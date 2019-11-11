Twilio: Valuation Seems To Be Attractive After Pullback

Since reporting earnings over a week ago, Twilio (TWLO) has seen its stock drop nearly 15%. Despite having a history of strong quarterly beat-and raise-performances, TWLO slightly missed expectations when it came to its base revenue during this past quarter, sending the shares down.

The company remains a clear leader in the CPaaS industry, which is looking to disrupt the traditional communications market and provide enterprises with more advanced ways to communicate with their customers.

Q3 revenue came in at $295 million which beat consensus; however, base revenue came in at $275 million which slightly missed consensus expectations for $277 million. In addition, management provided Q4 guidance that was a little weaker than expected due to some customer credits resulting from errors in manual entries into TWLO's billing system.

Data by YCharts

After discovering some billing processes errors during the quarter, which ultimately led to the company missing out on ~$5 million of revenue, I believe management's Q4 guidance remains conservative. Albeit unknown, the processing error is not likely to cause a significant change in their revenue for the quarter and I believe the conservatism will ultimately lead to the company reporting a more typical "beat."

While the stock has been down nearly 40% over the past 4-5 months, I believe the pullback was largely due to valuation rather than the company's fundamentals. Valuation had previously been closer to 15x forward revenue, which seemed plausible given its 2-3x faster revenue growth compared to its competitors. As it reaches scale, delivering that high of a growth rate over the long term is challenging. With the valuation pulling back over the past few months, I believe the stock has reached a good entry point.

Q3 Earnings And Guidance

Q3 revenue showed some signs of deceleration during the quarter, growing 75% to $295.1 million and was ahead of consensus expectations for $288 million. Total revenue did decelerate from the 86% growth during the last quarter. In addition, base revenue grew 79% to $275.5 million, decelerating from the 90% growth during the last quarter and actually came in below expectations for ~$276 million. Part of the reason base revenue missed expectations was because the company experienced $5 million of processing credits being issued to customers. Management also noted this would impact its ongoing run-rate, which is part of the reason why Q4 guidance was a little light.

Source: Company Presentation

Gross margin continues to impress to the upside, expanding ~300bps to 58% during the quarter, up from 55% from the year-ago period. Gross margin continues to remain healthy and as the recent SendGrid acquisition continues to integrate, gross margins should be able to continue on their path of expansion.

Operating margins continue to be essentially breakeven, coming in at -1% during the quarter, down from 3% in the year-ago period. Despite base revenue coming in a little soft, the strength in gross margins helps drive EPS of $0.03 during the quarter, which was slightly above expectations for $0.01.

Source: Company Presentation

Q4 guidance includes revenue of $311-314 million which came in below consensus expectations for $322 million. The guidance also includes ~$5 million impact from the billings processes error and what I believe is a bit of conservatism as well.

For the full year, management now expects revenue of $1,114-1,117 million, which is close to their previous expectation of $1,113-1,119 million. However, base revenue is now expected to be $1,053-1,055 million, down from its previous guidance of $1,064-1,068 million.

Valuation

TWLO remains the market leader and continues to demonstrate leading revenue growth, growing 75%+ during the quarter at a $1+ billion run-rate. However, with the stock down ~40% over the past four months, the valuation has gone from ~17x forward revenue to ~10x forward revenue.

It was only a few months ago when TWLO had the highest valuation of the communications peer group and now it is in the middle of the pack. As this industry continues to experience rapid growth, there could be several winners, which is why valuations remain at a premium level.

Data by YCharts

TWLO has a current market cap of $12.8 billion and with cash/investments of ~$1.9 billion and debt of ~$450 million, the company has a current enterprise value of ~$11.35 billion.

Given we are near the end of 2019, we can start to extrapolate what potential 2020 revenue could look like. Assuming revenue comes in at the midpoint of management's $1,114-1,117 million guidance and grows another 50% during 2020, we could see 2020 revenue of ~$1.67 billion, which would imply a 2020 revenue multiple of ~6.8x.

If we were to extract this out to 2020 and assume another deceleration in revenue to 35%, we could see 2021 revenue of ~$2.25 billion and a 2021 revenue multiple of ~5x, which does not seem unreasonable considering the fast-growth industry and TWLO's leading position.

With the stock down 40% over the past four months and ~15% since reporting earnings, I think the shares have reached a point where valuation is now attractive again when looking out over the next few years. Despite the weaker-than-expected Q4 guidance, history has shown TWLO has been successful at beating and raising its quarters and I believe this trend will resume next quarter.

I believe TWLO will continue to trade at a premium valuation because of its market leadership and far superior revenue growth.

Risks to TWLO include increased competition from players such as BAND and VG, or other new entrants into the market. If the contact center opportunity is either not as large as anticipated or converts at a slow rate, this could be an impediment to revenue growth. In addition, TWLO has $450 million of convertible senior notes due 2023, which may cause some dilution down the road.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.