Healing Trauma Through Cannabis, With Fabian Henry (Podcast Transcript)

He joined the show for Veteran's Day to discuss why cannabis is the best medicine for trauma, the frustrating reality of legalized cannabis in Canada and the 4 pillars of treatment.

Fabian was recently featured in the documentary Unprescribed, which looks at medical marijuana as a treatment for PTSD and a means for combating veteran suicides and helping them return home from combat.

Editors' Note: This is the transcript version of the podcast we published yesterday on healing trauma with Fabian Henry. We hope you enjoy it.

Rena Sherbill: Today, I am happy to be joined by Fabian Henry, Founder and Director of Breton CannaPharms, President and Founder of Global Alliance Foundation Fund, which subsidizes Veterans for Healing, a non-profit that Henry co-founded in 2014 with the aim of helping veterans recover from trauma.

He also founded Marijuana For Trauma, and was recently featured in the documentary Unprescribed, which shows how veterans risk losing valuable benefits and sometimes their jobs by turning to cannabis to get off the cocktail of drugs prescribed by military doctors for war-related trauma. Unprescribed looks at medical marijuana as a treatment for PTSD and a means for combating veteran suicides and helping them return home from combat.

Today is Veterans Day in the U.S. It's called Remembrance Day in Canada and the UK. But wherever you live, whatever you call it, whether you yourself served in the military, whether you know someone who has, or you want to help out a community stand up for it in some way, please take some time and listen to this interview with Fabian, and hear how inspiring he is as he turns his own pain into a source of healing for his fellow veterans.

For reference purposes, this interview was recorded on October 29, 2019.

Hi Fabian, welcome to the Cannabis Investing Podcast, really great to have you on.

Fabian Henry: Hi, Rena. Thanks for having me. Pleasure to be here.

RS: So, talk to us about what you do, what you do in the cannabis industry and how you got here.

FH: It's been a long road here. What I do is, I'm in the Canadian Medical Cannabis Space on the East Coast of Canada, and a company called Breton CannaPharms, and we're going to be growing medical cannabis for injured veterans, primarily targeting trauma patients not just with the cannabis, but with our total health approach. That's kind of what we do. How I got here?

Well, that started with joining the Canadian Armed Forces going to Afghanistan coming back with PTSD following the pharma cocktail route. You know, almost crossing the line and then finding my way back through the plant herself. And she's brought me to this point, which is cannabis. Yes.

RS: So, I'm interested in hearing about, you know, I've heard from a lot of armed service members talking about PTSD and how much cannabis has helped them. Talk to us a - you know I also have to say from my experience as an American who lives abroad, I kind of always hear about the U.S. service people coming back and having such a problem. And I think as Americans idealize Canada's health system so much, I'm interested to know also how much that support is or isn't there for you guys when you guys get back home.

FH: Alright, great question. I was just in Florida recently with some American veterans' marines that have a bit more difficult time than we do in Canada. While maybe the medical system isn't the best, what is the best is that Veterans Affairs Canada pays for our cannabis prescription and you know we lost 158 men and women to the Afghan conflict. We've surpassed that number by suicide after the conflict. The Americans are losing 6,000 a year to suicide from war. So, with Trump's latest announcement saying that he probably would support taking it off the scheduled one narcotic and supporting cannabis that was recent, that's it that's a good forward momentum. What I would challenge the American V.A. and the President is to adopt the Canadian platform for medical cannabis. We have a stringent platform. You know, it's layered where you can only get 3 grams at a time. You can go up from there, but it's, you have to see specialists and it's not - it's not just about cannabis. The problem Rena is that, the first line treatment when we get back is pharmaceuticals, and traditional western medicine and that doesn't work for trauma. It has not been working. It's not going to work because simply there's a deficient receptor group in the brain that cannabis helps with and you can't get that through any pharmaceuticals.

So, while it is a band-aid and it's not a cure for PTSD it happens to be the best band-aid to allow the veteran or the injured soldier who has trauma or paramedic or the person was abused or it doesn't matter. Trauma is Trauma, capital T, but it allows them to calm their brain down and focus on what's required next is which is the root cause of the trauma and doing the hard work, which is the heart work getting down to figuring out why you have trauma that takes a bit of time it's all medical professionals do that treatment, but you can't sit in front of the psychiatrist or psychologist to do your therapy when you're on 9 or 10 pills a day feeling like a zombie you're just not going to absorb anything. That's right. I've heard hundreds and hundreds of times through opening clinics across Canada and helping onboard patients.

