Sentiment Speaks: Gold Is Likely Approaching A Local Bottom

The same analysis suggests that we should see a bottom in the metals complex over the coming week or two.

Our analysis was able to identify this decline before it occurred.

The metals market is an extremely emotional one. The highs and lows you see with metals traders are evident at each of the extremes. I think we are now approaching another extreme.

Several months ago, back in early June, I notified those willing to listen that gold was preparing to “take off like a rocket-ship.” To my members of The Market Pinball Wizard, I outlined my expectations for a strong rally to the 137 region, followed by a continued move to the 143/45 region before we see a larger consolidation. Thus far, the market has been reacting as generally expected.

In my last public metals article, I noted that the market was not providing us any signs that a bottom has been struck just yet. Rather, the rally we experienced in October was quite overlapping and did not satisfy my need to see a 5-wave rally to confirm that a bottom has already been struck.

So, in the last week of October, GLD provided us with a small degree 5-wave decline. That provided us advance warning that the next bout of weakness in the metals complex was setting up. To that end, on October 30th, I let the members of The Market Pinball Wizard know that I was preparing for a decline in GLD with an ideal target in the 133-135 region, and was buying puts on GLD for that potential move. This was when GLD was hovering just below the 143 resistance I had cited multiple times in our trading room.

At this point in time, we are approaching my ideal target region.

But, what really amazes me is how bearish many have now become of the metals. I am reading many posts, blogs and articles which are starting to view this as a “fake rally.” Yet, I don’t think the structure of the metals market is supportive of that perspective.

The rally we have experienced over the last year has been quite impulsive looking, whereas the pullbacks have been quite corrective looking. This is exactly how a bull market should behave.

Therefore, as long as GLD remains over the 130/131 support region (and ideally over 133), my next target region is the 157-161 region.

But, before I am willing to trade that next rally aggressively, I am going to wait for the market to provide us with a clear 5-wave structure off a low I expect to be struck over the coming week or two. Once that 5-wave structure completes, I will be preparing an aggressive trade posture for the next larger degree rally phase I expect.

In the meantime, I am looking for a local bottom to be struck over the coming week or two, and followed by a 5-wave rally off that low. That will then put us on warning to prepare for the next major rally phase in the coming over the coming months.

Lastly, the next time we see a 5-wave structure rally breaking us up through the 139.50/140 resistance region will be the first indication that the next rally phase has likely begun.

For those that would like to understand this methodology a bit better, please feel free to read through the six-part series I penned on Seeking Alpha, which explains my methodology from the theoretical and technical perspectives:

Housekeeping Matter

If you would like notifications as to when my new articles are published, please hit the button at the top of the page to "Follow" me.

THE #1 SERVICE FOR MARKET & METALS DIRECTION! "Join it. I did and never looked back. Avi's skill is impressive and a bit scary..." (rwgus) “I see the best quants, strategists and technicians the Street has, and you and your group are amongst the absolute best. My trading desk is floored at turning levels you are able to provide.” (Slu) “I have made more money in a few months than I ever did trading other ideas!!" (billyb12) "It's nice making money regardless of the market's direction." (cider apple) "The accuracy is uncanny." (Steveandzoom) CLICK HERE FOR A FREE TRIAL.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PHYSICAL METALS AND VARIOUS MINING STOCKS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I also own shorter term GLD puts bought at the end of October, and sold 1/3 of that position at the end of the past week. Will sell more on the next decline or a break of resistance.