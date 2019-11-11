Redfin: New Disruptive Spin On Home-Flipping

RedfinNow has grown by more than 7x YoY. As of 2018, it already made up 9.3% of total revenue despite having only been launched for a year.

Overview and earnings review

The online real estate brokerage platform Redfin (RDFN) is gaining a very noticeable traction in its home-flipping business, RedfinNow. There were a lot of positives in Q3. Redfin beat all the guidance and grew its RedfinNow revenue by more than 7 times YoY to $80 million. Overall revenue has also grown by 70% YoY to $239 million, while there were gross margin expansions across the board. Given the raised Q4 guidance, we continue to see strong evidence of the company’s confidence to create value out of its maturing technology application in its home-flipping business in particular. Ultimately, given the right tools and approaches, we feel that the company is on the right track to disrupt the home-buying market and to extend its run further.

Going forward: Long-term bets on machine learning and augmented reality

(source: Redfin’s 10-K)

Launched in 2017, RedfinNow has quickly grown to be a sizable part of the Redfin’s overall business. In FY 2018, it made up 9.3% of the total revenue, which was relatively over 3 times larger than it was in its pilot year. The overall idea of any traditional home-flipping business is to buy a property at a low price and then sell it at a higher price. There are a few challenges that Redfin expects to face when doing such business. Home-flipping business requires a unique set of expertise in identifying, fixing, valuing and selling a real estate property asset. Without a strong team with such skillsets, the home-flipping business can turn unprofitable quickly. In fact, Redfin had to struggle in the early days before it bounced back recently in Q3:

For the third quarter RedfinNow improved gross margins from negative 2.7% in 2018, to negative 0.9% in 2019, even with revenue growth above 600%.

Redfin’s vision is to do the home-flipping business at scale with the help of technologies. Fundamentally, we like that the company’s disruptive approaches across all parts of its home-flipping business. Leveraging AR (Augmented Reality) technology and smartphone, for instance, Redfin has been able to provide virtual tours and launch Direct Access feature, which is its unguided property tours, in order to sell property units without any agents:

In Austin, where we've launched Direct Access and Direct offers the whole home buying process can now be self-service. We can lead a buyer into a home without an agent, then prompt the buyer after the tour to submit an offer without an agent. Two RedfinNow homes that feature Direct Access have already sold to a buyer unrepresented by an agent reducing the average commissions paid by RedfinNow by more than $4000 per listing.

Upon more successful run in the future, we even believe that RedfinNow will probably be its largest business. Given the improving profitability, we are also convinced that Redfin’s ML (Machine Learning) technology has matured in its application in identifying and valuing potential property assets.

Risk and Valuation

As the company plans to deploy more resources into RedfinNow, there are two particular key risks. No matter how advanced the ML technology is, there is always a potential risk of overpaying for an asset. Another type of risk we see is that of operational risk. Given the operational intensive and local characteristics of the home-flipping business, the quality of the company’s expansion strategy will highly drive the riskiness of the segment.

Compared to Zillow Group (ZG), we tend to like Redfin’s aforementioned approaches better. Redfin’s recent strong financial results, raised full-year expectation, and the valuation outlook only justify our choice further. Redfin’s ~46% YoY growth means the company only grows ~2 PPS slower relative to Zillow, though it offers a TTM P/S of 2.43 compared to Zillow’s 3.91. Given the expected revenue of ~$1 billion by FY 2020, Redfin trades at a P/forward sales of ~1.8. The only argument that can be made here is Redfin’s relatively weaker margins outlook than Zillow. Our opinion is that there is a huge upside yet to be realized in profitability, given the strong continuation of the RedfinNow and Direct Access feature. In the end, Redfin’s strong execution and approach put the company in a more competitive spot in terms of getting the highest exposure out of the technology-driven home-buying business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.