So, it's getting closer for further guys and gals in the States, but that's no, you know it's so ignorant that there's 6,000 men and women taking their life a year and it's an access issue that's preventing them from perhaps getting the relief they need. If all that makes any sense.

RS: Yes, it definitely does. I'm wondering why do you think there's so much resistance. Do you think it's simply a matter of the stigma that still unfortunately surrounds cannabis? I mean in a place like...

FH: Not at all. I don't think it has anything to do with stigma whatsoever. I think it has a 100% to do its share price and who owns the shares and the top of the pharmaceuticals because people will run for the hills once they start using CBD and they'll reduce using any pharmaceuticals for their pain and their seizures and stuff. And you know people can sleep at night again and not have to take sleeping pills so it's a direct threat to the Big Pharma shareholders.

RS: So, you think it's just a way for them to hold on to the market as long as they can?

FH: Agreed. Agreed. Look at Canada, look at all the countries. Look at the people getting better from using cannabis. Now to restrict that or not do some sort of expedient research or make an exemption for people taking their own lives. When a bunch are saying it works, is in my opinion a little bit ignorant. You know, it's not killing anybody. I know that the pharmaceuticals are killing people. I know that for sure. They're poisoning us. They're poisoning us with mefloquine. You know, I've taken mefloquine in Haiti and in Afghanistan and many troops have and they're talking about that being poisoning. So, I think a plant-based lifestyle is a good starting point. Whether it's medicinal food, you know, whole medicine, whole plants, whole foods it seems to be exercised yoga, little bit Eastern philosophy lifestyle, seems to be doing a better recovery than you know. Here's your pills. Go see the psychologists and talk it out that just don't work.

RS: You just had the documentary release in Florida, is that right? You were just down there for that.

FH: Yes. We're doing a sequel up here in Canada, but down there, the documentary was called Unprescribed and it's about all the Americans not having access to cannabis, not getting coverage even being threatened to lose their pensions if they use cannabis in some states. So, that documentary was done over the last three years, and I've since connected with the filmmaker who's going to do a sequel about look what the Canadians have in Canada. We have access to cannabis. It comes to our doorstep. It's paid for. We have treatment clinics that allow you to go in there and use your cannabis and get treatment. We have retreats lined up across the country.

There's all kinds of activities happening, but it's mostly veterans taking care of each other. It's not like looking up to the government say, hey, will you pay for my yoga class or set up this retreat for us to get better? No that's not happening.

RS: And what was the reception like down there for the movie. How are the Americans - how are the American audiences responding to it?

FH: The reception is amazing and overwhelming. Like one of the ladies in the film her son took his life and he was a Marine and you know it's hard to hold back the tears when you're listening to her story. The reception is, you know let's get the guys off the pharmaceuticals and allow them to try to plant medicine. Nobody is pointing fingers saying you're just smoking dope or you just want to get high. It's not the case at all. You know, we would love to be able to use cannabis for fun. It doesn't happen.

We have to use it on the daily almost hourly to prevent the onset of triggers to keep the receptor deficiency level like that. That's what happens with trauma until you can understand what's wrong. Why you have trauma and perhaps find something else that can reduce your use of cannabis, but I'm getting ahead of myself when the guys and gals don't even have access in the States. Some states have it, but how are they affording it? You know 10 bucks a gram or whatever it is. So, it leads them to go down to either A, grow their own; B, go to the black market; or C, you know stick out with the pharmaceutical route and potentially lose your life, your partner, your penis doesn't work, like all kinds of shit happens there.

RS: What do you see as the future - in America I guess in particular, but you know it's a global issue PTSD and servicemen and women coming back and having to deal with you know, the horrors of war and combat. How do you see it playing out?

FH: So, I'm in the process of setting up a charity for veterans called the Global Alliance Foundation Fund, and the four pillars of that company are simple. Totally want us to treat the symptom. It's all based around trauma with the with the right medicine, which is cannabis. Pillar 2 is to treat the injury with medical professional stuff like neuro feedback, CBT therapy, EMBR therapy. Pillar 3 is patient centered care, yoga meditation, forest therapy, animals, hiking, nature fires, drum circles. This kind of stuff. And Pillar 4 is reshaping purpose integrating back and finding something to do again for a purpose meaning and getting your life back. Now, those pillars have been working here in Canada on a global level.

