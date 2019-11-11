Marathon Oil Is About To Move Higher

Houston-based oil driller Marathon Oil (MRO) has been on my investment radar for many years. I have traded the stock a couple of times but have not had a position recently. The company just released its third quarter earnings, which showed lower earnings due to lower oil prices. Nonetheless, oil production is expected to improve further and I think this stock is a buy if the current economic development ends up in reflation like we saw in 2016. It's still early, but things are starting to look good.

Source: Marathon Oil

Q3 Was Ugly - As Expected

First of all, let's look at the just released third quarter results. Analysts were expecting weakness as oil is much lower compared to 2018. FRED data shows that all three quarter this year have been lower compared to the prior-year quarters. The first two quarters were both down nearly 13% while the third quarter was down 19%. This is the first time since 2014 we are seeing weakness like this. In 2014, the world was in a severe growth slowing trend led by commodities. Currently, we are in a growth slowing trend as well. However, this time commodities are doing much better and we are seeing the first signs of improvement as I will show you in this article.

This might not be a surprise, but third quarter adjusted EPS was down. Marathon Oil generated adjusted EPS worth $0.14. This is down 42% compared to Q3 of the prior-year quarter but well above expectations. In this case, analysts were looking for a profit of $0.04 per share. This is the third consecutive time that analysts are way too low compared to actual results. For what it's worth, it seems Marathon Oil is often underestimated during downswings from an EPS standpoint.

Source: Estimize

Total revenue declined by 19% to $1.35 billion. This is roughly $100 million above expectations and not caused by volumes. The Houston-based E&P giant ended the third quarter at a production level of 426,000 BOE/d. This is up from 419,000 BOE/d in the prior-year quarter.

In the US, E&P net production increased from 339,000 BOE/d from 304,000 BOE/d in the prior-year quarter. Production costs fell to $4.75 per BOE, which is the lowest level since 2011. The production increase of 11.5% is the biggest driver behind total production growth as the company has divested pretty much all international operations except for Equatorial Guinea. This is nothing new at this point, but I wanted to highlight it again as Marathon Oil has been one of many drillers that started to focus on high-growth, high-margin domestic (shale) production opportunities after the oil crash of 2014/2015.

Source: Marathon Oil Q3/2019 Earnings Presentation (Landing Page)

And speaking of high potential, growth came mainly from Bakken, Northern Delaware and Oklahoma. Bakken production reached 109,000 BOE/d. This is an increase of 28.2% compared to the prior-year quarter. Northern Delaware production surged 42.9% to 30,000 BOE/d. Oklahoma saw an increase from 73,000 BOE/d to 84,000 BOE/d.

Average realized liquids prices came in at $55.09 compared to the prior-year quarter level of $68.5. This 19.5% decline covers both a natural gas decline of almost 60% and is pretty much in line with the oil decline I showed you at the start of this article.

International, income was down from $116 million in Q3 of 2018 to currently $43 million. Both lower production and weaker oil prices contributed to this result. Total international production fell from 115,000 BOE/d to 87,000 BOE/d as slower output in Equatorial Guinea and divested Libyan assets contributed to this decline. Average realized prices of $46.04 reflect a 28.2% decline, which is a strong underperformance compared to domestic operations.

Total costs in the third quarter came in at $1,108 million, which is down from $1,244 million in the prior-year quarter. Capital expenditures totaled $646 million and are expected to end the year at $2.4 billion. Year-to-date the company bought back shares worth $300 million while generating free-cash-flow worth $300 million as well.

What's Next?

One thing we can expect is higher oil production. Marathon Oil raised its domestic growth forecast for the full-year from 12% to 13%. Total production is expected to grow 11% instead of 10% as previously expected.

That said, average oil prices in Q3 of 2018 came in just $0.30 shy of $70. In other words, unless oil prices start to explode right now, we are going to get another quarter of slower sales as I doubt oil prices are going to be offset by higher production. Official sales expectations for the fourth quarter are at $1.29 billion, which is well below Q3 of 2018, when sales totaled $1.77 billion.

However, that's not the point as slower oil prices are priced in. What matters here is the bigger picture.

That said, the fundamental situation at Marathon Oil is not bad at all. The company continues to grow production at lower costs and has reduced its debt/equity ratio to a healthy 0.40. The only problem I have, is that trading oil stocks is giving me a headache. Oil prices bottomed along with the economy in Q1 of 2016 and have been volatile ever since. Oil did get the benefits of lower inventories and was able to withstand the pressure from rapidly rising domestic oil production. The only thing oil did not get was a dollar decline. A weaker dollar is generally speaking a huge tailwind for commodities as it lowers the debt load of emerging markets who borrow dollars and lowers the price for oil buyers (weaker dollar means relatively lower price). That's why oil has never had a sustainable long-term trend without the support from the dollar as the graph below shows. Note that I inverted the dollar.

Source: TradingView

Nonetheless, the situation for oil could be a lot worse. Currently, we are seeing tailwinds from lingering trade war pressures and the first signs of a growth bottom. Oil has just completed a third higher bottom since 2016 and is looking to move towards $63. As long as the economy is able to bottom, I think Marathon Oil will be able to stay above its support and work on a bottom to finally go above $15 again.

Source: TradingView

Regardless what you do or whether you are a long-term investor or trader, please keep in mind that Marathon Oil is a volatile stock and has a beta of 2.4. That's why I keep my traders very small after I used to have rather large oil trades in my portfolio. Since I moved >40% of my money into long-term investments, I reduced my trades. I could see myself buying Marathon Oil over the next 2 weeks as I think we are looking at an interesting risk/reward opportunity. The biggest downside risk is a further slowing economy, which would damage the market in general in my opinion.

Stay tuned!

Thank you very much for reading my article. Feel free to click on the "Like" button and don't forget to share your opinion in the comment section down below! My long-term investments are stated in my Seeking Alpha biography.

