Whiting Petroleum: Taking Its Turn As The Grass

Sometimes in life, you’re the grass. Other times you’re the lawn mower. Despite seemingly hard work from the management team over the past quarter, there’s no doubt that Whiting Petroleum (WLL) right now is the grass. Over the three months ending in September of this year, the oil and gas E&P (exploration and production) firm was slammed by a variety of factors. For the rest of this year, the firm expects to still hit its targets, but there’s no doubt that from a bottom-line results perspective it was slammed, largely by factors entirely outside of its control. Near term, this should prove to stoke doubts in the eyes of investors who follow the business, but given the transitory nature of the issues affecting the company, investors should not lose track of the long-term picture.

Short-term pain

When evaluating investment prospects, it’s imperative to understand that there will always be painful bumps along the way. Such is the case here with Whiting. As an example, we need only point to the firm’s third-quarter earnings release for its 2019 fiscal year. From a headline perspective, consider that the business’s earnings per share were -$0.21, missing forecasts by $0.09 per unit, while revenue missed expectations by $29.36 million, coming in down 33.7% from what the firm brought in during the same quarter last year. Headline news is important, but it’s far from the only story though.

To fully appreciate how bad the quarter was, we need only focus on three financial metrics: operating cash flow, distributable cash flow, and EBITDAX. During its latest quarter, the E&P firm saw its operating cash flow come in at $138.99 million. This represents a decrease of 47.3% over the $263.76 million in operating cash flow the company generated in the third quarter of its 2018 fiscal year. Distributable cash flow had similar performance issues, declining from $298.39 million last year to $178.53 million in this year’s third quarter. EBITDAX, meanwhile, dropped from $337.92 million to $229.13 million.

Management pointed out, very accurately, that the company was hit by awful weather in its operating regions, but that wasn’t the source of most of the business’s pain. In fact, the company did quite well relative to its own expected guidance for the quarter. The performance-related issues affecting Whiting were actually three-fold in nature. First and foremost, you have the issue of energy prices. During the third quarter last year, for instance, WTI crude prices averaged $69.52 per barrel. This alone implies a sizable drop of $13.09 per barrel to the $56.43 per barrel that WTI averaged in the third quarter of its current fiscal year.

The second issue also relates to pricing, but it’s a bit more nuanced than that. Often times, when an oil and gas company sells its product to other entities, it must do so at a pricing differential to what the spot price is. That differential in the latest quarter came out to $6.72 per barrel for crude. To put this in perspective, the differential in its third quarter last year came out to $4.82 per barrel. This disparity alone, on a pre-tax basis, and assuming that Whiting will see that around 65% of its production come in the form of oil, will translate to missed cash flow of about $81.20 million if annualized.

*Taken from Whiting Petroleum

So bad were differentials during the quarter that management had to significantly revise its thinking along this topic for the year. In the image above, you can see current guidance for all of 2019, while in the image below, you can see what guidance was previously. This year, management now expects crude differentials to be between $7 and $7.75 per barrel in the red, while before it was slated to be between $5 and $6 per barrel. This disparity, using midpoint figures and extrapolating output for an entire year, translates to $55.76 million in missed revenue for the firm. Natural gas also saw a differentials spike from a range of $1.25 per Mcf to $1.75 per Mcf, to a range of between $1.75 per Mcf and $2.25 per Mcf. Though this change looks small, a year worth of this differential would hit the company by a further $25.25 million. To add insult to injury, while the rest of guidance is pretty consistent, production taxes are now forecasted to be between 8.5% and 9%, up from the 8.2% to 8.6% range previously anticipated.

*Taken from Whiting Petroleum

The third item that hit hard was the company’s cost structure, primarily its lease operating expenses. During the quarter, this figure totaled $7.51 per boe. This is actually up from the $6.31 per boe seen the same quarter last year. This change, spread across the entire company for a year, would hit the company’s costs by around $54.90 million on a pre-tax basis.

In all, these changes are awfully painful for Whiting and its shareholders alike. It’s no wonder, then, that the market has decided to act negatively to this news by pushing shares of Whiting down materially. Having said that, it’s important to put all of this in context. While costs themselves may not be transitory in nature and, instead, could be a sign of higher expenses doomed to affect the business moving forward, the two main headaches (energy prices and differentials) are outside of the company’s hands. This does not mean that Whiting should not be hit for this development. One complaint I have had regarding Whiting for a while now is that the company has always been poorly hedged. As a result, it benefits significantly when energy prices surge and it’s slammed when they drop. This is the penalty for playing that kind of game, but it’s also incumbent upon investors to understand this and account for this as well.

It’s also important to mention that just because there is pain, it doesn’t mean there can’t be some good here. Perhaps the best news provided by management was that it should be free cash flow-positive in the fourth quarter this year. Specific estimates have not been provided, but in order to hit its new target for capex of between $810 million and $830 million this year, management will only spend between $134 million and $154 million (versus the $225 million spent in the latest quarter) on capex in the fourth quarter. Because this is more an issue of timing more than anything, the drop in spending will not hurt the company’s development plan, with 31 wells planned to come online in the fourth quarter compared to 39 in the third. This will give Whiting the opportunity to end the year off on a strong note, but if management really wants to see the company do well, it will be necessary to lay out a strong plan for 2020 and beyond.

Takeaway

As I wrote in an article earlier this year, I was at least somewhat wrong about Whiting and the prospects the company has. In short, I was too aggressive and management’s own updated guidance warranted a significant recalibration in expectations. Whiting still was then, and still is today, a really appealing long-term prospect to consider, but as with any company in a volatile industry, it’s important for investors to adjust their thinking when it’s needed and to steel themselves in times when the road gets bumpy. Now is one of those times, and so long as management can demonstrate robust figures in the fourth quarter and lay out a good path for 2020, this short-term hit should be remembered as nothing more than that; a bump in the road.

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential. Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector. Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.