Southside Bancshares' Earnings To Benefit From Loan Growth Next Year

Dividends are expected to be increased again next year, to a cumulative level of $1.27 for 2020, implying dividend yield of 3.62%.

Earnings of Southside Bancshares (SBSI) are expected to slightly improve next year mostly on the back of loan growth. On the other hand, lower net interest margin and higher non-interest expense are expected to curtail earnings growth.

Loan Growth to Remain Strong

The management's guidance for loan growth, as mentioned in the 3QFY19 conference call, is 6% for both 2019 and 2020. I believe that this rate is achievable as the company operates in Texas, which has been growing strongly despite economic headwinds in the rest of the country. The state of Texas recorded the highest GDP growth rate in the nation, of 4.7%, in the second quarter of 2019. Moreover, low interest rates and reduction in payoffs as Fed funds rate stabilizes, are likely to boost credit demand.

Based on the above mentioned factors, I'm expecting SBSI's loan book to grow by 6.1% in 2020, as shown below.

Margin to Further Decline

The 75bps rate cut in the past four months is expected to pressurize SBSI's net interest margin in the coming quarters. Further pressure is expected to come from the funding mix that has worsened this year as loan growth has outpaced deposit growth, thereby forcing SBSI to resort to expensive borrowing to fund its assets. The proportion of borrowings in total funds increased to 20.5% by the end of September 2019 from 17.1% at the end of December 2018.

On the other hand, some relief is expected from a better deposit mix, as SBSI's proportion of interest bearing deposits in total deposits decreased to 76.9% by the end of September 2019, down from 77.5% at the end of December 2018. Moreover, NIM is expected to benefit from the return of the positive slope of the yield curve. The management expects NIM to be stable to higher during the fourth quarter due to an improvement in the yield curve. The curve, which had previously inverted on economic concerns, is now upward sloping again.

I'm expecting NIM to decline by 3bps quarter over quarter in 4QFY19 before declining by a basis point each in the first and second quarters of 2020. Based on these estimates, the average NIM for 2020 will be 11bps below the average for 2019, as shown in the table below.

Non-Interest Expense to Constrain the Bottom-line

Anticipated increase in non-interest expense is expected to limit earnings growth next year. I'm expecting non-interest expenses to rise by 2.3% in 2020 due to an increase in salary expense driven by new hiring. Moreover, the company's subsidiary bank will open a new branch in Kingwood next month, which will add to occupancy and salary expenses.

Based mostly on my expectations of loan growth, NIM compression, and increase in non-interest expense, I'm estimating SBSI's earnings to increase by 4% to $2.35 per share. Please see the table below for my earnings estimates.

Dividends Likely to Rise Slightly

Based on prospects of earnings increase, and SBSI's history of regularly increasing dividends, I'm expecting the company to raise dividends again in 2020 to $1.27 for the full year ($0.31 for the first quarter and $0.32 for subsequent quarters). This estimate implies a forward dividend yield of 3.62%.

There is very little threat of dividend cut in the future as the dividend estimate for 2020 suggests a manageable payout ratio of 54%. While this ratio is higher than most peer banks, it is in line with SBSI's historical payout. In addition to a sustainable payout ratio, SBSI's capital position also does not threaten a cut in dividend. SBSI is currently well capitalized as its Tier I ratio was recorded at 15.61% at the end of September 2019, which is far above the minimum regulatory requirement of 6.0% (adequacy requirement only).

Single Digit Price Upside Estimated

SBSI has traded at an average price to book ratio, P/B, of 1.49 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/B multiple with the forecast book value per share of $25.1 gives a target price of $37.4 for December 2020. This price target gives an upside of 6.5% from SBSI's November 7, 2019 closing price.

Conclusion: Maintaining Neutral Stance

Based on the low, single-digit price upside of 6.5%, I'm maintaining a neutral rating on SBSI (previous stance was also neutral). The stock will become attractive if its price dips to 10% below the target price, i.e. $34.0. I recommend purchasing SBSI at that level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.