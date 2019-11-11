The Unloved 'Sleep Well At Night' REIT List

We thought it would be interesting to create our own “Dogs of the Dow” in a REIT wrapper.

The "Dogs of the Dow" has returned an average of 16.1% year to date, compared with our SWAN-packed Durable Income Portfolio, which has returned 20.73%+.

I’m sure most of you are familiar with the Dogs of the Dow, a familiar stock-picking strategy that was first published in 1991. The primary blueprint behind this concept is to allocate capital to the 10 highest dividend-yielding, blue-chip stocks that make up the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI).

Recognizing that the DJIA consists of a wide variety of sectors - such as financial, technology, consumer goods, healthcare, energy, and materials - it's known to be one of the most stable market benchmarks.

Although REITs have been on fire year to date (as measured by the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) below), the DJIA has outperformed the higher-yielding counterparts by a wide margin over the last two, five, 10, and 15 years.

Source: iREIT

Keep in mind, the DJIA is a collection of 30 stocks and the Dogs of the Dow list is limited to just 10 companies that are picked at the beginning of each year. This list of 10 is sorted by their dividend yield: They are put in order from the highest yield to lowest. This strategy attempts to maximize the yield by buying the highest-paying dividend stocks (and conversely the lowest multiple) available from the DJIA list.

Photo Source

According to the website, Dogs of the Dow,

...since the turn-of-the-century, the Dogs of the Dow have an average annual total return of 9.0%. This compares favorably to the average annual total return of the Dow Jones Industrial Average of 7.5%.

Here’s a snapshot of the 2019 Dogs of the Dow list:

Source: Dogs of the Dow website

Keep in mind, we research most all of these blue-chip stocks on The Dividend Kings, and this basket of popular names has returned an average of 16.1% year to date, compared with our SWAN-packed Durable Income Portfolio, which has returned 20.73%+ year to date.

Keep in mind, our Durable Income Portfolio has over 30 companies (like the Dow) and it consists of around 55% blue-chip exposure. The reason we opt to overweight this particular portfolio with higher-quality names is that it has delivered exceptional results, returning an average of 20.65% since inception (August 2013).

Source: Sharesight / iREIT

We thought it would be interesting to create our own “Dogs of the Dow” in a REIT wrapper. In fact, a follower asked us to develop a customized version, so we named it “The Unloved SWAN List”.

You may not know that the origin of the “Dogs of the Dow” strategy was in Michael B. O’Higgins' book, Beating the Dow. He referred to these stocks as "dog" stocks because they were often experiencing temporary challenges to their businesses.

The "Sleep Well At Night" List

To get an apples-to-apples performance comparison, we decided to first compare the Dogs of the Dow with the all-SWAN list with the highest overall exposure in the Durable Income Portfolio. So the list of REITs below are the largest holdings in the portfolio at this time:

Source: iREIT

So these 10 REITs generated an average return of 21% year to date and the current dividend yield is 4.37%. Now to be clear, these REITs are not the highest-yielding SWANs, and to make the analysis consistent, it’s important to select the highest-yielding SWANs at the end of 2018.

As viewed below, we screened for the highest-yielding SWANs in the Durable Income Portfolio with the highest dividend yields as of Dec. 31, 2018:

Source: iREIT

It is interesting to note that the average dividend yield of these SWANs was 5.76% as of Dec. 31, 2018, compared with the Dogs of the Dow, which yielded 3.77% on that date.

These highest-yielding SWANs (as of Dec. 31, 2018) returned just 13.2%, primarily due to the fact that three are all REITs – Simon Property Group (SPG), Taubman Centers (TCO), and Tanger Outlets (SKT).

Source: iREIT

Alternatively, the two shopping center REITs – Kimco Realty (KIM) and Retail Opportunity (ROIC) – have performed better than expected. We are obviously bullish on mall REITs, especially the higher-quality companies that are capitalized to release vacant space and continue to generate steady and growing dividends.

This “Unloved SWAN List” provides us with evidence that chasing yield can result in underperformance, but it can also lead to long-term value creation. The reason we continue to own shares in these three REITs is that we believe that eventually the market will recognize the value.

And another lesson learned is that diversification can be a powerful tool to minimize risk and generate super risk-adjusted returns. Had we opted to pick the 10 highest-yielding names (like the above list) we would have drastically underperformed most all relevant benchmarks; however, by carefully selecting high-quality REITs with a definitive margin of safety we have been able to consistently generate superior results.

As far as I’m concerned, the key to investing is owning shares in the highest-quality dividend-paying stocks. That does not necessarily mean you should run out and stock up on DJIA names, or even the “Dogs of the Dow”.

Instead, we believe that the time-tested secret to success is owning high-quality companies that have good access to capital. A stock with a high yield can almost always mean that investors perceive very low growth, and we believe it’s critical to strike the balance between yield and safety.

On Jan. 1 we will provide an updated Unloved SWAN list, so that we can compare the benchmark with the Dogs of the Dow. This should prove to be an interesting series and one that we will maintain over time, always remembering that the value investor’s purpose is to capitalize upon “a favorable difference between price on the one hand and indicated or appraised value on the other.”

That, my friends, is the real secret to “sleeping well at night”.

Author's Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Announcement: Hoya Capital Teams Up With iREIT Hoya Capital is excited to announce that we’ve teamed up with iREIT to cultivate the premier institutional-quality real estate research service on Seeking Alpha! Sign-up for the 2-week free trial today!

We are set to launch our new REIT scoring model we call R.I.N.O. that stands for REIT Indicator Numerically Optimized. Subscribers to iREIT on Alpha will get access to RINO and over 125 REITs screened by QUALITY and VALUE. Our research is powered by qualitative data analysis that provides a decisive edge to achieve superior portfolio results.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O, CONE, DLR, STAG, STOR, HTA, KIM, WPC, VTR, SPG, FRT, ACC, SKT, LTC, ROIC, TCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.