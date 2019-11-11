Mattel: A Risky Bet On Improvement, Brand Equity And Original Content

The valuation is not positive for the stock, but I am looking for improvement in the numbers over the next several quarters.

The company's accounting issues are not good certainly, but I do not believe they will destroy the toy manufacturer.

The company still has work ahead of it, but it has become interesting on a technical basis (recent price action may have captured all the bad news).

Some of Mattel's stats weren't great, but the company did beat earnings expectations, which stimulated a round of buying on the day of the report.

Mattel (MAT) recently reported earnings for the third quarter that beat the analyst consensus. The stock bounced off its 52-week low of around $9 and was trading at about $12 at the time of this writing. It had a very positive reaction to the earnings news on the day of the report (October 29).

This makes me interested in the stock as a potential value play/trade. I'll look at the report in this article and attempt to size up the Mattel situation. The company has had its share of problems with the toy/games industry, not the least of which is the absence of Toys "R" Us (although the latter is attempting a comeback of sorts, it may be a little while before the trademark creates a critical-mass footprint). At some point, Mattel's brand equity and, perhaps more importantly, its attempts at creating filmed entertainment should hopefully signal a firm turnaround in terms of fundamentals and price action.

The Quarter

As you read through the Q3 numbers, you will see a tale of both good and bad. In fact, in a sense, it's somewhat surprising the stock reacted as favorably as it did on earnings day.

There was some revenue expansion: sales increased 3% (4% subtracting the effect of currency changes) to $1.48 billion. Comparing to the nine-month performance, the top line increase was 1% (4% minus currency effects). The reported sales increase at least did a little better than the nine-month stat, a positive result.

Non-GAAP per share income went up eight cents to $0.26. That was good for a beat of seven pennies. Revenue was ahead a bit by $40 million.

Seems decent enough, but then we get to cash flow. Or lack of cash flow. As in utilization of cash. The company used $514 million over the nine-month against a use of $731 million during the same period last year.

The toy companies oftentimes are a gross margin story. Keeping costs down when producing plastic product can certainly be a key element. On that front, Mattel succeeded during Q3. The reported gross margin was 46.3%, and that was a 370 basis point improvement. The adjusted metric was 46.9%, or an increase of 390 basis points.

One thing investors need to know is the level of debt being carried. Long-term debt remained stable at $2.8 billion. The market cap of the company is $4.2 billion at the time of this writing. Interest expense for the quarter was almost $48 million against operating income of $150 million. The debt does not sit in good relationship to the company's overall standing. Perhaps management should identify assets no longer core to the business that could be sold.

Sales in North America on a gross basis decreased 1%. International, however, helped counteract that poor performance by rising 10%.

Discussion

The numbers are somewhat bleak (which is perhaps saying the least). Debt, in particular, is weighing down the company. While cash utilization was less this year, more needs to be done.

It boils down to sales. Sales need to increase. That boils down to innovation in the product lines. The company made mention of its structural simplification initiative to control costs, but a concern like this can only go so far in terms of using efficiency measures to entice Wall Street.

One of the big downtrend drivers was the category dedicated to infant/toddler/preschool items. I can see the loss of the Toys "R" Us footprint as a contributing factor. The Hot Wheels trademark helped to offset this weakness. The dolls segment also contributed in a positive manner, and here we see a nice bit of news: the Barbie portfolio did well during Q3, up 10% in sales (reported) and 12% (currency-adjusted). Analysts have been worried over Barbie sales the last several years; for this quarter at least, things are looking up for the category. However, as one thing improves, another thing becomes challenged: American Girl lost ground and is in need of a turnaround, as mentioned by CFO Joe Euteneuer during the conference call.

I've been a bull on using original filmed entertainment as a way of selling stuff. Mattel obviously can benefit from this, and indeed, it is trying to play the Hollywood game. Toy companies have traditionally made television shows and other content, but today is arguably a different media age; it's the age of streaming and a golden time for movies and the like. Mattel can use content as a separate growth revenue stream and not just as a longform advertisement for its playthings. This Hollywood Reporter article from February mentions the company's incubation of over twenty series ideas intended to be distributed over several platforms. There are also plans for movies based on American Girl, Barbie, and Hot Wheels. My hope is that the company doesn't just look to filmed entertainment as a method of extending existing brands; the real goal should be to develop new IP that can spawn toy lines and other merchandise that are not currently part of the portfolio. Mattel is moving slowly into movie/episodic production - too slowly for my taste, to be honest, but that's how companies like this work when moving into this business line, and shareholders will have to simply accept the pace.

One other aspect of the Mattel story that must be mentioned is the accounting issues. It's never a good thing when there are problems in this area, but they are short-term in nature and not worth worrying over, in my opinion. One would either buy or not buy (or sell) Mattel for other reasons. That being said, I don't want to downplay it either. Here is an SA news link on a recent headline related to accounting. Previously, the company had put to rest another problem on the subject. You'll note in the latter link the announced departure of the CFO.

Valuation/Conclusion

This is a risky play. I did, however, recently enter a position in the stock.

Here are my reasons for doing so:

I believe the recent bounce off the 52-week low is a good sign technically, as well as the reaction to the recent earnings.

I am looking for the company to continue to improve revenue prospects and beat earnings expectations after the Christmas selling season.

With the present issues with accounting, I believe management is motivated to get the company back on track.

I think Mattel's brand equity and portfolio, in conjunction with original filmed entertainment, will push the stock forward over time.

I also entered the position with the mindset of a shorter-term trade (perhaps a year or less; I don't necessarily intend to hold for years).

According to the SA quote system, Mattel fails many aspects of valuation. Again, this is a risky stock, and already my timing is off, as I have lost some value on my recent buy. The earnings numbers weren't great, but there were pockets of improvement, and I have decided to take a chance on the maker of Barbie, betting on more improvement as time goes on and as the company gets further past the loss of Toys "R" Us.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.