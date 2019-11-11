Vertex: A Crown Jewel Of Biotech

I'm optimistic both about its prospects in CF and in several other fields, and look at VRTX as an expensive stock that deserves its valuation.

Now that VRTX is locking up the CF market for some time to come, it is moving rapidly to diversify.

International progress in gaining access to its meds for CF patients is being matched with progress in getting even better drugs to market.

Background

This is my 7th Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) article, all bullish. The first was in 2014 with VRTX around $90. Except when it joined in the biotech sector (IBB) in 2016 (related to election year rhetoric), the stock has been remarkably steady for some time. Here is the comparison between VRTX, IBB and the S&P 500 for the past 10 years:

Both IBB and VRTX have beaten the SPY over the past decade. They have done so primarily by inventing and commercializing numerous improved medicines to replace less effective/more dangerous/more difficult to administer old drugs, or curing or treating previously untreatable diseases.

VRTX falls in the latter, more innovative field. In fact, a key reason it lagged IBB in the 2012-4 period was because its hit drug Incivek, for hepatitis C, was about to be made obsolete by Gilead's (GILD) drugs. However, and remarkably, VRTX rebounded quickly from that highly unusual disaster for it (a great thing for patients, though) with the first of what are now 4 drug products for cystic fibrosis.

With the SPY at new highs but IBB far off its 2015 high, VRTX is one of a few large-cap biotechs to also have hit all-time highs recently. The only other two that come quickly to mind are AstraZeneca (AZN) and Ionis (IONS), though if dividends were included, both Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) and Novo Nordisk (NVO) would probably also edge into the list.

That leads to my first takeaway:

In a fresh bull trend with the Fed, the friend of the market again, I think back to 2002-3 period and look for shares of companies I like that are showing good relative strength, and focus on those.

VRTX fits that bill.

Now, here's why I think it's best of breed, and that its CEO is a candidate for best biotech CEO globally.

CF dominance does not come easily

I think of VRTX as an applied chemistry company. As the early leader in rational drug design, the core expertise of VRTX is to understand everything about an identifiable cause of disease and then figure out how to interfere with the disease progress using an orally absorbable drug or combination of drugs.

After developing two drugs for HIV/AIDS and then Incivek, VRTX found CF perfect for its expertise. It has spent years beginning with insights and patent protection from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, which receives about 10% royalties on sales of VRTX's CF drugs. At this point, it has developed and brought to market 4 drugs, each of which is an improvement over the previous one. The first was a single-agent drug, Kalydeco, but it helps only a small percentage of CF patients. Orkambi followed (Kalydeco plus a second drug), but while it is indicated for a lot more patients, it had a side effect profile that limited its uptake. Symdeko followed last year. It is in general a replacement for Orkambi with a much better side effect profile, and treats some additional patients. Finally, a few months before the PDUFA date, the FDA recently approved the best-of-breed 3-drug pill, Trikafta. This now makes about 90% of CF patients able to be treated with a VRTX drug.

(People new to VRTX and its approach to CF may find its terminology confusing. I reviewed this story in August 2017 in Vertex Pharmaceuticals May Be Turning Some Major Corners. It is behind a PRO firewall but may be helpful for potential VRTX investors.)

VRTX has moved so quickly with so many products, with mid-stage studies from competitors unimpressive, that its comprehensive R&D for CF drugs could not pay off for decades to come, not just years. One may think of Gilead (GILD) dominating the single table regimen for HIV/AIDS many years ago, with prospects of dominating it into the 2030s.

I view VRTX's success in CF as a major business achievement. VRTX has simply made it look easy, which I think is the mark of a great CEO and great team.

How valuable is VRTX's CF franchise?

