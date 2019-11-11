ZOZO, Inc.: The Yahoo Deal Is Not A Buy Indicator For Long-Term Investors

The mounting investment risks and high valuations are some other key reasons that we would stay away from this stock for now.

However, we find it hard to fully convince ourselves of the existence of a robust moat around ZOZO's economic castle.

Lead author: Frank Wang

Source: Reuters.com

Background

Primarily traded in Tokyo (with ticker 3092), the stock of ZOZO, Inc. (OTCPK:SATLF) (OTCPK:SRTTY) was up more than 20% since the end of last summer, primarily driven Yahoo Japan's (OTCPK:YAHOY) (OTCPK:YAHOF) controlling stake. As the share price is almost 50% off its all-time high back in 2018, should investors be bullish on this high-ROIC, debt-free fast-grower?

Source: Yahoo Finance; data as of 11/8/2019.

Let's examine ZOZO's business economics first. As detailed below, we do not think that the current high share price is well supported by its fundamentals, especially when it comes to the durability of competitive advantage and investment risks.

Business Overview

ZOZO, Inc. operates online shopping websites, mainly in Japan. The company owns ZOZOTOWN, which is an online retailer of apparel and accessories. The online platform has approximately 1,300 stores, offering nearly 7,300 brands. ZOZOTOWN Business can be divided into three categories:

Consignment sales, where the revenue is based on the gross merchandise value (referred to as "GMV") and commission rate;

purchased stock, where the company offers products it purchases from brands.

ZOZOUSED business, where the company purchases used fashion products from users on ZOZOTOWN and resell them as a second-hand business.

Furthermore, the company has a fashion coordination app called WEAR, where users called WEARISTAs, such as popular models, singers, actors, and stresses, upload pictures and tag each item worn in the look, using the information in ZOZO's database. Meanwhile, the company developed its private brand "ZOZO," which sells made-to-order basic items fitting everybody uniquely and perfectly. Lastly, the company offers various B2B services comprising system/web development, CRM, and advertising.

Based on the graph below, the GMV at ZOZO increased at a CAGR of 18.96% over the past few years, and the majority comes from consignment sales (91% of total).

Source: ZOZO 2018 Annual Report

Competitive Advantage

In our opinion, the main advantage for ZOZO to compete is its leading position in the Japan online fashion industry, thanks to its strategic focus. At the same time, we are not convinced enough of the existence of moat (i.e., durable competitive advantage that can last for more than a decade) around the business.

ZOZO is Japan's biggest dedicated fashion online retailer and has built serious credibility in fashion with more than 20 years of operations. As of 2019, there are 7,305 popular brands on ZOZOTOWN. Some of these brands are more willing to open stores on ZOZOTOWN instead of Amazon (AMZN) and Rakuten (OTCPK:RKUNY) (OTCPK:RKUNF), even though these two platforms have a higher volume of traffics.

As of June 2019, the monthly site visits of Amazon in Japan and Rakuten are 520 million and 365 million, respectively, while the monthly site visits of ZOZOTOWN are just a bit below 30 million.

The main reason behind this phenomenon is that ZOZO focuses explicitly on the fashion industry and has more targeted customers for these brands. Below is a comparison of A BATHING APE on ZOZOTOWN, Amazon, and Rakuten. We can see that A BATHING APE opens an official store to sell products on ZOZOTOWN, while its products are mainly sold by retailers on Amazon and Rakuten.

Source: Zozo.jp

Source: Amazon.co.jp

Source: Rakuten.com

It is also reported that Amazon and Rakuten have struggled to make progress in online fashion in Japan, while ZOZO has taken over nearly 50% of Japan's mid- to high-end fashion e-commerce market.

The total buyers of ZOZO town in 2018 are 812 million, and 67% of these users are women with an average age of 33.8. Japanese women actively learn about upcoming fashion trends and are strongly influenced by celebrities, magazines, and TV programs. As mentioned above, ZOZO owns WEAR, Japan's largest fashion app that offers styling content by a total of 600 WEARISTAs. WEAR contributes to group net sales by creating significant traffic to ZOZOTOWN through user-generated content (referred to as "UGC"). The number of app download exceeded 13 million as of March 2019, and the app generated more than 9 million styling posts so far. WEAR not only enhances the credibility of ZOZOTOWN in Japan's fashion industry, but also helps the company to attract and hold a large number of loyal customers, which can be hard for competitors to replicate.

