Dave & Buster's: An Essential Value PLAY

Thesis

Dave & Buster’s is extremely cheap. Its unique business model of combining multiple industries creates a lack of real, high-level competition, and the management is taking tangible steps to address the decline in same-store sales and foot traffic that have plagued the stock for the last two years. This, along with quantitative valuation metrics, make the company a great value play.

Overview and Price Action

Dave & Buster’s (PLAY) was founded in 1982 by David Corriveau and James Corley. It now controls and operates over 134 venues in the US and Canada. Locations offer a full dining experience for families with a plethora of dishes and beverages, on top of large arcades and media to watch live sports.

While the company realized stable growth during the three-year period from its IPO to mid-2017, volatile same-store sales created ebbs and flows for the next two years. Most recently, despite 4.4% EBITDA growth in Q2, comp sales fell 1.8% (expected 0.7% decline), leading to a 10% hit in price, via SA News.

Unique Business Model — Combining Industries

Dave & Buster’s is unique mainly due to its business model; very few companies, if any, provide not only a dining service, but also an arcade experience with cutting-edge AR/VR proprietary games and a venue for watching live sports. This model has already resulted in immense growth for the company, as revenues have gone up by about 15% per year over the last five years, and growth is extremely profitable: The company revealed in its most recent 10-K that it achieves “average comparable store operating income margins of 21.7%.”

Even so, Dave & Buster’s is cheap right now due to concerns around declining comp sales. However, there are a couple of reasons why this is only a short-term problem for the company, indicating that the declining stock price is likely a market overreaction. Firstly, the company has had an expansionist mindset — it has increased the number of new store openings over the last three years: 11, 14, and 15 in 2016, 2017, and 2018, respectively. This reveals that the company, as of late, has focused more on expansion than on same-store improvements, perhaps explaining why comp sales aren’t as good as expected.

Secondly, and more important, in the most recent earnings call (Q2), the management laid out a detailed plan to address the issue, highlighting five areas of focus:

Revitalizing stores with better dining areas and increased product innovation to increase “food and beverage attachment” (to address decreasing foot traffic)

Deeper guest engagement with emphasis on new mobile app and media investment

Reducing costs through realizing operational efficiencies in stores and corporate office in order to fund growth

More meticulous capital management to create highest return: Optimizing store formats for sales potential and managing the pace of new stores to maximize returns and focus on revitalizing locations

These plans reveal that while the company will continue to expand, it will focus more on same-store sales going forward. This is particularly noted in the last statement, where the company states that a goal is to manage the pace of expansion in order to develop existing stores; moreover, according to MarketWatch, CEO Brian Jenkins recently stated that “cannibalization” was a large cause of slowing comp sales, indicating that the company will likely slow store openings going forward to prevent locations from taking away each other’s sales. Ultimately, management goals are in line with what investors want: improving comp sales, giving the stock great prospects for growth.

Cheaper Than Competitors

While it’s hard (and probably impossible) to find a perfect competitor to Dave & Buster’s due to its business model, there are certain businesses that operate in similar industries. Unfortunately, these similar companies, namely Chuck E. Cheese, Buffalo Wild Wings, and TopGolf, are private firms, making it difficult to compare them with traditional valuation metrics. However, Dave & Buster’s stacks up nicely to many of its publicly-traded competitors — The Cheesecake Factory and Yum! Brands in chain dining, as well as Drive Shack in sports/entertainment.

Company Price/Earnings Price/Sales Price/Free Cash Flow Enterprise Value/EBITDA Dave & Buster’s (PLAY) 13.48 1.19 17.23 10.45 The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) 18.38 0.83 12.95 12.93 Yum Brands (YUM) 27.68 5.76 29.46 20.25 Drive Shack (DS) N/A (negative earnings) 0.98 N/A (negative FCF) -179.33

Source: GuruFocus

From these metrics, it’s clear that Dave & Buster’s is generally cheaper than its top public competitors in both dining and entertainment, and while a comparison with Drive Shack may be an easy win for D&B, the fact that it stacks up to a chain restaurant juggernaut like The Cheesecake Factory reveals the strength of the company — it can perform as well as, or even better, than top companies in one industry while it operates in multiple.

Not only is the company trading at a discount as compared with competitors, but it’s also cheap relative to the market — the S&P 500’s P/E ratio of 22.96 and P/S ratio of 2.27 are both nearly double of Dave & Buster’s, illustrating just how cheap the stock is right now from a relative valuation point of view.

Discounted Cash Flow Analysis: It's Undervalued

Due to the company’s shortage of extremely similar public competitors, we want to get a sense of the company’s intrinsic value, so let’s conduct a DCF analysis with the following inputs.