VRTX may have locked up the CF market for years to come, and it's working on improved combinations. Except for Kalydeco, my guess is that its products will be patent-protected well into the 2030s. With Morningstar saying that "we think Vertex's CF program could grow to over $10 B [sales per year] within our forecast period," I would tend to agree and forecast a present value of this franchise as follows. Note, this is tentative. As sales penetration grows and we get a sense of actual net selling prices per patient per year, we will learn more and I will adjust as best as I can. Anyway, noting that the Street is projecting $6.7 B in revenues for VRTX in 2022, all of which would be from the CF franchise, and noting the Street is always conservative, I'm going to project $7 B in 2022 and $8 B in 2023. Then I will project revenue growth equal to the discount rate for many years. Almost arbitrarily, I project $7.5 B average revenues X 12 years, even though VRTX has patent protection for Symdeko that may extent to 2035 (Trikafta is not represented in the Orange Book yet).

This gives $90 B for the present value of the CF franchise.

For margins, I assume:

9-10% royalty rate to the CFF

2-3% COGS

15% SG&A + attributable R&D

21% tax rate.

This gives me an immense net profit margin of 58%, reflecting the presumed monopoly nature of a company selling a drug to a small, well-defined population for more than $200,000 per year. No guarantees this is correct!

In any case, this gets me to the present value of CF profits of $52 B. I'll round down to $50 B and move on to the franchise value. No guarantees on this number!

VRTX's CF franchise value is high

Any company with a dominant franchise deserves additional valuation for its scientific and sales/marketing expertise, as well as - if relevant - specialized knowledge of regulatory and payer practices. All these apply to VRTX and CF. That point would merit a significant franchise value for VRTX and CF. VRTX is by far the most logical company for a small player to show its early- or mid-stage product to for commercialization in CF. In addition, VRTX has an "in" with geneticists, CF clinics and probably many pulmonary specialists. That allows VRTX to co-market (and possibly co-develop) products from companies large and small that have complementary products that, say, CF patients may benefit from. Or, the product may not relate to CF at all, simply to the field of the prescriber that treats CF.

But it gets better for CF. Many major franchises, such as Merck (MRK) with Keytruda, do not really have a per-patient franchise, just a per-doctor and per-industry franchise. In the case of CF, Trikafta should be approved in the major countries fairly soon, so I would expect that almost every eligible patient will be offered one of VRTX's CF products by, say, 2024.

This implies that any other company than VRTX will have trouble finding enough patients to even do a front-line Phase 3 trial for CF. Perhaps too many patients will be on a VRTX drug and unwilling to go off to try something that may not work and may harm them, and there may be too few VRTX drug-naive patients out there to run a Phase 3 trial. Also, VRTX has had to get approval stepwise, beginning with older patients to prove safety, then get approval for progressively younger groups of patients. Yet, the children who are just getting going on a CF drug are a new competitor's best opportunity to penetrate the market - and those would normally be the last to be tested in Phase 3.

So, without coming out with a number, I would add the intangible of the franchise value of CF to VRTX and be comfortable saying that when thinking of the present value of future profits from VRTX's current product lineup and improved products to come, plus the franchise value, VRTX at a market cap a little over $50 B (stock price $201.31) may well be valued with no pipeline or other asset value.

Here's why I think this is way too low, if valid.

VRTX pipeline value - Part 1: validation

The first thing that made me realize there is a lot more to VRTX than meets the eye came with this deal with "the German Merck" (OTCPK:MKKGY), discussed in a trade journal in January 2011:

Hungry for more oncology deals, Germany's Merck KGaA on Wednesday took five cancer drugs off the hands of cystic fibrosis-focused Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Merck KGaA will anti up $230 million for Vertex's clinical and preclinical stage programs. The former includes three compounds VX-803, VX-970 and VX-984, which work to suppress DNA repair in tumors, though by different modes, while the latter encompasses two candidates that are being investigated in combination with checkpoint inhibitors.

Though announced as a licensing deal, the agreement provides Merck KGaA sole, global manufacturing and marketing rights for the programs, with the only thing keeping Vertex tied to them are potential sales royalties.

