the economic numbers could continue to please Goldilocks of the world, and the ROW - Rest of World - will continue to show that they are bottoming out. The 10-year could just as easily consolidate at this level and not go up or down. All I am saying is that we are well on our way of rising above even the most optimistic levels for the S&P 500 for 2019. Goldilocks may not be good enough.

Cash and Hedge - The good news is the VIX fell on Friday back to 12.5, and from here and lower it would make sense to buy some insurance whether it is the SPY PUTs, and VIX CALLs, also again please slowly trim your full positions in your trading accounts. The call to generate cash has nothing to do with the cash or equivalents you should have in savings that should equal at least one year of your expenses. I am asking you to generate cash as a trading discipline, and this is something that I do periodically as the market rises in the fashion that it is right now. Generating cash is the cheapest hedge, especially if you have a brokerage account that charges no commission, you can sell one share a day from each position. At this point you should have some very nice profits, and if you aren't taking them now, when will you take them?

Transports and Industrials

This past week I talked about how the market has broadened and that the Transports and the Industrials will help power the Melt-up. The all-clear signal hasn't been sounded yet, we still have that double-top to contend with, but recent developments like the great earnings reports at UPS, and the performance of the railroads, tell me that the transports should be doing much better. Even the airlines have woken up nicely, look at Delta Air Lines (DAL) as an example. Perhaps it's not ready to give us new highs but the chart looks like we will revisit old highs at least. Let's look:

The above chart is a 1-month chart, things look more complicated as you get to a bigger time scale...

The top horizontal line shows that DAL has pierced most of the overhead congestion. The two lower lines are the rising lows, which show an acceleration to the upside. Of course, there is still a bunch of stranded holders of DAL overhead. But if the Melt-up is happening and transports are part of the rise of cyclical names, then DAL will power through. How does this square with my thought that the S&P will come in this week? Well, first thing, don't buy DAL at the open tomorrow. In fact, be smart and don't buy anything at the open unless you have an opportunity that is screaming at you. Maybe the S&P grinds out another leg up this week, and I will once again be in that comfortable position of being "early." There will be names that either break down and need to bounce or are breaking out and going higher. So wait, wait for that entry point, don't just buy just to buy. Okay?

Special situation. Trinity Industries (TRN) 13-D filing from Barron's

ValueAct Capital revealed a larger position in the industrial conglomerate of 24,211,698 shares, equal to about 19.7% of the tradable stock. The latest figure includes 1,650,000 shares purchased from Oct. 30 through Nov. 1 at prices of $19.67 to $20.49 each.

My Take: ValueAct gave no reason for its latest acquisitions.

This week we also noted insider buying at TRN & this is why I monitor insider activity. I wouldn't trade just on that one data item but by synthesizing different sources we surface actionable insights. Please read my November 6th piece on the transports, we tracked insider buying at FedEx (FDX) and TRN. Just last Wednesday I was a skeptic on the Transports because the chart was looking like a double-top. I now believe we will handily break above that formation to confirming the Transports and the Industrial sector leadership. This is just the quote from that Nov 6th piece on the TRN insider news:

"Trinity Industries (TRN): Brandon B. Boze (Director) bought $20+ million in shares

My take: Whoah! 20 million smackers for a train car manufacturer. What does Brandon know that we don't know? All of a sudden the transports are looking much better to me."

Now we have Earnings Calendar

Tuesday, November 12: Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP), CBS Corp. (CBS), D. R. Horton, Inc. (DHI), Datadog (DDOG), Rockwell Automation (ROK), SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (SKM), Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS).

My Take: I am most focused on DHI, DDOG, ROK, and SWKS, for what they say about the sectors in Housing, IPOs, Industrials, and 5G. DDOG is a recent IPO and I am frankly having trouble figuring out which Cloud-App monitoring tool is better DDOG or New Relic (NEWR). DHI is a great home builder, the builders have recently faltered on the 10-year rising. It will be great to see how market participants judge the home builders and these other names.

Wednesday, November 13: Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO), NetApp, Inc. (NTAP).

My Take: Overall, CSCO is most interesting, I want to know what CSCO says about the Data Center and Cloud sector, especially as a contrast to Arista Networks (ANET).

Thursday, November 14: Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT), NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA), Viacom Inc. (VIA), Walmart Inc. (WMT), Weibo Corp. (WB).

Friday, November 15: JD.com, Inc. (JD).

Analyst Corner

Cutera (CUTR) - Stephens analysts boosted the price target to $45 for a 24% upside.

Dropbox (DBX) - Nomura analysts boosted the PT to $27 for a 36.4% upside.

Walt Disney (DIS) - JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) set the PT at $150.

Zillow Group (ZG) Piper Jaffray lowered the PT to $37 while Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) boosted PT to $47 for a 25.5% upside.

Piper Jaffray Company initiated coverage on DocuSign (DOCU) @ Neutral PT $75 with 12.4% upside, ServiceNow (NOW) @ Overweight PT $305 22.7% upside, Okta (OKTA) @ Overweight PT $135 23.1% upside, Splunk (SPLK) @ Overweight $160 27.9% upside.

My Take: I like all the above names, so these upgrades at higher prices are very encouraging. Again, I would not trade a name this week because I have some change jingling in the pocket. Wait for a real target of opportunity.

Insider Corner

McDonald's (MCD) John J Mulligan (Director) bought more than $250K in shares.

My Take: The new CEO bought $500K shares this week, a cynic like me would assume that he had to. After all this was the first time he bought any shares. However, this is a director and no one is expecting him to buy. I would say $250K is big enough to matter even if it is a quality name like good ole Micky-Dee.

Rayonier Advanced Materials' Paul G Boynton (CEO) bought $360K+ Shares.

Virtu Financial's (VIRT) Douglas A Cifu (CEO) bought nearly $325K shares.

IPO Corner

The IPO lockup period ends for Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) on November 13th, the company's insiders and pre-IPO shareholders will have the opportunity to sell large blocks of currently-restricted shares, including 7.8 million Class B shares that will have vested on that date.

Traders Corner: I am not going to say go ahead and just but, but I think DAL, FDX, and TRN should be followed this week and if the situation presents itself they should be bought.

