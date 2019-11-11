Dividend Income Update October 2019

The proof of our dividend investing strategy rests in these real results. Who would complain about a 71.2% year-over-year increase?

The beginning of every month is exciting for all dividend income investors as we look back at the previous month and see how much passive dividend income our portfolios generated. No doubt, these are the best posts to write and read about online, as it only provides further proof that dividend investing can work over time and that anyone can create an ever-growing passive income stream (even with those nasty dividend cuts that come our way every now and then; thank you General Electric (GE) and Kraft Heinz (KHC)). Looking back at my October totals, I see that my year-over-year progress is still moving at a nice clip, and I look forward to calculating my 2019 totals in about one month-plus. With that being said, let's take a look back at my October 2019 dividend income.

Dividend income from my taxable account totaled $717.63, up from $421.61, an increase of 70.2% from October of last year.

Dividend income from my ROTH account totaled $283.38, up from $140.49, an increase of 101.7% from this time last year.

Dividend income from my IRA account totaled $69.91, up from $63.37 from this time last year, an increase of 10.3%.

Grand total for the month of October: $1,070.92, an increase of 71.2% from October 2018.

Brokerage Account

Year-to-date dividends: $7,762.32

Date Symbol Description Amount 10/01/2019 KO THE COCA-COLA CO. $51.20 10/02/2019 KMB KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP $65.92 10/04/2019 JCI JOHNSON CONTROLS INTER $30.94 10/08/2019 AMCR AMCOR PLC $21.96 10/08/2019 DEO DIAGEO PLC $89.81 10/09/2019 ITW ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS $62.06 10/10/2019 MO ALTRIA GROUP INC $159.60 10/10/2019 GSK GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC $11.65 10/11/2019 CB CHUBB LTD F $6.75 10/11/2019 PM PHILIP MORRIS INTL $170.82 10/15/2019 CAH CARDINAL HEALTH INC $30.14 10/15/2019 MDLZ MONDELEZ INTL $9.12 10/25/2019 GE GENERAL ELECTRIC CO $7.66 Total: $717.63

ROTH Account

Year-to-date dividends: $2,203.52

Date Symbol Description Amount 10/01/2019 KO THE COCA-COLA CO $12.40 10/02/2019 KMB KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP $7.21 10/10/2019 MO ALTRIA GROUP INC $29.40 10/11/2019 PM PHILIP MORRIS INTL $8.19 10/15/2019 MDLZ MONDELEZ INTL CLASS A $12.54 10/29/2019 BNS BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA F $111.35 10/31/2019 TD TORONTO-DOMINION BK F $102.29 Total: $283.38

IRA Account

Year-to-date dividends: $840.69

Date Symbol Description Amount 10/11/2019 VTR VENTAS INC REIT $64.19 10/31/2019 LTC LTC PROPERTIES, INC. REIT $5.72 Total: $69.91

I have to say I'm quite pleased with my October totals. Who would complain about a 71.2% year-over-year increase? The proof of our dividend investing strategy rests in these real results. After all, dividends don't lie. It's real cash being returned to investors. With patience and consistency, these results and better can be achieved. Just remember, sometimes investing with blinders on can be beneficial, as it blocks out the constant noise we are bombarded with on a daily basis and keeps you focused on the job at hand, which is to keep investing, not falling for market timing traps, diversifying, not getting shaken out of the market when it tumbles and just creating a solid, ever-growing passive income stream.

Are any of these dividend stocks in your portfolio too? How was your October dividend income? Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long all above.

