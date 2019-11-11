UBS: Falling Revenues And Returns Mean It's Still A Stock To Avoid

This would be a further negative catalyst for the shares, which already look marginally overvalued. My fair value target is CHF12.2, implying 3% downside from current levels and making the stock one to avoid.

Further deterioration in the revenue outlook could lead management to cut financial targets for 2020/21 when it next updates the market in January.

ROTE is in decline, with Street expectations for this year being only 9.8% and 9.5% in 2020 compared to management's mid-teens aspiration.

3Q19 saw the third-lowest revenue quarter in three years and the lowest third-quarter pre-tax profit since 2015.

In spite of further growth in client assets across its Wealth businesses, UBS is failing to deliver either revenue or profit growth.

UBS share price continues to underperform

UBS (NYSE:UBS) shareholders continue to endure a grim year in performance terms, with the stock being under water by almost 5% YTD and dramatically underperforming both of its closest peers: Credit Suisse (CS) is up 15% for the year and Morgan Stanley (MS) is up by 18%. The broader European banking sector is up 2% even in spite of all the economic, political and interest rate headwinds.

To readers familiar with my views on UBS, this shouldn't come as much of a surprise. I've written twice previously on the stock, and on both occasions I warned that UBS's premium valuation rating looked incompatible with an ROTE (return on tangible equity) that was little better than average for the European banking sector and with a Global Wealth business that was conspicuously failing to deliver the growth expected of it.

In my last article in July, I outlined a maximum fair value target for UBS of CHF12.8 based on forward consensus ROTE expectations and a 10% cost of equity. I'm inclined to marginally reduce this target to accommodate lower consensus estimates for 2020 since my last article, as I'll elaborate on later.

In any event, it's very hard to see upside in the shares, and there are risks from falling Street earnings estimates as the market reacts to the revenue and cost pressures that have emerged over the last two quarters.

I recommend continuing to avoid UBS, which sadly remains an equity story that looks great on paper (global wealth-led growth) but is simply failing to deliver where it counts - on earnings and returns.

The growth story simply isn't delivering

UBS continues to espouse its growth credentials and, as is customary, one of the opening slides in the 3Q deck was entitled "Positioning for growth", largely referencing the various growth opportunities UBS sees in its global wealth business.

With the largest wealth management asset base, the largest high net worth business and the leading Asian wealth platform in the industry, UBS has all the necessary components to leverage the structural growth story in global wealth management.

And indeed, on one level UBS is delivering. Invested assets across the GWM division surpassed $2.5 trillion for the first time in 3Q19 and are 8% higher than two years ago. Net new money in GWM totaled more than $100 billion over the same period. So, purely from the perspective of asset accumulation, UBS's wealth management story is definitely one of growth.

However, this growth simply isn't translating into what shareholders care about most, namely revenue and profit expansion. 3Q19 was the third-lowest revenue quarter for UBS in three years. Revenues have essentially flat-lined since the beginning of 2017, which, combined with a sticky cost base, has resulted in no meaningful profit growth. Adjusted pre-tax profits of $1.5 billion for 3Q19 made this the lowest third-quarter profit since 2015.

Unsurprisingly, ROTE is not rising either. Indeed, as UBS accumulates tangible equity through profit retentions, a higher equity base and static profits have meant ROTE is drifting gradually lower. Reported group ROTE for 3Q19 was only 8.7%, and it was still only 9% if restructuring costs are stripped out. This remains way short of what most investors would consider an appropriate level of return for a business as heavily geared to wealth as UBS.

In a broader perspective relative to peers, UBS is clearly underperforming on these key metrics.

Operational leverage in 3Q was -5% (the difference between YoY revenue and cost growth), by far the worst of the selection of global peers listed below.

Headline ROTE of 8.7% was once again well adrift of UBS's most representative wealth management peer, Morgan Stanley, which reported 12.3%.

The near-term outlook is for more of the same

I don't see much prospect of these trends turning for the better anytime soon.

In particular, UBS continues to face a number of strong revenue headwinds.

