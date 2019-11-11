Insulet Corporation: Don't Buy This Breakout

It's been a busy year for the Medical Devices industry (IHI), with several names in the group putting up triple-digit performances. Nevro Corporation (NVRO) is up over 150% year to date, Cutera (CUTR) is up over 120%, and Insulet Corporation (PODD) is the third-best performer within the group. Of the three names, Insulet Corporation is the only large-cap name, and also has the most impressive earnings growth. The company reported its Q3 earnings last week and saw yet another quarter of double-digit sales growth and raised its 2019 revenue guidance to a midpoint of $726 million. This was well ahead of analyst estimates for $712 million for the year, and it's no surprise the company continues to climb. While Insulet's future is bright with incredible growth rates and annual EPS expected to grow 200% next year, I believe the stock is getting a little expensive, and ahead of itself short-term. Based on this, I believe any rallies above the $170.00 level are an opportunity to book some profits.

Insulet Corporation is a leader in the Medical Devices industry and has massively performed in the group this year. While the Medical Devices ETF is up 24% year to date, Insulet Corporation is up nearly 120%. The company develops wearless and tubeless insulin delivery products with its OmniPod system that is customizable for a variety of different injectable drugs. OmniPod has over 100,000 patients to date and allows users to manage insulin delivery discreetly while being more comfortable than its predecessor, insulin pumps. Insulet Corporation clearly meets both the A [Annual Earnings] and the N [New] categories of William O'Neil's growth leaders in his CANSLIM methodology, with a new and innovative product and massive earnings growth. Let's take a closer look at the company's growth metrics below:

As William O'Neil stated, he is most interested in companies that are growing annual earnings per share (EPS) by high double-digits each year. My own minimum requirements call for 12% annual EPS growth, while O'Neil prefers 20% or higher. When it comes to Insulet Corporation, the company beats these minimum requirements by a mile. FY-2019 earnings per share are projected to grow by 400% from $0.05 in FY-2018 to $0.25 this year, and FY-2020 annual EPS growth is expected to skyrocket to $0.75. This represents an unheard of 1400% annual EPS growth over a two-year span, which places Insulet Corporation in a group of fewer than ten companies on the US Market currently. The only other company with rivaling growth is GSX Techedu (GSX), a China-based company with an educational platform. Based on this annual earnings per share growth, Insulet Corporation is certainly a stock worth keeping on one's radar. In any given year, there are generally less than twenty companies with growth of this magnitude, and they often outperform the market massively over the long run.

While earnings per share growth is great, investors should also look for companies to have impressive sales growth. When it comes to sales growth metrics, I want to see sales growth of 10% or more in the most recent quarter. A company growing annual earnings per share by triple-digits than does not have at least double-digit sales growth is one to be very suspicious of. This is because the only kind of sustainable earnings growth is the type that is generated by massive increases in total revenues year over year.

Digging into Insulet's top-line metrics, we also see very impressive growth rates. Quarterly revenue growth has grown between 13% and 43% in the past eight quarters and averaged over 20% for most of this period. The most recent quarter saw revenues come in at $192.1 million, which translated to 27% growth year over year. These are exceptional metrics and trumps most other names in the market and the company's sector. However, the one red flag here is that we're beginning to see some deceleration. Q2 2019 revenue growth came in at 43%, Q3 2019 revenue growth came in at 27%, and Q4 2019 estimates are calling for growth of just 19.5%. If the company cannot beat current forecasts of $197.4 million for Q4, this would register as a sequential deceleration of nearly 800 basis points. This deceleration would follow a quarter that already decelerated by more than 1500 basis points. While we could chalk Q2 2019 up to an anomaly and deviation from the average, forward growth rates are beginning to slip a little, due to being up against such hefty comps from the prior year.

