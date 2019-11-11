Carlsberg: Fully Valued Right Now

At just under 25x trailing 12-month profit, the shares are probably a solid hold right now rather than a standout buy.

Danish brewer Carlsberg (OTCPK:CABGY)(OTCPK:CABJF) has had a strong year so far. By my count the stock is up around 35% year-to-date, notwithstanding a dip over the past few weeks. In fact you can add that recent performance to what has been a relatively strong five-year spell for the stock. Inclusive of cash dividends I make total returns over that period equal to around 15% per annum; not bad at all for a boring defensive company.

Consensus estimates from analysts put earnings-per-share growth in the low double-digits out to 2021. With a 2.3% forward dividend yield to go alongside that Carlsberg may merit a closer look, though with its shares at nearly 25x trailing-twelve-month ("TTM") profit investors may want to see a higher margin of safety on offer first.

Brief Business Overview

As one of the world's largest brewers Carlsberg probably doesn't require much by way of introduction. With volume at 133 million hectoliters last year I have the company in third place behind Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) and Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY)(OTCQX:HINKF) on that measure. Well known international brands in its stable include namesake Carlsberg, as well as Tuborg, Kronenbourg 1664 and Somersby Cider.

European readers in particular will no doubt be aware of the company's existence given its strong continental presence. As it stood at the end of last year Western Europe accounted for around half of company-wide volume and profit. It occupies the number one market share in a number of the region's nations, including Germany, France and the Nordic countries.

Asia and Eastern Europe make up the company's other reporting segments. The latter - roughly 25% of volume and 20% of profit - includes a major presence in Russia, where Carlsberg is the number one player by market share. In Asia the company has number one or two positions in seven markets, as well as exposure to the all important Chinese market.

Cash Cow, Growth Prospects

Even by the standards of global consumer defensives Carlsberg is a particularly boring stock. The good news is that boring usually translates into stable and recurring profit. Indeed over the past five years the company reliably churned out EBITDA in the DKK 13-13.5 billion range (~$1.95 billion). Annual revenue during that time ranged between DKK 60.5 billion (~$9 billion) and DKK 65.3 billion (~$9.65 billion). Its margins may not be as a high as certain peers, but overall Carlsberg is still a pretty reliable cash cow.

At first glance the big downside to Carlsberg is its geographic footprint. Put simply, it lacks the same exposure to growing emerging markets that its larger peers enjoy. For instance, it has pretty much no presence in South America or Africa. Compare that to AB InBev, which has the number one market share in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia and South Africa. Heineken also has significant operations in both Latin America and Africa.

Moreover, in the emerging markets that Carlsberg does operate in it has faced significant challenges. For instance, between 2008 and 2018 Russian beer sales fell by a third due to a combination of excise tax hikes, economic problems and tougher regulation aimed at curbing alcohol consumption.

According to company figures, Russian per-capita beer consumption dropped from 87 liters to 52 liters over that time frame. Unsurprisingly, that trend has hit Carlsberg's regional profit pretty hard over the past decade, though the situation has stabilized somewhat in recent years.

Asia is a brighter spot for the company and is basically the major growth driver right now. Back in 2010 the region accounted for less than 10% of company profit. These days it is more like a quarter, and growing at a decent clip to boot. Over the past three years regional organic revenue growth has averaged 7% per annum. Analysts see net sales in the region growing around 20% by the end of 2021.

Q3 Trading Update, Strong Asia Growth

Despite a nominally staid outlook Carlsberg has put out some decent numbers lately. Asia is providing a real tailwind on the back of volume growth and effective premiumization (i.e. getting consumers to pay for higher priced brands by building their brand equity), and revenue and profit in the region have followed suit.

In its Q3 2019 trading update the company reported overall sales growth of 5.1% year-on-year. Positive foreign currency movements and acquisitions brought that down to 3.1% on an organic basis. At 38.5 million hectoliters, company-wide volume was essentially flat on Q3 2018.

In Western Europe the picture was expectedly static. Volume clocked in at 17.9 million hectoliters, down just 0.1% on this point last year. Organic revenue was up 0.2% on the same basis. Net revenue for the region came in at DKK 10,203 million (~$1.5 billion).

Eastern Europe posted what looked like particularly poor figures, though it was up against a strong period last year in the Russian market. 2018 was the first year that the country's beer market actually grew in over a decade, probably due to the 2018 FIFA World Cup and warm weather. As a result, Russian volume in Q3 was down 12% year-on-year.

Across the segment as a whole, Q3 2019 organic volume came in 8.2% lower year-on-year. That was mitigated to some extent by a 6% positive contribution from price/mix, with overall organic revenue down 2.3%. Net revenue for the region came in at DKK 3,271 million (~$485 million).

Asia figures continue to come in strong on the back of a very strong performance in China. Despite the country's beer market declining slightly, Carlsberg posted volume growth of 6% year-on-year in the country. Organic revenue came in 20% higher after taking into account the positive price/mix contribution.

Total Asian volume came in at 11.7 million hectoliters, up 5.7% on this point last year. A high-single digit contribution from price/mix - mainly a result of successful premiumization - led to 14% organic sales growth. Net revenue for the region came in at DKK 5,034 million (~$745 million).

Guidance for the year remains unchanged after an upgrade earlier in the year: the company expects high-single digit operating profit growth after stripping out currency and acquisition impacts. The buyback program announced earlier this year should boost that figure on a per-share basis.

Valuation

As it stands, TTM profit per share is at DKK 38.3 (~$5.70) against a current share price of DKK 950 (~$140). By my count that puts Carlsberg stock a shade under 25x TTM earnings - pretty rich for a global brewer. By way of comparison AB InBev and Heineken both trade at around 20x TTM profit right now. On the flip side, Carlsberg sports a more conservative balance sheet. At the end of H1 2019 net debt stood at just 1.3x annual EBITDA.

Going forward what can investors reasonably expect to see here? Consensus estimates from European analysts put earnings-per-share growth at 15% for 2019, in line with company guidance and the 15% adjusted EPS figure posted in the first half of the year. Those analysts see Carlsberg maintaining a double-digit clip out to 2021, primarily on the back of Asian volume growth and ongoing premiumization.

In addition, company policy is to pay out around 50% of profit by way of cash dividends. By my count that puts the forward dividend at around the DKK 21 mark (~$3.12). Call that a forward yield of 2.25% at the current share price. Assuming those EPS forecasts out to 2021 prove accurate, that should be enough to generate double digit returns, though this is obviously reliant on the valuation multiple playing ball. On that basis the shares are probably a solid hold right now rather than an obvious buy.

Note

Carlsberg stock has a primary listing on the NASDAQ Copenhagen. ADRs trade over-the-counter, where volume is typically much lower, under the ticker "CABGY". Five ADRs represent one ordinary share.

