'A' List Tech Investment Trifecta: Apple, Amazon, Avago (Broadcom)

The strategy is intended to outperform the broader S&P 500, but is not without risk. An exit strategy is recommended and outlined below.

Recommendation is to allocate initial investment funds on an equal weight basis and to rebalance twice a year. You can "tailor-make" the strategy to fit in your portfolio.

Today I'll offer for your consideration a small basket of technology/consumer stocks all starting with the letter "A". Ok, Broadcom (AVGO) obviously starts with a "B," but the symbol starts with "A" and I wanted it in my basket - which also includes Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN).

So the thought process here is to take/devote an allocation in your portfolio (the size and percentage of which vary from investor to investor) and invest in these stocks for the long-term.

For example, let's say you evaluate your portfolio and believe you have $20,000 to devote to these stocks. Since they are relatively high-priced stocks, less divvy it up equally (and rounded up or down to whole shares) as shown in the chart below:

STOCK PRICE (11/8/10 close) SHARES DIVIDEND YIELD Apple $260.14 26 $3.08 1.2% Amazon $1785.88 4 0% 0% Broadcom $313.41 21 $10.60 3.4%

The total initial outlay would be $20,488.77 and the annual income based on current dividend declarations would be $302.68 for a 1.5% yield. That said, you are investing in this technology portfolio for capital appreciation, not income.

Strategy

I know some of you are thinking this is a terrible time for this basket - with both Apple and Broadcom at or near all-time highs. Which is, of course, true. However, Amazon is down significantly from its high - which was over $2,000.

The other point to make is that if you feel these stocks are good candidates to own in our portfolio, but a bad time, just reduce your allocation accordingly and plan to add to your position when the time is right. This is what I did last December during the big sell-off at the end of the year. It's worked out very well and delivered some serious "alpha" for my portfolio.

So taking advantage of volatile prices is part of the strategy here, since all three of these stock can move substantially based on "trade tweets", Congressional oversight concerns, or general economic and consumer data.

But basically the idea here is to get into these stocks for the long-haul, and over time add to the positions as appropriate for your risk appetite and overall portfolio. It is also to rebalance the portfolio at least twice a year (you pick when) and make changes as appropriate. After all, trading is free these days right?

Rational For "A" List

The rational for picking these stocks is fairly simple:

Industry leaders. Long-term bullish on 5G, AWS, and the consumer. Long-term bullish on each of these companies to grow appreciably faster than the overall market.

Apple is very attractive for its services business, 5G potential, and cash hoard. I like Amazon because of its growth and excellent AWS cloud prospects. Broadcom has the best filters for 5G, is a great IC provider for a diversified list of technology companies, and pays a decent dividend to boot.

Risks

Obviously these stocks are high-flyers and are at risk in a number of various ways:

US/China trade war. The global economy. The health of the consumer. The health of the overall global equity markets. Congressional oversight.

So if you are real nervous in the short term, I suggest you put some stop losses on the stock if you can. However, please note the price of an individual stock can fly by your stop-loss price in a big downdraft. And as I noted previously, these stocks can be quite volatile on both the upside and the downside. Remember to move the stop-loss strike price up as these stocks continue to climb.

Headline risk from Congressional oversight inquiries could be a real issue as we head into the 2020 election. That said, have you ever tuned into a Congressional hearing on technology? I mean are our elected officials really so tone-deaf as to what is going on, or is lobbying funds driving the "uninformed"? Regardless, I think these companies will thrive without any meaningful regulatory action anytime soon. But that could change and is something all investors in this portfolio should watch with respect to Apple and Amazon.

Summary & Conclusion

I implemented a strategy very similar to the one described above last year and it has worked out very well. I hope you find the idea interesting and even if you don't like my three picks, perhaps pick three of your own and get some alpha into your portfolio. Thanks for reading and I wish you success with your investments!

I'll end with the chart below shows the three stocks selected as compared to the broad S&P 500 index over the past year:

Source: Yahoo Finance

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, AMZN, AVGO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.