The blue line in the above chart represents the quarterly growth rate, while the white line represents the two-quarter average. I like to use a two-quarter average for revenue growth rates as it helps to smooth out any lumpy quarters and better dictates the overall trend. As we can see, the two-quarter average was in an uptrend from Q2 2018 through to Q2 2019 but is beginning to roll over as we look forward to the next two quarters. While these are still impressive growth rates, growth stocks often hit speed bumps when deceleration kicks in. This doesn't mean the stock is dead and that it's topped forever, but generally, things can get quite volatile while they work through this deceleration.

Unfortunately, for Insulet Corporation, the two-quarter average is projected to drop from 36% in Q2 2019 to 23.25% next quarter. This is a material deceleration of nearly 1300 basis points and is cause for concern. Based on this, I would be surprised if the stock made further upside progress unless we see a massive beat on these numbers, and analysts are way too conservative. For Insulet Corporation to avoid deceleration, we're going to need to see $207.7 million in revenues for Q4, a nearly $10.5 million beat above analyst estimates for $197.4 million. While I wouldn't be surprised to see the company beat by $2.0-2.5 million, I think a $10.5 million beat is highly unlikely.

Based on this, the company is up against one of its most difficult quarters ever in Q4, due to such significant growth in the prior-year quarter. Q4 2018 was a record revenue quarter for the company at $164.9 million, and it won't be an easy quarter to keep pace with this. Therefore, while there's a lot to love about the company from an earnings growth standpoint, sales growth is beginning to slow a little and is not looking as powerful as the growth rates we saw in the prior year. As mentioned, deceleration can put a dent in a growth stock short term.

In addition to the potential deceleration in sales growth, Insulet Corporation has another minor problem after this post-earnings surge; the company is now priced for near perfection. While the company enjoyed much of the smooth sailing portion of its rally at a P/E ratio of 350-450, we're now sitting at a P/E ratio of over 650. This valuation is quite lofty, even for a hyper-growth stock, and I believe a lot of the juice has been squeezed out of this name short term. While a company trading at a P/E of 50-60 can afford to see some deceleration or a weak quarter now and then, a company with a P/E ratio of ten times that better bat it out of the park on every single quarter. Unless Insulet Corporation can come in at $200.0 million or higher in revenues for Q4 2019, I would not be surprised if the $175.00-185.00 level was a brick wall for the stock.

Finally, taking a look at the technical picture, we can also see some subtle signs of distribution. Hidden distribution or institutional selling can sometimes be classified as volume without any further upside progress. We've seen this in two of the past eight weeks on Insulet Corporation, on the week ending September 6th, and the week ending September 27th. In both weeks, the stock tried to charge higher, but sellers came in around the $170.00 level to keep the stock off of its highs. It's also notable that these were two of the highest volume weeks in the past four years. While these bars clearly showed buying pressure as prices advanced, it seems there are some motivated sellers near the $170.00 level.

We saw something similar in Garmin (GRMN) in late 2003 and early 2004 that led to a 25%-plus decline. The stock had seen a steady advance, but then saw three weeks in a row of upside volume spikes without any further upside progress. While these up weeks (white volume bars) looked favorable to the untrained eye, they were actually well-masked distribution. This setup does not always lead to lower prices, but it's something to pay attention to when dealing with later stage bases.

While the bulls are likely applauding the breakout in Insulet this week, I believe it has a high likelihood of being a trap. The stock is already more than 40% above its 200-day moving average (red line) and remains extended across its medium-term time frames. For this reason, the breakout here at $170.00 is much less enticing than the breakout at the $110.00 level in May, which was a broader and earlier stage base.

Based on the subtle signs of distribution we see in Insulet, and potential for deceleration into the next couple earnings reports, I believe we've seen the best for the stock over the next six months. While some further upside is possible, I think it's likely that sellers show up in the $175.00-185.00 level and keep a lid on the stock. With the potential for a 15-20% correction to reset the chart, and upside likely capped at 7%, the reward to risk here isn't great medium-term (4-6 months). Therefore, I see this as an opportunity for investors to take some profits off the table above $170.00. No stock, no matter how great the product grows to the sky, and we're getting pretty close to the clouds here on Insulet at current prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.