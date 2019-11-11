Macy's: Back To The Future

Macy's price is about $15, but it has a book value approaching $40 per share.

It is trading at its lowest P/E ever.

Macy's price has dropped more than 60% over the last year.

Recently, Macy's (M) fell below $15 for the first time since 09/03/2009 almost exactly 10 years ago. That makes M a $15 stock with a TBV (True Book Value) of at least $38 and a safe dividend over 10%.

The last time I bought Macy's was in February 2018 at $19.48 and sold it 6 months later on 08/21/2018, for $35. I think Macy's is at another one of those turning points.

Here's Macy's chart for the last year. Notice the huge decline from highs in the upper 30's to Fridays 14.94. And only 7 months ago, in April, it was at $25 and just 3 months ago was at $23.

I thought a little below $15 might be the low so I set a buy order at $14.99 and it hit.

Let's look at fellow retailer Target (TGT). Note the similar crash but then a recovery over about 8 months. That price climb is about 2/3rds and if Macy's does that it will hit $25. Admittedly, TGT sales went up 5% last quarter vs. M about .3% but TGT shows how a retailer who puts together a viable plan will gain market favor.

It's even easier to see in the jaws comparison.

Even Nordstrom had a nice leg up recently, and their sales were down 5%.

"Revenue fell five percent to $3.78 billion, missing consensus estimates by $140 million, but net income reached 90 cents per share, beating consensus estimates by 11 cents per share."



Source: Investopedia

1. Trading at lowest P/E ever?

"Macy’s appears to be trading at its lowest forward P/E ever with its most recent earnings sinking the stock to its lowest price in over a decade. This stock may be trading below its fair value with pessimistic traders and investors keeping it down."



Source: Zacks

That would be a P/E of 5.5 to 4.9 at current prices.

CEO Gennette: "We now expect adjusted earnings per share in the range of $2.85 to $3.05, including asset sale gains or $2.60 to $2.80 minus asset sale gains."

2. A very safe 10% dividend.

With a $1.50 dividend, Macy's is paying over 10% at my $14.99 buy price.

CFO Price: "We will continue to return a competitive cash dividend to our shareholders. We are doing that and we are committed to continuing to do that."

3. Paying down debt every year and maybe buy some shares back too.

And since July 2015, the long-term debt has dropped from $7.3 billion to $4.7 billion and will continue to do so.

CFO Price: "We plan to use excess cash in 2019, as we said before, to further reduce our debt"

And maybe buy back some shares too, though I do not expect that anytime soon.

"We will consider along with our Board resuming our share repurchase program."

4. But first of all, invest in the business itself.

CFO Price: "Our priorities are, first and foremost is to invest in the business and so we have guided that we will invest about $1 billion this year."

5. The huge real estate portfolio is still undervalued.

Then there is my favorite value proposition for Macy's, the huge real estate portfolio that is not reflected on its balance sheet. In 2016, Starboard Value did a detailed study of Macy's real estate and came up with the number $21 billion. And no mortgages on any of the property either. Since then, many commentators have said it's not worth $21 billion, so let's give that estimate a $6 billion or 29% haircut and see what we come up with as a real conservative book value. That number is north of $38, or more than 2.5 times the current price.

Note that with interest rates dropping, RE values will be going up, and to my knowledge, no one other than Starboard has ever done a store-by-store valuation.

6. New initiatives are doing well across the board.

CEO Gennette: "All six continue to outperform the balance of the business on market share, return on investment and profitability, and we are putting additional resources behind these six categories.

Note, the 6th was "digital".

Risks

Management states they can handle 10% tariffs, but if they go to 25% it will be much more difficult.

CEO Gennette:" So looking at all of that (current tariffs) and I think we recognize that our risk to annual guidance in 2019 would be no more than one nickel. "

But if tariffs go to 25%, prices will have to go up.

"So I think that 10% is manageable in the short and long term. I think when it goes to 25%, you are dealing with a whole other series of dynamics that I would not say we wouldn’t have to raise prices.

As we sit here today, I am certain Macy's is working on changing sources from China to other countries, but that will take a while.

A recession would be negative, but I don't see that coming anytime soon. The economy is good, unemployment is at the lowest rate in 50 years, and it sure looks like interest rates will be going down for at least the next 6 months to a year.

Trade deals are simmering, and any or all would add another boost to the economy: Mexico, Canada, UK, Europe, Japan, and the Big Kahuna China.

Conclusion

By their very nature, turnaround stocks are risky. We've seen that in spades recently with General Electric (GE).

On the other hand, we have seen Macy's make a big fast turn before, and I think it is a reasonable risk to assume the company can do that again. I am looking for a price north of $20 within the next year. At $25, the dividend is still over 6%.

Macy's is a strong buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long M. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.