Materialise: Adding Shareholder Value

Given Materialise’s strong competitive position and the growth potential of the additive manufacturing market, I believe Materialise is an undervalued investment opportunity.

I believe the additive manufacturing growth story has only just begun and while it may take longer to develop than many expect, it is still an attractive market.

Materialise is a software and services company which is establishing itself as the backbone of the additive manufacturing industry.

Materialise (MTLS) is positioning itself at the heart of the additive manufacturing ecosystem, using its software and expertise to enable the development of the industry. This gives it a strong position in an attractive market segment which I expect to achieve moderate to high growth for many years to come. Given these factors, I believe Materialise is modestly priced and an attractive investment.

Additive Manufacturing

Additive manufacturing is distinct from other types of manufacturing as it uses 3D printers to create parts layer by layer. This allows reduced development time and the creation of customized and complex products with relatively little increase in cost compared to traditional manufacturing. Because of these properties additive manufacturing has mainly been used for prototyping, but as the technology and industry develops, manufacturers are beginning to fully utilize these advantages in production and I believe this is where the future of the industry lies.

Products which are likely candidates for additive manufacturing include components with:

A high labor-cost element (such as time-consuming assembly and secondary machining processes)

Complex tooling requirements or relatively low volumes (and thus high tooling costs)

High obsolescence or scrap rates

Additive manufacturing is also able to address challenges in aftermarket supply chains, such as managing appropriate inventories of spare parts, particularly for older, legacy products. Instead of maintaining an inventory of products with low and unpredictable demand, manufacturers are instead able to print parts on demand with manageable cost.

Figure 1: Gartner Hype Cycle for Additive Manufacturing 2017

(source: Sculpteo)

As additive manufacturing technology has improved, focus has shifted from prototyping to more general use case where additive manufacturing can be used to create complex or customized products, such as in the aerospace, medical and consumer goods industries. Current limitations of the technology may include:

Some shapes

Poor and inconsistent quality

Rough surfaces

Product shrinkage during cooling causing dimensional variation

Additive manufacturing is still dominated by prototyping and as of 2011 only about 25 percent of the market was involved in the direct manufacture of end products. The manufacturing of end products is the industry's fastest growing segment though, with an annual growth rate of 60%.

Figure 2: 3D Printing Global Market Penetration

(source: ARK Invest)

As the use cases for additive manufacturing increase so does the potential market, with estimates of economic impact as high as $550 billion a year by 2025.

Figure 3: Predicted Additive Manufacturing Industry Revenue

(source: Created by author using data from Forbes)

Additive manufacturing has a large potential market, but for this potential to be realized there must be a paradigm shift in how manufacturers approach their businesses; from design to development, production and aftermarket support. While additive manufacturing is a low-cost option in some applications its main benefit is enabling products and business models that are impossible with traditional manufacturing. Instead of focusing on the creation of products which can be mass produced at low cost with traditional manufacturing techniques, the focus needs to shift to the consumer and providing products tailored to each individual. Supply chains will also need to be redesigned with the focus shifting from centrally located mass production facilities in low cost locations to distributed onsite manufacturing. This process is likely to be gradual though and I believe will result in moderate to high growth over coming years and even decades.

The primary application of additive manufacturing varies by industry with consumer and medical applications based around customization, automotive applications based around rapid prototyping and other industries primarily using additive manufacturing to allow the creation of more complex components.

Table 1: Additive Manufacturing Industry Use Cases

(source: Created by author)

Profitability and growth vary significantly across the additive manufacturing industry value chain with printer manufacturers in particular performing poorly in recent years. I believe the majority of the value created by the industry will be captured by the software and service center segments, as the products and services they offer are more differentiated and advantages in technology and processes can create pricing power. Companies manufacturing end products also have the potential to benefit significantly once they fully utilize the advantages of additive manufacturing.

Figure 4: Additive Manufacturing Industry Market Segments and Key Players

(source: Adapted by author from ARK Invest)

Figure 5: Additive Manufacturing Industry Market Segment Performance

(source: Created by author using data from Yahoo Finance)

Material

Printing materials are relatively high cost and the range of properties that they can deliver is relatively limited (properties like heat resistance) which limits the applications of additive manufacturing. The range of materials available for use in additive manufacturing is expanding over time though and now includes exotic materials like titanium and human cartilage. Plastics are relatively straightforward to work with, metals are more difficult and slurries and gels (for example, living tissue or the material for printed zinc-air batteries) are extremely difficult. The materials segment is growing in line with the overall additive manufacturing industry and the development of proprietary materials with unique properties gives companies the opportunity to earn higher margins.

Software

Additive manufacturing software is used to design parts and control printing hardware. Competition in the software segment is based on quality, range of printing systems supported, ability to customize, integration with various types of CAD files, the quality of support services and price. 3D printer manufacturers design their equipment to be compatible with third-party software and in commercial settings third-party software is generally used as it increases efficiency and allows more advanced and specialized end-user applications. Although there may be some benefit to having a closed ecosystem it makes sense for software which is compatible across printer types and doesn't require users to become familiar with multiple software platforms. This is likely to cause the software market to be dominated by one software platform.

