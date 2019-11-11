Par Technology Is Our Top Pick

One by one, the new management is removing the barriers that limited Brink's growth and kept its valuation multiples considerably lower than its competitors.

Brink has multiple growth paths, new logos, rising ARR, additional capabilities, and an ecosystem of third party solutions,.

It's the POS SaaS software platform Brink that is the jewel, and new management coming in has recognized that, changing things for the better.

The company is a curious combination of businesses: one that sells defense stuff mostly to the government, the other two sell POS hardware and software to restaurants.

For quite a while we have argued that Par Technology (PAR) was transforming itself into something much better, a cloud SaaS company generating high-margin recurring revenues, but that this transformation was going painfully slow and without generating visible results.

Par Technology is a core part of the SHU portfolio, and we even took advantage to double that position at $22.88 in August on softness in the share price.

That looked like a well-timed investment, as the shares ran up to $30 but they have fallen back since because of lack of tangible progress speeding up the build-out of their crown jewel, Brink, their POS restaurant cloud software platform.

You see a pretty dramatic reaction in the share price to the Q3 figures, so did the acceleration of Brink deployments actually materialize?

Rising deployments

Well, sort of in terms of bookings, but actual deployments remained well under the levels that was achieved in early 2018:

Q1 18 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 19 Q2 Q3 Bookings 940 700 886 800 719 760 961 Deployments 962 1365 651 752 683 764 630

The company is under new management with CEO Savneet Singh who has a greatly increased focus on Brink, but this has forced them to take a step back (in terms of deployments) before they can actually take steps forward. From the Q1CC:

We've dramatically reduced critical tech metrics, such as time to stabilize, which was 0 days in the last two Brink releases; time to fully deploy, which was seven weeks and five, respectively in our last two releases; and the number of builds necessary to deploy. The last two releases required only one build, down from a high of 181 builds in the middle of 2017. These improvements are a direct result of the investments we've made into our dev ops team and -- the dev ops team at the end of 2018 and will continue to make for the future. On the payments front, we are on plan to roll out our payment and merchant services solution later this year.

There was a whole lot of stuff that had to happen in their processes, and one of the last parts of that has just been completed. From the Q3CC:

we recently went live with our new ERP system. This new operational system will significantly improve our execution capabilities and priorities as we begin to feel the positive impact immediately in this fourth quarter.

Management always argued that the real progress would start in Q4 and indeed things look distinctly up from here (Q3CC):

The reason I think we're seeing some acceleration is not that it's new demand. I think it's demand that was always there. It was actually our ability to access that demand. I'd say for the last year or so, we haven't been nearly as aggressive as we wanted to be on the sales and marketing side because we had a relatively large backlog of development, a very large backlog on infrastructure. And so we've been climbing aggressively out of that, starting with our capital raise, which led to a lot of hiring, a lot of changes. And so I think we are not through all of that yet. But as we continue to climb out of that, you'll see not only growth in new large signings, like the one we had this last quarter, but you'll also see some acceleration in the logos we've already signed that we haven't fully penetrated.

New logos

The last quote mentioned a new large signing, and indeed the company has signed a customer from its POS hardware business (a business which the new management has turned profitable on a standalone basis, despite very long sales cycles). From the Q3CC:

we have recently signed our first legacy Tier 1 hardware customer to implement Brink point of sale in all their 3,600 restaurants.

But ADW Capital Management analyst and large shareholder Adam Wyden confronted management with rumors that there is quite a bit more (Q3CC our emphasis):

So can you give us a little update on the pipeline of new logos deals? We've heard through scuttlebutt that many large brands are either piloting or have signed on with Brink recently, some of which you actually guys shared booths with at conferences. I think you were with Restaurant Magic, with Church's Chicken, Hardee's and Carl's Jr., Yogurtland, Burger King, Panda Express, A&W, these are all things we've kind of seen through some of our channel work. Can you talk about the pipeline, the competitive landscape? Why these Tier 1s are choosing Brink? And we also heard in the Q, one of your competitors is actually seeing some customers leave their platform to sign up with Brink.

This wasn't denied nor confirmed by management and Wyden had more from his channel check (Q3CC):

Some of the larger Tier 1s that we've spoken to, like Pizza Hut and -- have said, look, they want to go with Brink, and they haven't gone with anyone else because they haven't had the functionality yet.

Not surprisingly, management didn't confirm nor deny, but what they did say was this (Q3CC, our emphasis):

Importantly, we now feel that we have broken through our earlier bottlenecks and feel comfortable that we can book in excess of 1,000 stores per quarter going forward.

If their actual implementations can keep up with bookings, it looks like the 20K installed base target for the end of next year is still on.

While their hardware clients can be converted to Brink, which just happened with a 3,600 Tier 1 restaurant chain, the opposite is also very viable, Brink customers buying Par's POS hardware solution (Q3CC):

Product revenues related to Brink were $5.1 million, an increase of 105% from $2.5 million for the same period in 2018.

Restaurant Magic

One of the highlights of the Q3CC was certainly the announcement of the acquisition of Restaurant Magic, for $42M ($13M in cash, $27M in stock and a $2M seller note payable over 3 years).

They already worked with Restaurant Magic for years, it's in their ecosystem of third-party solutions so there isn't any technical integration. Some facts about Restaurant Magic:

Installed base of 5300+ restaurants

ARR is $8M now but management expects this to rise at the end of 2020 to $11M-$13M, they are confident to hit that 50% growth.

Gross margins are typical for software, 70%-80%.

Churn is less than 3%.

It's a nice fit (Q3CC):

between the point of sale and the back office, you're running the 2 most important or likely the 2 most important products within the restaurant.

