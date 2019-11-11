MSC Industrial: A Fairly Valued Dividend Growth Stock

An almost 4% yield with a 50% payout ratio that has been growing at a CAGR pace of 14% over the last decade.

Thesis

MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (MSM) is a profitable company with a strong balance sheet that has rewarded shareholders through growing dividends since 2003. With insiders owning close to 20% of the shares, management's interests are closely aligned with shareholders, which is evident in the shareholder-friendly dividend and buyback policies. The company has recently managed to achieve over 20% ROE and over 15% ROIC in difficult conditions, and is set to continue to pay out growing dividends to shareholders, as the FCF generation is strong and dividend well-covered.

The Company

MSC Industrial Direct Company is an industrial distributor of metalworking, repair, maintenance and operation products and services. With a distribution network of around 100 branches and 12 fulfillment centres, it offers an impressive 1.7 million different products. MSC has a presence in the UK, Canada and Mexico as well, but the large majority of sales comes from the US.

Source: MSC Investor Relations

Dividend

Investors today get a dividend that is just under 4% and is covered with a 50% payout ratio from trailing twelve-month earnings. The dividend growth streak extends to 16 years, and the last decade has seen the yearly dividend growing from $0.82 to $3 per share. That represents CAGR dividend growth of 14%. The latest dividend increase in July was a very impressive 19%. It is tough to find another stock in the market that has grown its dividend through a recession showing such a high yield coupled with double-digit 10-year and recent raises. The safe payout ratio and strong balance sheet give me confidence that the company can continue to grow its dividend. In the last 5 years, MSC investors have also benefited from an average buyback yield of 2.8%.

Balance Sheet

Industrial sector stocks are very sensitive to the health of the economy and manufacturing. Therefore, I want to see very healthy balance sheets in those companies to be on the safe side. MSC ticks all the boxes in this category for me, as it has a very strong balance sheet. Total Debt/Equity stands at 0.3, and interest coverage is at a very comfortable 24x. Debt-to-EBITDA is below 1, suggesting the company could easily pay off all its debt if it wanted to.

Source: SimplyWall.st

Valuation

MSC stock is currently trading at a fair value. Both trailing and forward P/E are around 15 and P/FCF is at 13. For a company that has shown mid-single digit growth on the top and bottom lines and has been rewarding shareholders generously, I believe this to be fair value. The valuation also compares favourably to the company's own 5-year average P/E of 18.5 and P/FCF of 16.

The CAPE ratio is at 17.5, which is well below the market average.

Source: Morningstar

Risks

MSC is heavily dependent on manufacturing strength. The US Manufacturing PMI has been declining since 2014 and recently got dangerously close to 50. Any figure below 50 signals a contraction. This figure will also forecast the demand from manufacturers for MSC's products. A prolonged trade war would affect industrial production negatively, so a favourable conclusion to the trade dispute would benefit MSC.

The company does have a presence in the UK, Canada and Mexico, but the large majority of sales comes from the US. When US manufacturing is strong, it is a tailwind for MSC, but if it were to slow, being heavily dependent on one country comes with a risk.

Summary

As a dividend growth investor, there is a lot to like about MSC Industrial. It offers a high yield, safe payout ratio and a great record of aggressive raises over the last decade. It also gives investors a certain confidence to know that the dividend was raised through the last recession and insiders own a large percentage of shares. The balance sheet is also solid and current valuations are fair. MSC Industrial is going on my watchlist as I am building out my dividend growth portfolio, and I recommend those investing for increasing income to look further into this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.