Criteo: Once Again, No Rush To Buy The Dip

Summary

Between July and August last year, shares of Criteo (CRTO) quickly dropped over 30% following downside Q3 and lowered guidance. Although the stock looked optically cheap, in this article I recommended readers to disregard bullish “buy the dip” calls and remain on the sidelines. Several concerns were of interest: 1) the ITP impact related to the Apple (AAPL) ecosystem 2) the GDPR law implementation in Europe, 3) the metamorphosis of several long-term customers, namely Facebook (FB) and Amazon (AMZN) in competitors. All mentioned worries have proven disastrous for Criteo, albeit to different extents, and the company has so far been incapable of putting its cash to good use and restart growth.

Consequently, shares have underperformed the market, as demonstrated by the further 30% fall since my SA contribution. Most recently, Criteo has dipped once again about 20% following a disappointing Q3 release and CEO departure (for his second time!). Shares have since recovered some, still virtually attractive at a forward P/E of just seven times 2019 earnings. However, I remain skeptical that there’s any real value left within the company and recommend investors to avoid the name.

Google putting a new overhang on the stock

Earlier this year, Criteo shares came under pressure on reports that Google was considering restrictions in ad-targeting access, somehow similar to the already implemented privacy-enhancing feature (Intelligent Tracking Protection or ITP) available on Apple’s Safari. Because Safari only accounts for about 9% of worldwide desktop browser market share, Criteo felt the impact of the new policy in its revenues, but it was still manageable. However, any restrictive change within Chrome, which carries almost 70% of the world web traffic, would be of a completely different magnitude. Criteo’s Rudelle responded to analysts’ questions in the only possible way: downplaying the issue. Nonetheless, he could not completely rule out the potential of possible restrictive moves when directly questioned.

Google and Apple are in very different situations. As you know, also Google is under a high level of scrutiny regarding its business practices, both in the U.S. and in Europe. Given all of this and although we cannot guarantee, of course, that it will not replicate an exact ITP-like feeder, we believe it's highly unlikely that Google will take advantage of its control over Chrome to restrict the ability of other digital advertising players to compete in this market



- JB Rudelle, Q4 2018 CRTO earnings presentation

While no significant change has happened to date on Chrome, the situation remains fluid. Google could act not only by locking out Criteo, but also leveraging on DoubleClick to push for a more intense competition. The markets are, therefore, rightfully concerned. Criteo already sat in complacency once when the Safari storm was approaching and did not correctly foresee the impact of such changes. But even if the company can see the threat now, there’s little it can do, other than maybe find new possible lines of business. Two clear trends have advanced in the last few years, both hostile to the company:

More ePrivacy and more (third parties) ad-blocking; More competition among internet giants, who try to ringfence users whenever possible.

Unfortunately for Criteo, these are not favorable developments, and the competitive landscape has only continued to deteriorate. Google remains an essential partner for Criteo to operate, but Mount in View is also one of the company's worst competitors when it comes to advertising. It is in Google’s best interest to cut out the middleman at some point. After all, it is what Amazon and Facebook have already started to do.

Criteo vs. Facebook: Lawsuit coming?

In my last article, I made the case that the company was ambiguous to investors by representing Amazon as a simple customer in need of the “ad-brokerage” services provided by Criteo. Yes, the relationship started that way, but it became more complicated than that when Amazon entered the internet advertising arena as a new competitor of the French company. Big retailers may be reluctant to sign a pact with “the devil,” but Amazon’s offers are attractive to smaller private businesses, which are also Criteo’s target.

In the last earnings presentation, investors have also seen more of the same (rose-colored) PR, with Criteo putting up the usual “all is well” parade. Criteo cited Facebook among its partners, but the company has become more and more of a competitor. In Q4 2018, Rudelle warned:

So, first Facebook first to clarify, Facebook is more - around 4% of our business than 6%. It used to be bigger than that. But as you know, Facebook has been restricting access to its inventory to technology partners like us.

The relationship with this “partner” did not improve over the last months. As I said, the trend we are seeing is ring-fencing, and things got sour to the point that Criteo has freshly filed a complaint with the French antitrust body over the discriminatory practices used by Facebook to exclude Criteo from its platforms.

The complaint may be the prelude to even more severe actions (a lawsuit?), but even if so, there is very little chance that FB will be bound to take any efforts to reverse course. I feel this is just another nasty piece of news for the company.

(Source: Criteo Q3 2019 earnings presentation)

The bull case rests on an unlikely revenue trend reversal

For Criteo’s shares to recover, the company will need to prove it can survive all the highlighted issues and show top line growth. When I last wrote about the company, I assumed it could grow ex-tac revenues at 5% over the next ten years. Since bulls were calling for double the amount, it seemed an already overly conservative take. However, with another year of flattish-to-negative turnover under its belt, even this target appears increasingly out of reach for Criteo. Will Criteo ever grow again? It might not.