I think that they just - there just needs to be a guide. There needs to be. There's no one guiding people in this direction from let's say, seed right through to reshaping purpose from planting the seed in the ground, growing the plant, giving them a band-aid, getting them in treatment, showing them about yoga and vulnerability and all of a sudden they find their tribe and they have a purpose again. So, I think if somebody could roll that out across the globe, it would give us all a chance. It's not rolling out. You must go to this clinic you must get on these pills. You must see these doctors because that's what they funnel us into right now and it's a death trap.

I've been to many funerals here for suicide. One of my - I was a cannabis coach for one of my friends that was on tour with me, who took his own life, but he killed his mother and his wife and his daughter before he took his own life. This shit is real and we're tired of going to funerals and we're tired of asking our governments for help that won't step up. They play this political game or whatever the hell is going on. So, we started a charity to do this on our own and hopefully our program can be adopted in any states in any country and in any province, and it's simply guidelines to get you back on track. Just a guide.

So, that's where I hope something catches on. I hope more people want to do this, and more people get into this industry and get into treating trauma. There's a ton of research to be done around trauma because there's still people - thousands taking their lives every year, hundreds of thousands.

RS: Well, I first want to just say, you know, how deep my respect and admiration is for you to go through something so horrific and using it to help other people.

FH: It helps me to help other people... it's almost therapy for me to do that, right.

RS: So, you're looking for this charity model to be duplicated. You would love for it to become a model?

FH: Absolutely. I would love for this to be a model and I am moving it into the States. I have a few connections there one in California, one in Florida, but I think this model can be adopted across the whole country, the United States, and I can show, you know I set up the first medical clinic in Canada to get Veterans Affairs to pay for medicine and then open 13 more of the next two years across the country.

So, I could show the American V.A., you know, how they could do this in a responsible way and reduce the costs that they're paying for pharmaceuticals. So, I could save the money and help the guys there. So, you know, just they've got to want to look in and they've got to want to help.

RS: Are you in touch with regulators in Canada, as well as, are you also in touch with practitioners, like doctors?

FH: Yes. We have a list, a whole network of medical practitioners and as far as regulations and compliance we're fully strict with Health Canada. You know, you can't, everything has got to go out for third party testing you can't just grow marijuana and push it out the door. It's not... It's very regulated. It has to be a chain of custody for the patient to come back if something's wrong. So, yeah, we're fully compliant and now this is a program that can be adopted quickly in the States. I know it's happening. I know they're growing in the States and multiple states, but it's not a federal program, and they should be at least starting with the medical side helping so many veterans taking their lives. I think that's a great starting point.

RS: Yeah. What do you - what do the doctors and the regulators say in terms of treating PTSD?

FH: So, the doctors that do prescribe understand that anandamide, 2-AG, CB1 receptors in the brain are deficient and they understand a bit about cannabis, but there is still a large majority of practitioners who still don't think cannabis is medicine. So, that that still exists, but it's rapidly coming down in Canada. Thousands of doctors now prescribe. You can get a prescription fairly easily.

RS: Right. And do you find that since it's gone legal that there's been more widespread acceptance and changing of opinion even further, do you think that's helped?

FH: So, it pissed me off a little bit to be honest. I'm all for legalization, but as a medical patient we're the ones that took the hit when it happened here in Canada. Then only medical patients had access to the good medicine. And now that people want to use it for fun and they're willing to pay $15 a gram we don't get our good medicine, we get the subpar medicine for what we get coverage for. You know what I mean.

RS: So, you're saying the subsidized cannabis is lower quality now?

FH: Right. Exactly. So, now you end up needing more or it's ineffective and they don't understand why you're asking for more yet you're getting shittier product then there's a whole lot of unraveling to do here in this industry.

RS: Wow. Right. Unraveling is the right word because kind of the deeper you go, the more - you peel the thread, and you peel the thread and it's, you know, you see all these things start to come out. Well that's really interesting. So, I mean what do the regulators say about that? What's their solution?

FH: They don't care. They care that your security... you follow protocol on security. They care that you follow protocol on using only a certain list of pesticides. You can't use pesticides like a certain list of products; that you follow all the regulations and they audit you and if you get caught, you'll lose your license. An LP has already had their license suspended for growing when they weren't supposed to be growing. So, it's tight that way, which is good, but what's not is they don't understand the culture. They don't understand the medical patients. They don't really care about that. That's not their job.