Valuation Drivers

Overall, using conservative measurements to maintain a large margin of safety, these are the assumptions for major valuation drivers for the company.

Cost of Capital: Using the cost of debt (as stated in the most recent 10-K - 3.75%) and using the cost of equity as the inverse P/E ratio (1/13.2 or an earnings yield of 7.57%), we get a rough estimate of Dave & Buster’s weighted average cost of capital

Back of the envelope calculation: ((1/PE * Market cap) + (Cost of debt * Total Debt)) / (Market cap + Total Debt)

Result: 5.36%

Note: Cost of equity uses after-tax income, while the cost of debt is pre-tax income, so in reality the cost of capital is likely lower than the calculated value. Going a step further, to be even more conservative, our DCF actually uses a 6.5% cost of capital, which is about 20% higher than the calculated value

Revenue Growth (next five years): The company’s trailing 12-months revenue grew 9.6% year over year. Over the last five years, revenue has grown 15%, and in the most recent 10-Q, CEO Brian Jenkins stated the company expects 6%-7% revenue growth for the rest of this fiscal year. Thus, a 6% growth rate is used for the first year (next 12 months) in the DCF. From there, the DCF uses increasing revenue until year five, in accordance with the company’s plans as mentioned in the “Unique Business Model” section above — specifically, food/beverage and engagement changes that target customer attachment. These will address the company’s current problem of foot traffic / customer retainment, which is largely responsible for slowing revenue growth over the last few years. Finally, the DCF uses a year-one revenue growth of 6%, which increases to a maximum of 10% in year 4 (this value is used because the company has a proven track record for this kind of historical revenue growth rate, and they have substantial untapped markets and increased knowledge, expertise and adequate reinvestment capital to achieve it), with decreasing revenue after this year and into perpetuity. The average yearly growth rate over the first five years with these inputs is 8.1%.

Terminal revenue growth: The economy historically grows at around 3% (long-term). Again, to be conservative and maintain a high margin of safety, the DCF uses a terminal growth rate of just 2%.

Operating Margins: Since Dave & Buster’s has been in a growth phase, their margins aren’t as high as they could be when they slow store openings and focus more on improving same-store performance. Indeed, going forward, the management is focusing on improving same-store sales and foot traffic. Thus, despite the company still expanding in FY2020, it is reasonable to assume that their margins will converge to a higher value in the next five to 10 years once new store openings slow down. Even so, to remain fairly conservative, the margin used is 14%, which is only about 2% higher than what they have now (and also reasonably justified because of their lack of legitimate competitors in all the areas Dave & Buster’s operates in). This represents a value closer to — but still less than — what the company used to have during its peak years (post-IPO through mid-2017)

Average annual revenue (next 5 years) 8.1% Revenue growth (terminal) 2% Operating margin (converges to this value in 5 years) 14% Weighted average cost of capital 6.5%

DCF Results

Total value of equity $1,674,128.26 Estimated value of the stock $54.30 Upside potential 24.52%

Concerns about growth?

Despite the reasoning above, many are still wary of buying Dave & Buster’s stock. For one, investors are still concerned about same-store growth. However, as noted earlier, the company is now shifting away from an expansionist mindset and is now actively improving comp sales through measures such as revitalization, customer engagement, and cost efficiency.

Another concern investors have regarding locations is that many of the company’s current stores are tethered to malls, which are slowly going out of fashion due to the advent of online shopping, contributing to slowing same-store sales, via CNBC. However, this can actually be an advantage for Dave & Buster’s going forward. People used to go to malls for shopping, but now that we can do so in the comfort of our homes, the main allure of malls lies in the experience — in things like food and entertainment. Whereas malls used to thrive on anchor stores like Target (TGT) or Macy’s (M), Dave & Buster’s is likely to become the new anchors of malls because it uniquely places entertainment and dining under one roof for customers, making it the major attraction for many malls, according to BisNow. Specifically, because Dave & Buster’s has different location sizes, such as the traditional 30,000-40,000 square feet or the new 17,000 stores, its flexibility allows it to adapt to different market needs within malls in many regions.

The Bottom Line

In the end, Dave & Buster’s truly lives up to its slogan: “Eat. Drink. Play. Watch.” It’s the only company that combines dining, gaming, and live sports; this unique business model, combined with efforts to improve comp sales, drive prospects for future growth. Indeed, its fundamentals are rock solid, as seen through comparing valuation metrics and performing a DCF valuation. For these reasons, Dave & Buster’s is an extremely attractive value PLAY.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.