Source: ZOZO 2017 Annual Report

While we appreciate ZOZO's dominant market share as well as the proven track record of consistently delivering high ROIC, we have to acknowledge that both online and fashion spaces are full of changes and disruptions. Therefore, we have our doubts concerning the sustainability of ZOZO's competitive advantages, as described above.

Long-Term Prospect

Overall, we expect ZOZO to continue its double-digit growth riding the industry tailwind for the long run as well as possibly benefiting from Yahoo Japan's significant stake in its business, at least for the short term.

Firstly, Japan has a huge fashion market. Even though the GDP growth rate of Japan has remained low in the past 10 years, at an average of 0.7%, the fashion industry in Japan has grown strongly. Below are two graphs representing the revenue and growth of Japan's online fashion industry, including both low-end and high-end. In 2018, the revenue of apparel was $15,286 million, footwear was $8,050 million, and bags & accessories $8,932 million. It is estimated that the CAGR of the online fashion industry will be almost 6% during the next five years.

Source: Statista.com

Source: Statista.com

As the leading fashion e-tailer, ZOZO will keep benefiting from the industry tailwind.

Then back in September, Yahoo Japan Corporation, owned mainly by SoftBank Group (OTCPK:SFTBY) (OTCPK:SFTBF), provides a tender offer to acquire 50.1% of ZOZO's shares at 2,620 yen per common share for a total of JPY400 billion. Besides, ZOZO and Yahoo Japan Corporation entered into a capital and business alliance, where, going forward, ZOZO would open the ZOZOTOWN store in the PayPay Mall operated by Yahoo Japan, and Yahoo would also introduce PayPay, a settlement method, to ZOZOTOWN. Yahoo Japan has a monthly login user of about 4,900 million, with nearly 40% of them female. With the traffic from Yahoo and SoftBank Group, ZOZO is likely to increase monthly visitors and total buyers, which could drive the overall GMV in the future.

Investment Risk

So far, ZOZO appears to be a competitively advantageous business with no or a narrow moat in a rapidly-growing industry. However, we think that the investment risks are mounting up, especially after the Yahoo deal was in play.

First of all, with Yahoo Japan's more than 50% stake in the business, it becomes difficult for minority investors to maximize their shareholder value. It is worth noting that Yahoo Japan was planning to leverage ZOZO's position to compete more effectively against Amazon and Rakuten in the e-commerce space.

Also, Zozo's billionaire founder Yusaku Maezawa said he would step down as the chief executive and sell a stake of around 30%, leaving him with only about 6% in the company. With a newly-appointed CEO, Kotaro Sawada, who acknowledges being "the direct opposite of Maezawa," it is reasonable for investors to expect a top-down change in personnel and even in corporate culture.

Lastly, the "war" never ends between retailers and brands. We have noticed that ZOZO's key merchant brands, such as Urban Research, Baycrews, United Arrows (OTC:UTDAY), have been trying to develop their sites and pull some of the online customers from ZOZOTOWN, getting more wary of their dependence on the third-party platform.

Overall, we see both short-term and long-term risks are accumulating at this moment for minority shareholders.

Valuation

As you can see below, the valuation of the share is showing a mixed picture from the historical perspective. For example, P/CF is a bit above its historical average, while P/S is well below its five-year average level.

Source: Morningstar; data as of 11/8/2019.

In terms of EV/EBIT, the stock is more expensive than it was any time before 2017 while being almost 50% cheaper than its all-time high back in 2018 (see below).

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 11/8/2019.

The TTM cash conversion ratio is around 65%, according to Morningstar, which would give us a current P/FCF of almost 70x (or 1.5%). As indicated in our previous articles, it would be difficult to persuade us of paying over 50x P/FCF on any business, let alone business with mounting risks and a questionable moat.

Summary

To conclude, we see two-fold issues with ZOZO at the moment - the lack of a robust economic moat and mounting investment risks following the Yahoo deal. Even if we turned out to be wrong, the high valuation would discourage us from establishing a position in ZOZO at this level. As a minority investor, we prefer to wait and see how the Yahoo deal plays out, and in the meantime, hope to get a clearer picture regarding the existence of economic moat at ZOZO.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mentioning of any stock in the article does not constitute investment recommendations. Investors should always conduct careful analysis themselves and/or consult with their investment advisors before acting in the stock market.