The first is interest rates, and especially the fact that it is operating in two key jurisdictions in the EU and Switzerland where rates are negative. Net interest income (NII) in 3Q19 was almost 30% lower than its level two years ago and has declined from over 20% of net revenues to now only 15%. This is a key reason why UBS has been unable to grow its top line, as the erosion of NII has offset any growth coming from higher fees on invested assets in the wealth business or from its investment banking activities.

The company did say in 3Q that it is acting to pass more of the negative rate burden on to customers. Specifically, the threshold for € deposits above which it will charge customers to hold cash has been reduced from €1 million to €0.5 million, and deposit charges on Swiss franc deposits have also been introduced for the first time with a threshold of CHF2 million. However, in spite of these measures, management have indicated they expect further declines in NII.

We know too from UBS's disclosures on interest rate sensitivity that it is more negatively geared than peers to falling rates. The company discloses that a 100bps downward shift in the yield curve would negatively impact revenues by ~$0.6 billion, or an 8% hit to pre-tax profits. Compared to US banks, this is the highest negative sensitivity after Bank of America (BAC).

This would suggest that UBS's underperformance against peers on WM revenues will probably persist as long as there is the possibility of further declines in interest rates.

A second revenue headwind the company faces is the weakness of capital markets in Europe and Asia, where most of its investment banking activities are focussed.

3Q19 saw UBS underperform peers quite substantially in investment banking across both its FICC and Equity trading platforms, as well as in advisory and underwriting. A 7% YoY decline in Equity trading revenues was the second-weakest result of peers, while a 1% decline in FICC was also a much weaker outcome than the Street average. IBD revenues fell by 19% YoY. Overall, this resulted in UBS Investment Bank reporting 10% lower YoY revenues and ROTE of only 6%. Management announced a $90 million cost reduction effort, which could imply they don't expect an immediate recovery.

Given ongoing economic uncertainty in both Europe and Asia into 4Q, the immediate market outlook remains difficult.

UBS has overpromised and is underdelivering

As a consequence of these pressures, UBS is way off course for the financial targets it set itself for this year in its strategy update last October.

Compared to the 15% return target (which UBS confusingly states as return on CET1 capital rather than tangible equity, as is the norm for most banks), 9m19 was 13.8% and on a declining trajectory (1H was 14.6%).

Cost:income was 78% in 9m19 against the 2019 target level of 77%, and it looks like it will deteriorate in 2H.

Compared to the 10-15% annual pre-tax growth ambition for GWM, 9m19 profits actually declined by 12%.

In the Investment Bank, the company has a 2017 target return on attributed equity (RoAE) of ~15%. 9m19 was 9.4%.

These shortfalls are probably priced in by now, since consensus for 2019 is already well below the target levels in most areas. 2019 consensus RoCET1 is 12.2% against the 15% target, consensus cost:income is 80% against the 77% target and expected growth in GWM pre-tax is -9% against the 10-15% target. For the Investment Bank, consensus sees RoAE of 7.8% against the 15% target.

However, the company has said it will update the targets for 2020 and 2021 with full-year results in January. This is a potential danger point, since current performance trends imply the targets may well be lowered, in which event, we could see another down-leg to profit expectations for next year.

This process already seems to be underway, and since I last wrote on UBS in July, consensus EPS expectations for 2020 have fallen by 6% even as expectations for this year have modestly improved.

At 1x P/TNAV, UBS is at best fairly valued

The stock has had a modest recovery over the last month as European banking shares have rebounded and P/TNAV has climbed back to 1x. But this has little to do with UBS's operating performance, which remains poor.

Consensus estimates see 2019 ROTE being 9.8% and declining to 9.5% in 2020. Consensus for UBS's cost of equity is 10%, which suggests the shares should trade at a small discount to TNAV, especially given the downside risks to 2020 estimates that I've highlighted.

My ROTE/cost of equity valuation model now shows a target price of CHF12.2 for 2020, down from CHF12.8 in my last article, reflecting lower consensus estimates. This indicates downside of 3% from the current share price, and the downside will obviously grow if we get further cuts to estimates.

All in all, it's very hard to see a bull case for UBS at present. I'd continue to avoid the shares until the company shows it can turn around its revenue performance and can get ROTE back to the mid-teens level it aspires to.

ROTE/COE valuation model indicates 3% downside