My thought was: wow! I had been commenting on and trading VRTX since 2014, and would never have thought its oncology program was worth $230 MM plus potential royalties.

A second validation of VRTX's science came from J&J (JNJ) taking its influenza drug pimodivir into Phase 3 in a 2014 deal.

VRTX pipeline value - Part 2: focus

A corollary to the above point is that with Incivek leaving the market following the Sovaldi/Harvoni HCV launches in 2014, VRTX could have done the Phase 3 work on its influenza drug. However, it was wise to let JNJ take the risk and design pivotal trials to build a case for the "go to market" step. The same thing is true for oncology drugs. Developing them is complicated and expensive, and requires a knowledge of the immense number of new developments elsewhere in the field.

VRTX is determined to focus on CF-like opportunities. These are niche markets with no treatments (as with CF) yet, or else not very good ones.

That leads to a brief discussion of VRTX's pipeline, which falls into two categories.

VRTX pipeline value - Part 3: traditional small molecule development

The core of VRTX's pipeline revolves around three clinical-stage small molecule drugs or families of drugs to treat three different niche conditions.

Two of the three interest me a lot. In brief:

Pain

VRTX is evaluating two compounds to take into Phase 3. These are non-opioid oral drugs.

The lead drug is VX-150. It has demonstrated efficacy in three different pain models. This looks like an important breakthrough to me, especially with next-generation compounds in pre-clinical development. My understanding is that VRTX is in the lead globally regarding the much-discussed NaV1.7 or NaV1.8 channels for pain treatment.

VX-150 is Phase 3 ready, but VRTX is also testing VX-961 as an alternative candidate for Phase 3. The company does not plan to put both into Phase 3.

Assuming the product is safe in Phase 3 testing, the positive Phase 2 results make me ascribe significant, though undefined, value to VRTX's pain program.

The pain program was not discussed in the Q3 conference call; earlier calls this year did elucidate and update matters.

Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, or AAT

In AAT, people do not produce enough of a protein that protects the lung from developing emphysema. Liver disease is also seen. Current treatments are far from ideal, and do not help extra-pulmonary problems.

Even though Phase 2 is just beginning, extensive pre-clinical and Phase 1 data leave VRTX optimistic that this drug will work. I'm not sure how many other next-gen compounds VRTX has in this field, but typically it has a library of them. For now, VX-814 and VX-864 have been in Phase 1. VX-814 may already have begun Phase 2, with data expected next year.

Over the past few conference calls, VRTX has discussed the rationale for its optimism on this drug class, which addresses a good-sized rare disease market.

I think this program has a positive present value, considering the market size and the relatively low cost of clinical trials.

APOL1-mediated kidney diseases

VX-147 is the Phase 1 candidate here. I'm not sure of the value of this drug. It's interesting, but I'm not going to give it any value to shareholders at this point.

A newer strategic direction is discussed next:

VRTX pipeline value - Part 4: biotechnology

There are two programs here so far. In some ways most interesting to investors is the newer program.

Type 1 diabetes:

On Sept. 3, VRTX announced:

Vertex to Acquire Semma Therapeutics With a Goal of Developing Curative Cell-Based Treatments for Type 1 Diabetes -Semma’s unique investigational approach combines robust production process of pancreatic islet cells with proprietary delivery system to restore insulin secretion in type 1 diabetes patients- -Semma to be acquired for $950 million in cash- ... “This acquisition aligns perfectly with our strategy of investing in scientific innovation to create transformative medicines for people with serious diseases in specialty markets,” said Jeffrey Leiden, M.D., Ph.D., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vertex...

Please read the rest of the press release.

Dr. Leiden discussed the rationale for the deal along with VRTX's 2-3 year research into solutions that Semma and others were coming up with, in response to a question from Alethia Young.

While I'm not giving this program a present value above the cost of capital, nonetheless I like it for VRTX, especially in the context of its older and better-known deal with Crispr (CRSP).