I am not the only skeptic here. Morningstar analyst Ali Mogharabi, who covers the stock, now projects average revenues to decline of 1% and average operating margins of 7% during the next five years. Though he estimates Criteo will acquire new customers at a pace of 2%, driven by retailers’ continued shift to e-commerce, he also predicts gross average revenue per client to decline 4%, more than offsetting the increase. In my view, Mogharabi is still generous with margins, expecting Criteo to leverage operating efficiencies and reach 8% EBIT over the next ten years. For this reason, he assigns a target price of $25 to the stock. However, this is above a Street consensus price for Criteo shares of $21. In my model, I expect revenues to barely keep up with inflation (+1.7% over the next decade), but I am not equally bullish on margins at this point.

In my last evaluation, I considered Criteo could reach approximately 7% EBIT over the full cycle, a slight increase from 6.34% averaged last year. I am now lowering the expected EBIT margin to instead decrease and average just 5% over the next decade. This adjustment reflects my bearish argument that heightened competition in the space, with Amazon increasingly contending new business to Criteo as well, will drive down margins. I expect large tech companies to accept lower profits for single customers, leveraging on their scale and network effects to drive smaller independent players out of the space.

Also, the risk that Google could significantly restrict access to Criteo would most certainly turn into a complete disaster for the company. A total ban, as already said, is unlikely, but there are other ways for Google to put pressure on a small competitor like Criteo, tilting the playing field in its favor. To account for such a black swan event, I included a 10% distress probability in my DCF valuation, which reduces the potential upside. The downward adjustment appears appropriate, since it is an effective way to account for moderately adverse actions that Google could likely take at some point.

Criteo currently earns high returns on capital (above 15%). I previously assumed the company could hold this higher ROC in the future because the company has some competitive advantage, but I no longer believe this is the case. Hence, I only expect Criteo to barely earn its 9% cost of capital over the long run. Even if the company has so far benefited from network effect and intangible assets derived from the collection of user data through machine learning, I agree with Morningstar’s view that these factors are unlikely to constitute a sustainable moat going forward.

The company has a pristine balance sheet, with a good cash position and no long-term obligations. Longs have been vocal about this feature, but as good as it seems, I believe the strong balance sheet is not of much help to Criteo. The company does not pay dividends, and therefore, readers should question the use of the retained earnings. Criteo has started a buyback program, effectively investing in itself. Yet, the used capital has barely managed to limit the share count dilution, without any noticeable effects on EPS. An even more significant concern is that Criteo has no way to use the excess cash to pull any real growth levers. Because the company is so tiny when compared to the FAANGs which are eating away its lunch, it can neither outspend them nor acquire them. Hence, a clean balance sheet remains a nice-to-have feature but of little value with regard to Criteo’s future earnings power.

My DCF model, based on available templates provided by professor Aswath Damodaran, includes all mentioned assumptions to derive a $17.7 value per share. The DCF hence explains why Criteo can trade at “only” 7x forward earnings: the market has discounted the poor prospects of the company.

Bulls might argue Criteo prices in already all negatives, and the shares are, therefore, a good buy, but I am not convinced. Prospective investors must answer these questions to consider a position: 1) Will Criteo be able to maintain fair access to Chrome? If yes, for how long? 2) Will traffic acquisition costs and gross average revenues per customer stabilize? 3) Considering retention ratio of 90%, will Criteo be able to add 13% of new customers each year? Will the company maintain current operating margins on those customers despite heightened competition from the FAANGs?

Better value elsewhere?

To conclude, because of the substantial headwinds in its industry, I find no compelling reason to buy the dip in Criteo, even at a very cheap multiple of 7x forward earnings. I believe the company fits the classic definition of “value trap” because it is fighting challenges that are structural and long term in nature.

Investors that are looking for “buy the dip” bargains in the tech space might want to dig deeper instead into online TAs Booking Holdings (BKNG), Expedia (EXPE), and TripAdvisor (TRIP). Shares of these companies, which also trade at reasonable P/E multiples, recently fell as much as 30% hit by higher marketing expenses, global industry slowdown and recession fears.

Opposite to Criteo, however, all these factors appear to be transient in nature, and these companies are moaty businesses. I believe all the three players enjoy network effects, in particular in the US market for Expedia and internationally for Booking. Also, the companies will likely reap the benefits of the secular shift towards online TA. The oldest incumbent in business, Thomas Cook, recently went bust - perhaps a telling sign of the times. However, the market share of online bookings through these platforms remains modest compared to the overall potential: and a slight increase in market share can drive a significant boost in a $1.7 trillion industry. Also, in this expensive market, I encourage investors to continue to seek and “buy wonderful companies at a fair price rather than fair companies at a wonderful price.”

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.