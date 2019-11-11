Leading Economic Indicators Are Misleading

"What's a reliable leading indicator of recession that I can easily use in running my business?" I'm often asked that question and seldom give a satisfactory answer. In truth, there are none that are reliable, though a few come close. Understanding the statistical problem - in common-sense terms, of course - helps business leaders see their challenge more clearly.

A leading indicator indicates where the economy is going before it goes there. It's not like a leading lady of the theater, the most popular of all actresses. In economics, a leading indicator resembles the dancer who leads his partner with gentle pressure to let her know where the pair are headed.

Some indicators attempt to tell us where the economy currently is. These are called coincident indicators. For example, the Wall Street Journal recently reported on a new measure that gives an alert when the economy actually goes into recession. That's more useful than it appears, because time lags in economic data delay announcements of a recession. By the time we're sure, companies have been losing sales for months.

Finding a leading indicator is straightforward. Gather a bunch of economic statistics and see which ones turn down before the economy turns down. Most of our data cover the period after World War II, so we are comparing economic statistics to the business cycles of this era.

One significant problem with this approach is that we're only looking at 11 recessions. That is a pretty small sample. I routinely look at about 200 statistical series, but I can create more by calculating 12-month changes, 3-month changes, ratios of one series to another, and other arithmetic operations. We can consider a thousand or more candidates for leading indicator status. Econometrics professors often say that if we torture the data long enough, they will confess to something. We may find some series or combination that reliably works on the last 11 recessions. That does not mean the series will work on the next one.

The United States economy has had more recessions than those 11 that occurred since 1945, but a lot has changed in the economy over the years. Go far enough back and we were primarily an agricultural economy, with transportation by wagon or barge. Then manufacturing grew, along with railroads and heavy industry. Then services expanded, and the computer revolution, and the Internet. How useful will analysis of long-ago recessions be when we're wondering where the economy will go in 2020?

Original post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.