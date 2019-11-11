S&P 500 Continues Setting New Record Highs

Meanwhile, the prospects for the Fed taking action in this quarter to cut the Federal Funds Rate dropped back below the 50% mark in the last week, with the latest probabilities of rate changes at various upcoming Fed meeting dates from the CME Group's FedWatch Tool suggesting that investors are leaning against any rate changes in 2020.

We're nearing the end of the period to which our impromptu redzone forecast applies, where the trajectory of the S&P 500 appears to be converging with the expectations associated with the alternate trajectory for 2020-Q3, indicating that investors are focusing their attention on that distant future quarter.

The S&P 500 continued setting new highs in the first full week of November 2019, buoyed by positive changes in the outlook for dividends and earnings for the component companies that make up the index, which ended the week at an all-time high closing value of 3,093.08.

The S&P 500 (Index: SPX) continued setting new highs in the first full week of November 2019, buoyed by positive changes in the outlook for dividends and earnings for the component companies that make up the index, which ended the week at an all-time high closing value of 3,093.08.

We're nearing the end of the period to which our impromptu redzone forecast applies, where the trajectory of the S&P 500 appears to be converging with the expectations associated with the alternate trajectory for 2020-Q3, indicating that investors are focusing their attention on that distant future quarter.

That makes sense because this future quarter has seen the greatest change in the outlook for its dividends during the last three weeks. Meanwhile, the prospects for the Fed taking action in this quarter to cut the Federal Funds Rate dropped back below the 50% mark in the last week, with the latest probabilities of rate changes at various upcoming Fed meeting dates from the CME Group's FedWatch Tool suggesting that investors are leaning against any rate changes in 2020.

Investor expectations have changed by quite a wide margin during the past several weeks. Here is some of the new information that investors absorbed into their expectations from the past week:

Monday, 4 November 2019

Tuesday, 5 November 2019

Wednesday, 6 November 2019

Thursday, 7 November 2019

Friday, 8 November 2019

Over at The Big Picture, Barry Ritholtz outlines the positives and negatives he found hidden among the past week's economics and market-related news.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.