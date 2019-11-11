Briggs & Stratton: Prospects Of A Recovery Remain Bleak

Investors should stay away from this stock, as I don't believe we've seen the worst of it.

The firm's lack of profitability is yet to be addressed. In the meantime, its financial situation continues to deteriorate.

Introduction

Towards the end of July, I wrote a piece on Briggs & Stratton (BGG). My message was clear: this wasn’t a stock dividend investors would want to hold. Arguably even, not a stock anyone should want to hold. I stated that the dividend was unsafe and that “I could not suggest any reason why dividend investors would want to take on so much risk for a 5.8% yield.”

Within a month of my article, what I feared was inevitable came to pass: the dividend was cut... by a lot. From a $0.14 quarterly payout, the company now pays only $0.05. That equates to a 65% cut. Ouch!

Can you imagine how painful it must be to see your income cut by 65%? I can only imagine how complicated it would have been for investors who depended on income from the position. I guess they won’t be taking a trip to some exotic place this year.

But hopefully, if you approach investing with a similar approach to ours, you wouldn’t have been anywhere near BGG for the past few years.

The stock is currently trading at $7.72 and yields 2.59%. My MAD Assessment gives BGG a Dividend Strength score of 16 and a Stock Strength score of 19.

While I still can’t see any reason why anybody would want to own BGG at current prices, I will provide a review of recent quarters for investors who still insist on holding on to these shares.

Might I point out that 1/3rd of BGG shares are held by investors who couldn’t care less for the price or quality of the assets they have bought. Yes, I’m referring to ETF investors, who by giving up on price discovery are willing to pay whatever price for whatever stocks in a given index. This number is exceedingly high, which indicates that most investors have passed up on this stock. This view would be reinforced by the fact that 19.7% of the float is currently being shorted.

Extreme pessimism remains around this stock, and for good reason.

In this article, I will review what caused BGG’s dividend to be cut, before considering potential for capital appreciation from here onwards.

Dividend Strength

I usually present my analysis of a stock’s dividend profile in two sections: dividend safety and dividend strength. However, doing this with BGG would be irrelevant.

The stock generates negative earnings, negative operating cash flow and negative free cash flow. This makes analyzing dividend safety very easy: any dividend isn’t safe. Because of the recent cut, any consideration for dividend potential has been thrown out of the window.

In my previous article, I warned that “the company slashed its dividend in half in the past - in 2008 - which indicates that in times of turmoil, this could happen again.” And it did happen again.

Let’s take a look at what made the business inefficient to start with.

To start with the obvious, the company’s top line has been struggling throughout the business cycle. Since 2013, revenues have been range-bound between $1.78 billion and $1.86 billion annually.

Failing to grow revenue significantly during an expanding economic cycle will put a strain on any business.

Next, let’s break down the evolution of operating costs by looking at gross margins and SG&A as a percentage of revenue.

Basically, the distance between the blue line and the orange line is a very close approximation of BGG’s operating margin.

What we can see here is that while for most of the period gross profits outpaced sales, general and administrative expenses, these expenses continued creeping up until the last quarter of the company's fiscal year ending on June 2019.

Of course, there are other costs which come into play into determining operating income, but the main story here is one of mismanagement of costs in light of a struggling business.

As you can see in the chart above, BGG’s operating margin has been operating at best just above breakeven for much of the past decade. It is therefore not surprising that with rising SG&A, both in absolute values and as a percentage of sales, the firm would run into trouble.

Yet, while this was happening, the company continued to raise its dividends until then end of 2015, before keeping it flat until the tragic cut in August this year.

27/09/2015 02/10/2016 01/10/2017 30/09/2018 29/09/2019 Dividends $0.5300 $0.5600 $0.5600 $0.5600 $0.4700 Net Income $0.92 $0.68 $1.29 $-0.90 $-1.14 Payout Ratio 58% 83% 44% -63% -42% Cash From Operations $2.62 $2.77 $3.26 $-0.34 $-1.45 Payout Ratio 21% 21% 18% -160% -33% Free Cash Flow $0.41 $0.71 $0.52 $-3.28 $-3.39 Payout Ratio 127% 78% 106% -18% -14%

When you look at things this way, is it really surprising that the dividend ended up being cut? I would guess not.

Is there any hope moving forward? Maybe, but I have truly lost faith in the management team.

As I was doing research for this follow up article, I tuned in to the latest earnings call. I nearly choked on my coffee when I heard the CEO Todd Teske say, “First quarter performance demonstrates real progress toward achieving operational excellence.”