Hardware

The 3D printing hardware segment has historically been concentrated with Stratasys (SSYS) and 3D Systems (DDD) controlling approximately 75% of the hardware market in 2013. Competition has increased in recent years though and this, along with weak growth has resulted in low margins. Competition in the segment is based on the size of components that can be manufactured as well as the precision, speed and cost of printing. Companies which can offer improved performance in these areas have the potential to earn higher returns, but in general differentiation is low as software and materials largely determine system performance.

Materialise

Materialise is an additive manufacturing company that specializes in software and solutions. Founded in 1990 it was an early entrant into the market, which was initially conceived to enable prototyping. Over the past 30 years Materialise has built deep expertise in additive manufacturing and is using this expertise to become a cornerstone of the industry and enable its development. Materialise view themselves primarily as a knowledge provider to the additive manufacturing industry and believe their technology portfolio (242 granted patents and nearly 200 pending) and employee talent are their main competitive advantages.

Materialise offers a range of additive manufacturing software as well as on demand parts printing and segments its business into software, medical and manufacturing. Materialise's software enables and enhances the functionality of 3D printers, enables virtual surgical planning, converts medical images to 3D models and helps to design customized implants. Materialise's medical and manufacturing services focus on providing patient-specific medical devices and industrial prototypes, production parts and consumer products.

Materialise has the largest group of software developers in the industry and one of the largest 3D printing facilities in the world, with the goal of supporting as many applications as possible. They have taken a collaborative approach to the industry, working with 3D printing manufacturers, software companies and additive producers to develop solutions. Their partners include Stratasys, 3D Systems, BASF (BAS) and Johnson and Johnson (JNJ). BASF invested an equity stake of $25M in Materialise in 2018 and together they are developing applications that support new materials and material adaptations.

Software

Materialise sells software that is compatible with nearly all printer types which enhances their efficiency and throughput. Materialise's software offerings include:

Software that converts a CAD file into a 3D printable format

Software to optimize a specific 3D customer application

Software to organize and integrate a "factory" of multiple printer types and brands

Software revenue comes from software licenses, maintenance contracts and custom software development services with the majority of sales through Materialise's own sales force and a minority through system manufacturers.

Materialise is focused on providing open and flexible software platforms which should benefit from the industry moving towards increasingly complex integrations of 3D printer types. Materialise's software may also improve the speed and quality of printing operations which is essential for production applications.

Table 2: Materialise Software Offerings

(source: Created by author using data from Materialise)

Medical

Materialise produces both custom medical devices and software for making custom devices and helping doctors plan surgeries. 3D printing for medical applications is the fastest growing business at Materialise, driven largely by growing demand for 3D surgical implants. 3D printed medical devices at the moment are primarily surgical guides.

Table 3: Materialise Medical Offerings

(source: Created by author using data from Materialise)

Manufacturing

Materialise utilizes its own printers to manufacture end-use parts and prototypes for customers, primarily in the medical devices and automotive fields. The key differentiating factors of Materialise's 3D printing service are:

The size of printers and the prototypes and parts that it can produce via Mammoth stereolithography printers

The speed and variety in which parts can be produced; Materialise operating one of the largest 3D printing sites in the world with a range of printing technologies.

Despite challenging macro-economic conditions Materialise continues to achieve strong growth which is yet to show signs of decline. I believe this is likely to continue for many years as the additive manufacturing industry continues to develop.

Figure 6: Materialise Revenue Growth

(source: Created by author using data from Materialise)

Materialise's gross profit margin has declined in recent years and this is mainly the result of differences in the growth rates of their segments. Software has a significantly higher margin and as medical and manufacturing have increased in size, margins have declined. I believe Materialise is likely to improve its operating profit margin significantly in coming years through operating leverage and the continued strong growth of its medical segment.

Figure 7: Materialise Profit Margins

(source: Created by author using data from Materialise)

Figure 8: Materialise Segment Performance

(source: Created by author using data from Materialise)

Competitors

Materialise faces a range of competitors across its different market segments although its most direct competitors in terms of offering a full suite of products and services across design, manufacturing and software are 3D Systems and Stratasys with Protolabs a strong competitor in design.

Figure 9: Materialise Competitors

(source: Created by author)

Valuation

Materialise's strategy is to create an additive manufacturing ecosystem with Materialise's services at the heart. By partnering and collaborating with 3D printing hardware companies, material suppliers, manufacturers and end users of 3D printed products Materialise is making itself an integral part of the industry and helping to realize the future of the industry. I believe Materialise has a significant opportunity to expand revenue as the 3D printing market expands and grow margins through economies of scale, operating leverage and improved pricing power. Based on a discounted cash flow model I have estimated an intrinsic value for Materialise of $25 per share, which is a significant premium to the current share price.