There are lots of opportunities for cross selling (Q3CC):

We're excited about the combined opportunities associated with the Brink Restaurant Magic solution and are confident this will accelerate new customer opportunities, as currently Restaurant Magic is in advanced conversations with several Tier 1 restaurant organizations that Brink has yet to penetrate.

And given that Restaurant Magic (RM) operates with a small sales force, Brink can boost RM immediately with their much larger sales force, producing revenue synergies which are at the basis of their 50% growth optimism for RM.

Growth opportunities

Let's recap the main growth drivers:

Signing new logos

Increasing ARR

Signing new logos is something that they are doing, as we discussed above, but it should also be noted that the company is extracting better prices from new sign-ups.

Brink is actually much cheaper than the competition, here is Adam Weyden on the Q2CC:

We're seeing your peers charge $5,000 or $6,000 for an enterprise grade cloud like Aloha, that they hate, and doesn't even include merchant services. We see SMB customers clipping close to $10,000 on an $800,000 AUV restaurant, including merchant services.

At present, their ARPU is just under $2000 (per year) but this number is set to rise as it is artificially low by the friendly pricing they charged their first Tier-1 customer Arby's.

During the Q3CC, management argued that new customers are signed up with an ARR (average monthly run rate) well above $200, which translates into ARPUs of $2500+, which is still well below the competition.

But there are multiple ways for ARR to rise further:

Par Pay

M's Drive Thru Communications business acquisition

Restaurant Magic acquisition

Table service

Ecosystem of third party solutions

One way is developing more solutions, either in-house or through acquisitions. On the latter, we've discussed Restaurant Magic but two months ago, Par acquired M's Drive Thru Communications business. CEO Savneet Singh added the following color:

This portfolio will increase our footprint and wallet share in the restaurant, that in turn will accelerate stronger lead generation for our Brink POS® cloud offering. In addition, we believe this acquisition will be financially accretive day 1, well before any synergies are instituted, and diversifies our core business from the cyclicality of our traditional POS buying cycle.

In previous articles, we discussed the ever-increasing ecosystem of third party solutions that link with Brink to provide choice for customers, while Brink gets a percentage of the run rate. From the company's August 2019 IR presentation:

The takeaway, confirmed again during the Q3 CC is that POS isn't even 15% of what restaurants spend. There are large opportunities beyond that, most notably merchant services.

The company never had its own merchant services but they just introduced Par Pay, and this can add up pretty quickly as we showed in previous articles. Here is Adam Wyden doing the same on the Q3CC:

but the ROIC of kind of giving away hardware or giving it discounted or entering into some sort of lease and earning 80 basis points net on a $1 million restaurant, I mean that's $8,000 a year.

Management responded quite positively to that and noted that giving away the hardware (Par has its own POS hardware business) is also good for many of their clients as it greatly lowers their upfront CapEx cost.

On table service (Q3CC our emphasis):

We'll be introducing table service -- a table service Brink version in early 2020, that will immediately enhance our addressable market by 2x. Traditional table service restaurants now require a more detailed point of sale solution as their businesses are more complex. That complexity will drive higher subscription rates for Brink and Restaurant Magic, which is an exciting opportunity for us... We expect meaningful contribution from table service in 2020.

That's not where the good news ends (Q3CC, our emphasis):

So table service restaurants are significant - priced significantly higher than quick service, fast casual, where the vast majority of our sales are today. Usually, at least a factor of 2.

According to Adam Weyden, it's much higher than even that.

Government business

The ugly headline figures for Par are mostly the result of its government business, which is lumpy and older contracts are tailoring off while new contracts have yet to gain sufficient ramp-up as revenues declined 10.9% y/y.

But the new contracts are there (the company won numerous contracts as investors can see from recent PRs) and next year, the finances will improve substantially as a result.

Many investors, us included, think it makes sense to try to sell this business at some stage, which would provide funds to speed up the development and/or deployment of Brink.

Valuation

Valuating brink at year-end 2020 with the following metrics:

20K installations

$3000 ARPU

Par Pay: 50bp on $1M per restaurant = ARPU of $5000

Par Pay uptake 20% of 20K customers = 4K restaurants.

This amounts to an $80M run rate by the end of 2020. At a 10x sales multiple, this is an $800M company which still has two other businesses (government and POS hardware).

Some might consider the 10x sales multiple too high, but one could just as easily argue it's too low. Competitor Lightspeed (LSPD.TO) which is serving smaller restaurants had a pretty decent Q2:

Total revenue of $28M (+51%).

Recurring software and payments revenue of $25.4M (+52%).

Gross margin of 66%.

Net loss of $10.1M (was $8.2M).

Adjusted EBITDA of -$5.1M was -$2.7M a year ago.

Cash flow used in operating activities of $2.6M, was $1.0M a year ago.

The company ended the quarter with $171.8M in cash and equivalents, and no debt.

Its valuation though is, well, quite significant. The company has a $2.60B market cap with a $2.43B EV and it's trading at a whopping 20x EV/S. It's not growing faster than Brink, it's not making a profit, and it's not cash flow positive. Earlier this year, it was trading at even much higher valuations.

Then there is Toast, which did a $250M financing this year which values the company at a staggering $2.7B, although Toast does have 100% of its clients on its merchant services and therefore generates a higher ARPU and it's also growing faster.

Conclusion

Demand for Brink has always been there, the SaaS POS platform is tailor made for large restaurant chains.

But the company was unable to fulfill all of it. After new management came in and recapitalized the company and gave Brink top priority, this is now changing.

What's more, the value proposition of Brink itself is improving significantly, with the addition of a popular back office application and the development of Par Pay, it's now a much more complete package.

All that preparatory work will now start to pay off, and we should see increased bookings, deployments and wallet space, leading to a steady rise in ARR. For us this is a top pick in our SHU portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PAR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.