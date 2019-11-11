REIT Sector Analytics: Manufactured Housing / UMH Properties

We see UMH as having access to the same strong fundamentals but at a more reasonable price.

There are a total of 20 REIT sectors with distinct property types and economic exposure.

This article will focus our analysis on manufactured housing which makes up just 1.5% of the REIT universe.

Unlike the indices and ETFs which only give credit to size, we recognize that opportunity can lie in some of the forgotten crevices.

Manufactured Housing Overview

There are a total of 3 manufactured housing or MH REITs with a combined market cap of about $28B. The sector has done well with each REIT significantly outperforming the broader REIT index over a 5 year period.

Source: SNL Financial

Equity Lifestyle (ELS) and Sun Communities (SUI) stand out with their over 200% returns while UMH Properties (UMH) did reasonably well with a 101% return compared to the broader REIT index at 50%.

We will begin by analyzing the sector and follow with a look at the REITs within.

Structure and fundamentals

From a strategic standpoint, the manufactured housing sector is among the cleanest. The vertical has very few players as the REITs deal directly with the end customer through selling or renting homes. The REITs own the land and manage the communities giving them control over the entire process. In some cases, the REITs even internally handle the financing by providing loans to their customers. This clean vertical structure means the surplus is split few ways. There are no middlemen reducing the REIT’s share.

Within the manufactured housing sector there are 3 subcategories.

Workforce housing

Retirement communities

RV parks

Each has distinctly different fundamentals and we tend to favor workforce housing and retirement communities for the reasons detailed below.

Workforce housing and retirement communities have a practical advantage. In both cases, manufactured housing allows the customer to enjoy a higher quality of life as it provides a better return on cost.

If one decides to go with MH, they can get more square footage and higher quality than is available in traditional housing at equal cost. Given the housing affordability crisis in America, I believe there will be a secular shift toward MH. Workforce manufactured housing will serve as the solution to workers having to pay 30% of their income in housing costs and retirement community MH will help make ends meet for seniors whose nest eggs aren’t quite large enough.

Sun Communities and Equity Lifestyle focus more on the retirement communities and RV parks, while UMH deals in workforce housing.

TAM

The total addressable market of MH is quite large relative to its current size. According to the Manufactured Housing Institute, 22 million Americans live in MH. That represents a penetration of less than 7% of the roughly 329mm U.S. population. Over time, I believe the affordable housing crisis will cause this penetration to expand. The exact point of equilibrium is hard to pinpoint, but I would not be surprised to see it eventually rise to a 20% share.

Thus, I believe both workforce MH and retirement community MH have a secular tailwind.

The outlook for RV parks is less clear as it is not driven by the same financial practicality. Recreational Vehicles are extremely expensive, in many cases costing more than a nice house. The appeal of RVs is not financial in nature, but rather the lifestyle. As such, the success of the industry is contingent on cultural factors which, in my opinion, are unknowable. Will the next generation of seniors like the RV lifestyle more or less than the current generation?

It seems challenging to answer this question with any degree of certainty. Even if one were to do a large sample poll, I would question the accuracy of the results. How does one know whether they will want an RV in 20 years?

I feel far more comfortable with the identifiable secular tailwind of workforce and retirement MH than the culturally dependent trajectory of RV parks.

Barriers to supply

There are plenty of sectors with strong demand drivers and not all of them have done well. Hotels have enjoyed record setting RevPAR year after year, but have suffered decreased margins from a weak industry structure and oversupply. Offices have endured sustainingly high vacancy at the hands of continual deliveries which has, in many MSAs, outpaced absorption.

I believe MH is better positioned as its secular demand is protected by significant barriers to supply. Municipalities are quick to grant permitting to a fancy new hotel or office building, while MH has a NIMBY (not in my backyard) aspect to it. MH permits frequently get delayed or rejected making it challenging to develop even when the demand for the product is clearly there.

The REITs have an advantage in this respect as they own land that is already zoned or adjacent to existing communities. It is far easier to get permitting with adjacency. As occupancies of existing communities reach capacity, the REITs will have the opportunity to expand.

At this point, it is fairly clear that we are bullish on MH fundamentals. Secular demand growth protected by barriers to supply will lead to increased profits for the industry and a clean industry structure will allow the community owners (in this case the REITs) to capture a healthy share of the profits.

That being said, strong fundamentals do not always translate to good investments. The stocks have already run up quite a bit and valuation is a concern.

Fundamental strength vs high valuation

Multiples in the MH sector reflect a strong growth outlook.

Source: SNL Financial

If you weigh by market cap, the sector trades at about 29X FFO which represents a significant premium to the broader REIT index which trades at 22X FFO.