With all due respect, Todd, operational excellence isn’t on the table right now. Reaching operational viability would itself be an impressive feat. The cumulative net income of the past 16 quarters is a whopping $2 million.

But is there hope going forward?

There could be, but I’m not convinced. While SG&A was aggressively cut in the last quarter of fiscal year 2019 and in the first quarter of fiscal 2020, management projects full-year SG&A to be 5-6% higher for the entire year. Not good.

Revenues increased handsomely by 12% in the first quarter, but it did so on much lower margins, resulting in mostly flat gross profits (and therefore, lower gross margins).

With the stock now yielding only 2.5%, with no real prospects of the dividend being increased, and with many hurdles the company needs to surmount before reaching profitability, I couldn’t possibly advise any investor to buy BGG for its dividend.

Dividend Summary

BGG has a dividend strength score of 16 / 100. The cut, which was unavoidable, has cost the company any faith in its dividend program. I’m not sure why it is hanging on to even paying an insignificant dividend. The results generated by BGG in recent years are dismal and not the type of business you should want to own.

Stock Strength

That being said, there is a quote by James Grant (the financial writer, not the musician Google first suggested) I keep remembering:

There are no bad assets, just bad prices.

And while I agree with this idea intellectually, I do not incorporate it into my own investing, as I’m much more comfortable owning high-quality assets at good prices.

Nonetheless, let’s consider BGG’s potential for capital appreciation based on the four factors I usually look at: value, momentum, financial strength and earnings quality.

Value

BCG has:

A negative P/E

P/S of 0.17x

A negative P/CFO

Dividend yield of 2.59%

Buyback yield of 0.61

Shareholder yield of 3.2%.

According to these values, it is more undervalued than 56% of stocks, which doesn’t mean anything. I’m sorry, but I just struggle to see any value in a firm that doesn’t generate any earnings or cash flow. It expects to generate positive free cash flow in the upcoming year. I’ll wait and see. In the meantime, I tend to agree with the implication of a value score of 56 / 100: while the stock isn’t overvalued, it isn’t exactly offering phenomenal value either.

Value Score: 56 / 100

Momentum

Briggs & Stratton trades at $7.72 and is down -12.97% these last 3 months, -36.98% these last 6 months and -49.87% these last 12 months.

This gives it better momentum than 10% of stocks, which is very worrying. The stock has staged a mild comeback from the depths of its $5 valuation it experienced following the dividend cut. Yet, it is still down over all three time frames I look at. Being in the worst decile of stocks based on performance is usually associated with more underperformance.

I’m not at all impressed with the numbers that management has presented during the last presentation, and believe that the worst might not be over for BGG.

Momentum score: 10 / 100

Financial Strength

BGG has a Debt/Equity ratio of 3.4, which is better than 25% of stocks. Its liabilities have changed by 29% over the course of the past 12 months. The company generates negative cash flow and can therefore not cover any of its liabilities. This makes BGG more financially sound than 7% of U.S.-listed stocks. The level of gearing remains high. More debt keeps being piled on to make up for financial losses. The numbers are appalling and make BGG look extremely weak financially.

Financial Strength Score: 7/100

Earnings Quality

Earnings quality might seem silly to discuss for a firm that generates negative earnings. These metrics talk more to the nature of the business and accounting decisions which impact earnings than whether or not these earnings are actually positive.

BGG has a Total Accruals-to-Assets ratio of -2.0%, which is better than 28% of companies. It depreciates 135.6% of its capital expenditure each year, which is better than 59% of stocks. Finally, each dollar of assets generates $1.1 in revenue, which is better than 76% of stocks. Of course, this is irrelevant if the company isn’t able to operate above breakeven. This makes BGG’s earnings quality better than 63% of stocks.

Earnings Quality Score: 63 / 100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 19 / 100, which is worrying. Cutting the dividend was necessary. The company probably should have removed it entirely, as very few investors will care for the low yield given the risk associated. The financial situation remains dismal, the prospects of truly returning to profitability remain bleak, and investor sentiment remains strongly against this stock.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 16 and a stock strength of 19, Briggs & Stratton is a stock dividend investors should avoid. There are so many good businesses out there that yield more than BGG does that initiating a position in this stock makes no sense. The only value I see in any investors existing a position in BGG is the tax loss they could claim when they discard this stock from their portfolio.

