The Momentum Has Shifted Away From Defensives Back Toward Cyclicals

The timing of the shift is interesting, as long-term Treasuries also shifted course around the same time as defensive stocks.

In the past few months, the surge of defensive stocks has cooled, while cyclical sectors have reversed their YTD weakness and rallied.

In the past week or so, I noticed a distinct shift in the performance of the various stock sectors.

Quite simply, the market is backing off of defensive sectors such as real estate, utilities, telecommunications, and consumer staples, while momentum has picked up with the cyclical sectors such as financials, industrials, technology, and consumer discretionary again.

In what follows, I'll use my own very defensive portfolio to demonstrate this shift, narrowing down when exactly the shift began, and finishing off with my best stab at the primary reason behind this shift.

One-Year Performance Vs. SPY

In the past year, high-quality defensive stocks have performed extraordinarily well, as the combination of falling interest rates and recession fears has made equity yields more attractive.

My own portfolio, pictured below, is heavily weighted in blue-chip defensive stocks such as Realty Income (O), Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP), Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), PepsiCo (PEP), and Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA), to name a few, and it has performed quite well. It's up 18.23% over the past twelve months.

This includes the poor performance of some cyclical stocks like 3M Co. (MMM), Invesco (IVZ), and Equitrans Midstream Corp. (ETRN), which are each down double-digits from a year ago. On the other hand, some names, such as Welltower (WELL) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) have soared 20-50% year over year.

So, over a year's time span, my portfolio's 18% gain compares favorably with the S&P 500's (SPY) ~13% (blue line below).

I've also added in long-term Treasury total returns (orange line) to show another measurement of defensiveness in the market. When fear is getting the better of greed, long-term Treasuries rise and yields fall. When the fear dissipates, long-term Treasury prices fall and yields go back up. Right now, we appear to be in the midst of a downward trend in long-duration Treasuries, which indicates greed taking the wheel away from fear.

But let's zoom in a bit more.

Three-Month Performance Vs. SPY

In the past three months, my mostly defensive portfolio has returned 5.5% in total, including dividends. About a quarter of those gains came from dividends.

The SPY, on the other hand, began to outperform the defensive portfolio. And long-term Treasuries have also broken down.

So the shift happened sometime in the last three months. If long-term Treasuries are a guide, it appears that the shift occurred at the beginning of September. EDV tried to retest its high in early October, but it broke down into its current slide before it reached its prior top.

One-Month Performance Vs. SPY

In the last month, the defensive portfolio has drastically underperformed the broader market, with laggards including the likes of Realty Income, PepsiCo, and Duke Energy Corp. (DUK).

Almost all of the pack-leading blue-chip defensive names that had been surging higher this year suddenly reversed course. It seems that they were following the lead of long-term Treasuries, which took a dive late in October and into November.

Meanwhile, most of the returns achieved by the SPY over the last three months have been achieved in the past month.

The Primary Catalyst

What caused this reversal? A few answers could be offered.

First, the Fed lowered their target interest rate on the far short end of the curve, easing some of the tension caused by the inversion of the yield curve. The market expected this and priced it in well before the October 30th meeting. What's more, Fed chairman Jay Powell indicated during the press conference that this was the last rate hike needed for now, signifying that the market is stabilized. This stabilization acted as a "risk-on" cue for investors.

But the see-saw movements between defensiveness and risk-on don't fully match up with this explanation. The economic reports delivering bad news only caused very fleeting movements that were quickly reversed.

Second, the market was hit with a spate of bad economic news in the last few months, which drove up fear and defensiveness to a peak, and then everyone began to reassess the situation. Job growth remains strong, and the consumer is still spending. This seems to be the primary argument for continued bullishness.

But, again, why would long-term Treasuries begin falling in early September and through October, when most of the bad news came? Why would cyclical-weighted stock indexes like the S&P 500 begin their outperformance over defensive stocks starting around September?

Third, some might suggest the potential for a phase-one trade deal with China in the coming months as a catalyst. Certainly, a robust trade deal that reopens supply lines and drops tariffs would be a boon to the market and especially to cyclical sectors like industrials and consumer discretionary.

This certainly could be playing a part in the rally, but if it is, it strikes me as a remarkably gullible reaction. How many times has the news gone back and forth with headlines indicating a low probability of a deal and then a high probability of a deal? All President Trump has to do is tweet that a deal is imminent (regardless of whether one actually is), and the market reacts positively. And then other officials, whether American or Chinese, will cast doubt on the notion of an imminent deal getting done, and the market reacts negatively. This happens again and again.

There is still no concrete assurance of a deal to come in the next few months, so I doubt that the recent run-up in the SPY is purely about that.

What about the elephant in the room? Chairman Powell has ensured that the Fed's recent balance sheet expansion is not quantitative easing ("QE"), and surely, it bears some differences with the other rounds of QE performed in the last decade. But each iteration of QE had its uniqueness; it isn't as if all three of the prior rounds of QE were uniform and this recent expansion of the balance sheet is fundamentally different.

The fact is that the Fed's balance sheet has expanded rapidly in the last two months - to the tune of ~$280 billion. And it started around the beginning of September, around the same time that long-term Treasury prices began falling.

It's also around the time that defensive blue-chip names like PepsiCo and WEC Energy (WEC) halted their run-ups.

Historically speaking, this behavior isn't out of the ordinary during QE. Take a look, for instance, at the performance of various cyclical sectors during the second round of QE conducted between 2012 and 2014:

One would naturally come to the conclusion that the liquidity injections of QE found their way into risk assets (as they were intended to). And those risk assets were primarily cyclical stocks. Defensive stocks did fine, too, but not nearly to the degree of cyclicals.

If you look at the beginning stages of the QE in late 2012 and the first half of 2013, you can see that defensives were actually performing as well as or better than cyclicals. But cyclicals demonstrated a greater capacity for multiple expansion than defensives. When the valuation multiples of defensive stocks had been bid up, investor appetite for them declined.

I would argue that something similar is happening now. Defensive stocks have already been bid up to high multiples this year, so when the Fed's (ahem) "not QE" began in early September, the money trickling into equities went to the cyclical sectors instead of further piling into defensives.

Investors can draw their own conclusions about how to react to this shift in sectoral performance. As for me, my own strategy is not going to change. I will still be buying undervalued dividend growth stocks and ETFs with ample dividend coverage and upside. Some of the names I view as good buys right now include Unum Group (UNM), Taubman Centers (TCO), and both the Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) and the Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX).