A similar spread can be observed in AFFO and NAV

REIT P/NAV P/AFFO ELS 125.9% 34.7X SUI 128.9% 32.2X UMH 88.8% 17.6X

Data from SNL Financial

ELS and SUI trade at premium AFFO multiples in the 30s while UMH trades at 17.6X. The average REIT is slightly discounted to NAV at around 98% while the MH sector is at a premium to NAV. This premium is driven by ELS and SUI at 126% and 129% respectively. UMH is discounted to peers with a P/NAV of 88.8%.

UMH trades at a significant discount to peers primarily for 2 reasons:

Small caps get less attention Its historical FFO/share growth is underwhelming

Across just about every REIT sector, small caps are discounted to large caps. The magnitude of this phenomena is a recent thing as the multiples used to be far closer. Fundamentally, I see little justification for discounting the small caps and if one looks at the broader non-REIT market, small caps actually trade at a premium.

FFO weakness

Shown below is the operating FFO/share of each of the MH REITs. Note that the column on the right is YTD and is 2 quarters for UMH and 3 quarters for ELS and SUI.

ELS and SUI have grown nicely while UMH has only grown slightly since 2016. The strong growth of the large caps was consequent to impressive same store NOI growth which led to organic FFO/share growth.

Data from SNL Financial

Most REIT sectors are growing organically at a pace just slightly ahead of inflation. Towers, Industrial and Manufactured housing stand out as the fast growers. Rationally all 3 of these sectors trade at premium FFO multiples.

Note in the graph above that UMH’s same store growth is just as strong as that of peers, so why did it grow less on the bottom line? The short answer is share issuance, but it’s a bit more complicated than that.

UMH has issued a metric ton of shares.

Source: SNL Financial

I believe the market is seeing the rapid growth in share count and the weaker than peers FFO/share growth and diagnosing it as dilution. This partially explains the discounted multiple and NAV if the market is not liking the actions of management.

While I don’t love the share issuance, not all share issuance is dilutive and if you look at the equity cost of capital (approximately 7% against recent issuance price) at which the shares are issued and the ROE of UMH’s pipeline (7%-11%), it does not look dilutive.

We see 2 primary causes for the weak FFO/share growth in 2017, 2018 and 2019:

Significant deleveraging Timing

UMH used to be a highly levered company with nearly 60% debt to gross properties. It is not conservatively levered with just under 40% debt to gross properties. Source: SNL Financial

The issuance could have been accretive to FFO/share if the raised capital was applied to external growth, but a good chunk of it went to paying down debt.

This is not necessarily a bad thing, it just looks bad in FFO numbers. Deleveraging will almost always hurt a company’s FFO/share.

The impact of deleveraging was exacerbated by the timing of the cashflows of UMH’s acquisitions. UMH tends to buy underperforming communities with low occupancy. This allows them to acquire the communities quite cheaply at somewhere in the vicinity of $40,000 per site. It does, however, delay the cashflows. The going in yields are small with the payoff coming 3-5 years down the road once UMH fixes up the community and begins to raise its occupancy and rental rates.

UMH has a strong track record of success doing this sort of value add, but it takes time so the acquisitions are not immediately accretive to FFO/share.

Assuming the deleveraging stops, I am anticipating a significant ramp in UMH’s FFO/share growth going forward.

Wrapping it up

Overall, the MH sector has strong fundamentals with secular demand growth and the incumbents protected by barriers to supply. We see the impressive historical same store NOI growth staying in the 4% to 9% range for the sector for the foreseeable future.

This excellent growth outlook at a sector level is balanced out by the lofty valuations. Overall, I suspect the sector will perform in-line with the rest of REITs. The growth will be strong, but since the growth is already baked into market prices the returns will be normal.

We do see a significant skewing within the sector as UMH trades at a truly massive discount to ELS and SUI. In my opinion, this discount sets UMH up for outperformance as it has access to the same growth fundamentals. In recent years, UMH’s growth has been disguised by temporary hits to FFO/share growth in the form of deleveraging and acquisition timing, but as these factors go away, UMH’s growth will warrant a multiple closer to that of its peers.

Disclosure: 2nd Market Capital and its affiliated accounts are long UMH. I am personally long UMH. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Information contained in this article is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any particular person. It does not constitute a recommendation that any particular security or strategy is suitable for a specific person. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accepts responsibility for their investment decisions. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2MCAC, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts and findings in this article. Positive comments made by others should not be construed as an endorsement of the writer’s abilities as an investment advisor representative.

Conflicts of Interest. We routinely own and trade the same securities purchased or sold for advisory clients of 2MCAC. This circumstance is communicated to clients on an ongoing basis. As fiduciaries, we prioritize our clients’ interests above those of our corporate and personal accounts to avoid conflict and adverse selection in trading these commonly held interests.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UMH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.