Hemoglobinopathies, gene editing

In addition to the discussions in the conference call and information on VRTX's pipeline web page, this news from June helps put the story in perspective:

Vertex Grows Gene Editing Presence, Acquiring Exonics and Expanding CRISPR Therapeutics Collaboration Vertex Pharmaceuticals will carry out a potentially $2 billion expansion of its presence in gene editing through a pair of deals intended to enable the company to develop novel treatments for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) and Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1 (DM1). Vertex announced plans to acquire Exonics Therapeutics for approximately $1 billion, as well as spend an additional up-to $1.175 billion to expand a 3½-year-old, potentially $2.5 billion-plus collaboration with CRISPR Therapeutics that has resulted in the first clinical trial of a gene-editing therapy candidate sponsored by U.S. companies.

All the diseases referred to in these deals - sickle cell disease, beta-thalassemia, and muscular dystrophy - fit a similar mold as the programs discussed previously. They represent areas of unmet medical need, well-defined targets and outcomes criteria, and the ability to find patients and assess results quickly.

Again, while I cannot opine whether these deals will or will not out-earn their cost of capital, I will opine that they represent logical extensions of VRTX's game plan. They add pizzazz to the VRTX story and thus can at the least be good for the stock price.

Moving on from the pipeline...

Sales growth, profitability, stock price growth and CEO transition

Total revenue for VRTX rose from $580 MM in CY 2014 to $3.048 MM in CY 2018. The Street is at $3.8 B for 2019, $4.8 B next year, and so on up to $6.7 B in 2022.

EPS is moving up, but I do not pay much attention to it, given the huge percentage of sales devoted to R&D.

So long as I like the R&D program, I am satisfied with an Amazon-like (AMZN) approach to reinvesting ongoing profits back into the business rather than piling up GAAP profits.

The stock price reflects investor comfort with this growth plan. Per E*TRADE (NASDAQ:ETFC), institutions own 96% of the stock. Short interest was reported at 1.6% of the float, a number that I take to be low enough to suggest that the shorts are not especially skeptical of the valuation.

VRTX has announced that next year, Dr. Leiden will be transitioning from CEO to executive chairman, and the CMO, Dr. Kewalramani (an industry veteran) will succeed him. I like this move. Dr. Leiden has been a super CEO. I'd like to see him stay on as chairman after dropping the executive chairman role.

Risks

Clearly, there is significant investment risk on all time frames here. In addition to all the business risks attendant to running what for now is a one-product line business selling very high-priced drugs, we are within one year of the next presidential election, and 2016 was a bad year for biotechs.

With VRTX just a bit extended technically and with the Fed promising not to do a true QE, it's anyone's guess whether the risk-on move in the market in general and biotechs in specific will fade sooner rather than later.

Concluding comments - VRTX as an unusually strong biotech player

After getting burned in the HCV field, VRTX is now doing the burning. It is running away with the CF race in impressive fashion. It is rare to see a company succeed with almost no missteps in rolling out a group of related products so rapidly and with such commercial success.

The better news for me is that what VRTX did first with HCV and now with CF may be a harbinger of success in "cracking the code" with first-in-class/best-in-class for oral treatments for pain and AAT.

I am comfortable with VRTX moving in a measured but aggressive way into the gene editing and cell therapy fields. I think these look like good uses of appropriate amounts of risk capital that will not sink the ship if they fail but will provide an additional foundation for multi-year growth if they work out well.

One final reason I like VRTX is that it has broken to new highs throughout the post-Great Recession bull market, generally without getting frothy. With the Fed "printing money" again, I like breakouts more than when the Fed is tight. That's when I fear failed rallies much more than I do now.

I have been accumulating VRTX throughout this year and have no current plans to take profits or sell calls. I'm hopeful this will remain a core biotech holding throughout the tenure of the incoming CEO and during what are always changing and challenging times in the biotechnology industry.

