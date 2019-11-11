CVS And The $70 Question

When we factor in all of the changes the company has experienced, and ignoring the possibility of future changes to the political landscape, 2020 is shaping up to be a strong year.

One of the things we have been asked lately is now that CVS has retaken $70, what should we do with the stock?

CVS Health Corp. (CVS) remains a key holding of many of our followers, and we have received many questions on our current take on the stock. In our opinion, this is a stock that has been treated very unfairly by the Street, but has recently gained traction, which has reduced our conviction, though we still think it is a buy. You see, it was range-bound for months in the $52-56 area, but has recently broken out. This comes after the company once again put out a strong quarterly result this week, which we will discuss. So, with the stock retaking $70, what should you do? While the yield protection has dissipated with the 30%-plus rally the stock has seen since the summer, even with the present boost in share prices after earnings, we believe CVS remains undervalued, though less so in the past. We remain bullish on the stock, albeit less so than in the past. It is our thesis that at $70 the stock offers value, but we would encourage new money to consider a position in the $60s. Let us discuss why the stock still has legs but astute investors should wait for a pullback.

Why was it discounted so much?

It is our opinion that the market put a lot of weight on the possibility of regulatory changes hitting CVS revenues, as well as the future of health care in America should the balance of power shift in Congress and the White House after the 2020 elections. As a one-stop health care shop, it is, of course, vulnerable to health care changes, especially with owning Aetna (AET). Do not forget that CVS is also a leading pharmacy benefits manager with ~75 million members in its pharmacy benefit plan, so hints of reimbursement changes are a risk. With these risks to the business model, the market has had no mercy.

With that said, to have seen the market discount the stock on "what-ifs" over a year away from possible leadership changes was surprising. When we look at CVS as a whole, the market is unfairly discounting performance. That is what matters: performance and future performance. And on these fronts, CVS is delivering. We also want to point out that while drug rebate issues are a more near-term risk, a lot of that seems to be in the rear-view mirror for now. This has us further bullish. Yet, performance continues to justify owning this name even after this rally past $70.

Revenues are strong

Sales are up over the last few Q3s, with the most recent boost reflecting Aetna's contributions to the revenue stream. The key here is that despite the market's revaluation of the name lower, CVS is continuing to perform pretty close to, if not above, our expectations for overall sales. It should be noted, however, growth in revenues had slowed a bit to single digits percentage-wise before incorporating Aetna, but they were growing slowly:

Sales remain strong. Revenues this quarter came in at $64.8 billion, ahead of consensus expectations and registering 36.4% growth year over year. Of course, this revenue spike is mostly the result of the acquisition of Aetna in November 2018, which is now referred to as the "Health Care Benefits" segment. Then there is, of course, the pharmacy services and the retail side of things, as well as the miscellaneous "corporate/other" segments. Performance matters, and so, it is critical to understand how these segments are doing.

Across-the-board segment strength

The Pharmacy Services segment saw total revenues jump 6.4% for this segment. Total pharmacy claims processed increased above expectations by 9.3% on a 30-day equivalent basis, and this remains strong and drove much of the revenue growth. This was driven by net new business for the segment driving up volumes, though price compression and higher generic dispensing offset some of this growth.

As far as retail sales go, we saw growth in both pharmacy and front-end. This is an underappreciated strength. That is, retail sales are growing. Revenues increased 2.9% compared to the prior year overall for retail with higher prescription volume. Total prescription volume grew 6.4% on a 30-day equivalent basis compared to the prior year, outpacing our most bullish estimates for 6% growth. Front store revenues were approximately 21.5% of total retail revenues, with health product sales, and cold and flu products leading the charge.

We have alluded to this before in many of our discussions with our team and our followers, but the new health care benefits segment is one area we have struggled with pinpointing confident estimates. This is because it is still relatively new and contains much of the old Aetna. it is not easy to have precise estimates, especially when you factor in the seasonal growth of the SilverScript business. In Q3, we were estimating around $17 billion in revenue. Overall, revenues were at the higher end of our range at $17.2 billion. We continue to anticipate strong revenues moving forward in this segment, but will revisit this assertion should the government make alterations to reimbursements/rebates or changes to healthcare costs, etc. Much of the "what if" regulatory changes would impact this segment. But did all of this sales growth result in earnings growth?

Earnings shine once again

Earnings results were pretty stellar, thanks to the higher-than-expected revenue and just a moderate rise in expenses. Overall, operating profit rose almost 48% in the quarter to $3.95 billion. CVS hauled in $1.53 billion in net income, or $1.17 in earnings per share. Controlling for items, adjusted earnings were up $0.11 to $1.84:

This improvement was appreciated by the Street, finally, with the consensus expectations surpassed by $0.07 and the outlook having been raised by management. This result led to another spike in shares, and this continues a bullish pattern over the last few weeks. We anticipate a strong 2019.

Strong finish for 2019

When we factor in all of the changes the company has experienced, and ignoring the possibility of future changes to the political landscape, 2019 has shaped up to be a strong year, and 2020 could follow suit. With year-to-date performance, we surmise that there will remain mid- to high-single digit growth in retail sales for 2019. We do believe ongoing reimbursement issues will continue to weigh on the pharmacy, but this will be made up for by volumes. We still have some cloudiness on the new healthcare segment, but we believe this segment creates a lot of opportunity and could net $70 billion in revenues this year.

From a valuation perspective, the stock is still trading at a discount, though far less than what it was before. We are just over 10 times forward 2019 adjusted EPS. That is cheap. The market continues to discount the stock and the sector, even after this rally. This valuation is very attractive given that earnings and revenues are still growing. Earlier in the year, adjusting for items, we were confident that the company would deliver $6.75-7.00 in non-GAAP earnings per share based on the top line growing to $249.0-258.0 billion. We now see revenues of $252-260 billion, and assuming a commensurate rise in expenses, adjusted earnings of $6.95-7.05. This results in a forward multiple of just over 10X at the high end of earnings for 2019. This is highly attractive given that performance is not declining, rather it is improving.

Take-home

We believed for the last few months that CVS was, of course, being mispriced. The market has begun valuing the name higher in recent weeks, and with it retaking $70, this is a major bullish signal, in our opinion. We continue to like the stock. Ideally, new money could enter in the $60s, but we think this is going higher. It is still highly discounted, though much of the yield protection has dissipated. Regardless, we still see upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.