So, if the doctors need to catch up, the license producers, the growing company owners. They need to - they don't need to because obviously they have to share, you know low cost production cannabis to get bigger margins for their shareholders, which I understand, but in between there, there's a social responsibility to take care of our people.

RS: So, what do you think is going to take to change that, or do you think it's just like kind of human nature?

FH: No, I think change is definitely possible, and I think it's just going to take time. My kids, I have a 14 and 11-year-old. I think when they're adults they will laugh that I walked over a thousand miles to raise awareness for my medicine and there was no pharmacy to walk in and get my medicine. There was no dispensaries then. Legalization didn't happen yet. So, it'll be funny when they're adults because it'll be in every Shoppers Drug Mart across Canada. It will be in every dispensary, it'll be all over the States. It'll be in other countries everywhere. And now it's quite an interesting time.

I really enjoyed the last six years of this, but the grind has to stop. Like it has to - it doesn't have to be this difficult, when it comes down to what we were talking about earlier, about shareholder price, why is it not taking off faster, it's threatening some real bottom line high value companies out there until they can get their hands in there. Then you know it's just going to get slow that's all it is.

RS: So, until the Blockbusters die out streaming won't hit yet.

FH: Pretty much, pretty much. That's what's happening. You know what I love is that, a veteran in Canada can make a phone call or an email and get a prescription within 48 hours in Canada without costing them anything. Sometimes, they don't even have to leave their home if they're restricted, they can still make it happen. So, I would love for that to spread not only across North America, but across the globe and especially for our veterans that fights our governments' wars, like…

RS: And let me ask you this, where the support from the veterans' community, the veterans' organizations, I would imagine it's a pretty conservative group.

FH: Absolutely. So, when I opened my first cannabis company, it was called Marijuana For Trauma, veterans helping veterans, and I opened it outside the second biggest combat base in Canada, but I didn't give a shit at the time because I knew that this saved my life and it was saving my friend's life. So, when I opened this company and I had this big logo in everybody's face, while it probably wasn't the most appropriate approach, it was needed at the time. And we spent two years opening up a dozen clinics right, and helping over 12,000 people register for cannabis through our physician network.

So, is there a transition? Yes. Now that it is legal, soldiers are allowed to use cannabis. You can't tell them no. It's the law. It's their right. And so, it's basically now they have to come up with a policy like drinking. You can't drink eight hours before work. You can't use cannabis eight hours before work, but you can use it.

RS: So, there's support for the most part. It's slowly coming, but there's support from the veteran community and from these organizations that this is a good tool for PTSD for people?

FH: Yeah, absolutely. There's support and it's even promoted. You know, there [are] so many success stories and so many elderly - a lot of people just want CBD. You know, the trauma people need the THC to deal with their you know the head issues, but so many people are just using CBD and getting sleep and reducing their pain. So, I think that's going to sweep the nation first. That's an easy end.

RS: Veterans that are listening to this. What next steps do they need to take if there's a serviceman and woman listening and is having, is struggling. What would you advise them to do?

FH: You know, I would tell them that absolutely the trauma, is, the feelings at their worst are temporary. They are temporary feelings and if you can remember that when you're in your Funk that would be amazing. Getting access to cannabis should be on the priority of their things to do.

And I'll tell you, I'll finish with the three S's. The first is the Story. We all have the same story. The guy in Florida, the guy in Colorado, the veteran whoever, the trauma patient, we have the same story: we're introverts, we isolate, we can't deal with people, crowds, grocery stores, loud noises, etc. The second S is Science. And the science is out there to back us up right now. That we have a brain injury that there is receptor deficiency in the endocannabinoid system that there is brainwave dysregulation, the alpha theta brain waves. So, there are research already done and data on this to support our illness.

And then the third S is Solutions. And this is where if you know somebody with trauma, or if you have trauma, this is where we all need to contribute because what works for me... I like horses, someone else likes dogs, somebody else likes going to bingo. It doesn't really matter as long as you know it's helping that individual. And the more options we have, the more people that contribute with what works for them. The quicker we can help each other out.

RS: Fabian, I really appreciate you taking the time and sharing your story and being there for people as a source of such great help.

FH: Thank you so much and I appreciate you having me on. I mean this is, this is my life. I'm dedicated to helping veterans, and I wouldn't want to serve any other way.