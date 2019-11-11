Summary

Central banks - mainly the Fed and the ECB - made a dovish pivot at the start of the year in response to the swoon in Q4 18. Whether they meant this to be a relatively modest shift or not, investors ran with the story.

Within a few months, markets were bullying Powell into rate cuts and by September, and pricing-in rate cuts and QE by the ECB.

In other words, the multiple-expanding support from a firm central bank put - perhaps even with a sprinkle of fiscal stimulus hopes - has reigned supreme in equities and driven yields lower, even as fundamentals have deteriorated.