More Pain Ahead For Vector Group After Huge Payout Cut

In this note, we follow up on that article by highlighting the reasons behind the company very recently cutting its per share dividend in half.

By Callum Turcan

Back in March 2019, we published an article on Seeking Alpha highlighting why we viewed Vector Group Ltd.’s (VGR) dividend policy as unsustainable. It is primarily a US tobacco company accompanied by a small, but growing, real estate operation. On November 5, as we had expected, Vector Group announced its quarterly payout would be cut in half down to $0.20 per share. The company saw its shares fall November 6 on the news. Shares of VGR now yield ~7% on an annualized forward-looking basis as of this writing once the cut goes into effect (there's one more $0.40 per share payout that's slated to be paid out in December 2019, before stepping down to $0.20 per share going forward). We expect shares of VGR will continue to come under pressure, as future dividend growth is now firmly out of the picture for the time being.

The Cut

The Dividend Cushion ratio, calculation shown above, is one of the most powerful financial tools an income or dividend growth investor can use in conjunction with qualitative dividend analysis. The ratio is one of a kind in that it is both free cash flow based and forward-looking. Since its creation in 2012, the Dividend Cushion ratio has forewarned our readers of approximately 50 dividend cuts. We estimate its efficacy at ~90%. Here's what we wrote in our prior note on Vector Group:

We use our Dividend Cushion Ratio to gauge the long-term sustainability of a firm’s dividend strength. That ratio is based off our free cash flow projections for the firm over the next five years, plus/minus the net cash/debt position of the company, which is then divided by the company’s expected dividend payments over that period. Any ratio below 0.5x earns a very poor Dividend Safety rating, and Vector Group currently sports a Dividend Cushion Ratio of -0.2x. There's a very real ongoing concern that Vector Group won’t be able to keep making good on its dividend payments, and it would require a major structural change in the domestic tobacco market for that to change.

At a time when most high-yielding names are benefiting from a lower interest rate environment, a product of estimated weighted average cost of capital calculations dropping lower and expectations that refinancing activities will be made easier (and possibly save the firm money, especially when refinancing fixed-rate debt), Vector Group has not been a beneficiary. Annual dividends (management is likely referring to special dividends here) are now off the table as well, which would be Vector Group’s way of propping up its payout in a temporary and non-committal way. Here’s what the company had to say in the press release announcing the cut:

The Company’s Board of Directors regularly evaluates the Company’s dividend policy as well as the Company’s capital allocation strategy. As part of this evaluation, the Company’s Board has determined that reducing the quarterly cash dividend and discontinuing the annual stock dividend is in the best interest of the Company and its stockholders. The reduced dividend will strengthen the Company’s balance sheet and help it maintain its liquidity, while it meets its obligations and continues to invest in its businesses to drive long-term stockholder returns.

Due to Vector Group’s large net debt load and hefty dividend payouts, we saw the writing on the wall and decided to stay far away from the company’s ~14% yield at the time of our March 2019 article (a stance we are reiterating today, even after the payout cut). While its cash flow profile will improve materially in 2020, upcoming debt maturities, a hefty debt load, and the lack of payout growth prospects makes shares of VGR unappealing. The tobacco industry is still an attractive space to operate in, particularly as it relates to generating sizable free cash flows and shareholder value. Here’s how we view the industry, from our 16-page Stock Report covering Vector Group:

The oligopolistic tobacco industry is attractive in a number of ways. Firms sell an "addictive" product (cigarettes and/or smokeless tobacco), have significant pricing power, generate high margins, and strong returns on invested capital. Still, declining trends in smoking in the US, threats of tobacco-related litigation, new tobacco regulation (labeling) that discourages tobacco use, and excise tax price shocks that may impact demand will always be concerns. In any case, we tend to like the structural characteristics of the tobacco industry and the shareholder-friendly policies of constituents.

Weak Dividend Coverage

In 2018, Vector Group generated $182 million in net operating cash flow while spending $18 million on capital expenditures, good for $164 million in free cash flows. That fell way short of covering $225 million in dividend payments on its common stock that year. Debt issuance was the primary way the company covered this gap, as you can see in the upcoming graphics below.

That trend continued into 2019, with first-half net operating cash flows of $98 million and capital expenditures of $6 million allowing for $92 million in free cash flows, which still fell short of $119 million in dividend payments. Vector Group reported third-quarter earnings for 2019 on November 5, but the firm hasn’t filed its 10-Q filing with the SEC yet (a common practice), so we’ll have more to say once more information becomes available. In the graphic below, you can see the company’s free cash flows falling short of its dividend payouts during the first half of 2019.

At the end of June 2019, Vector Group had a total debt load north of $1.4 billion (inclusive of short-term debt), and we’ll get an update on that picture when the company files its 10-Q. Shown below is a graphic of its latest balance sheet statement made public (current as of the end of June 2019). Given Vector Group’s past cash flow shortfall, we would expect its balance sheet to continue deteriorating over the course of 2019 until its new, reduced dividend policy goes into effect.

Liquidity Concerns

The terms “debt” and “leverage” were not brought up during the company’s third-quarter 2019 conference call with investors. Management did mention that:

As of September 30th, 2019, Vector Group maintained significant liquidity with cash and cash equivalents of $319 million, including cash of $79 million at Douglas Elliman, and $108 million at Liggett and investment securities and investment partnership interests with a fair market value of $265 million.

Here’s why Vector Group’s liquidity position is so important heading into next year. Coming up in April 2020, the company needs to repay $232 million in 5.5% Senior Notes that are maturing according to its 2018 Annual Report. While the firm is very free cash flow positive, and rightly so given the attractive nature of the economics of the mature US tobacco industry, its hefty dividend payouts ensured the firm would slowly bleed cash over time. Refinancing that burden would have been a tough task, even in a lower interest rate environment.

Management made a point during Vector Group’s latest quarterly conference call that they had creditors in mind when pushing through the dividend cut, and that the company was expecting/hoping creditors would take its soon-to-be improved cash flow profile into account. We’ll see how that goes. For reference, when Vector Group repaid $230 million in debt that matured in January 2019, those funds came from a $325 million debt offering issued in October 2018.

Concluding Thoughts

When a publicly traded entity (or any security for that matter) carries a yield that looks too good to be true, it often is. Vector Group was maintaining a payout that wasn’t supported by free cash flows and had to contend with a large debt load and material upcoming maturities. Management will likely attempt to refinance the company’s April 2020 maturities if given the chance, instead of paying that off outright, to maintain liquidity levels. Shares of VGR could continue shifting lower going forward as investors begin to search for safer opportunities with better growth prospects elsewhere.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice.