QE And The Stock Market

This can keep stock prices steady or rising, even as profits and growth slow.

We are at QE levels of weekly purchases, but the Fed will have to keep this pace up for a while to make a big dent in stock prices.

So, the question of whether we are entering a new round of QE becomes a large issue for equity investors moving forward.

It’s no secret that the increased liquidity from QE inflated asset prices more than the rest of the economy.

The Thing That Used to Work Doesn’t Work Anymore

There are two points to increased central bank liquidity:

Reduce the cost of capital so that marginal- or high-risk/reward investments go from thumbs down to thumbs up. Reduce consumer credit costs to stimulate consumption as well.

Notice, I didn’t mention making the stock market go up.

But that’s what’s happening. Outside of IP investment, fixed investment growth has been moderate at best. This chart is nominal fixed investment as a percentage of the M2, all the cash in checking, savings, and other short-timed deposits:

As you can see, it is way down from other cycles. Despite what you may hear, consumers are not taking on a lot of debt as a percent of GDP:

After almost six decades of Americans becoming more comfortable with debt spending, they have backed off considerably. Along with low interest rates, this has kept debt payments super-low this cycle:

With less debt spending comes less consumption, which as a percent of GDP plateaued the last two cycles after decades of rising.

The net effect of lower investment growth and stalled consumption growth is that nominal GDP as a percent of M2 has plunged this cycle:

The red line is the pre-1991 recovery median. As you can see, it hung around that median for decades before exploding in the 1990s and collapsing in this cycle.

All of this is happening with historically low interest rates and in the wake of three rounds of QE that added $2 trillion in liquidity.

So, where is all the cash going if not to inflating investment and consumption? It's going to inflating asset prices, for example, US stocks:

The red line is the current ratio of the Wilshire 5000 to the M2, and we are at a very high level. But it is not because of profit growth. The ratio of the Wilshire 5000 to corporate profits:

Only the dot-com bubble is more frothy.

So, the question for equity investors becomes, are we entering QE 4, and if so, what sort of effect can we expect on the stock market? If you need a refresher of what’s going on in the overnight repo market that’s driving this, I gotcha covered.

QE or Not QE?

I have a rule of thumb - that for any headline that poses a question, the answer is "no." The rule is confirmed here.

In the first place, we have entered a rapid pace of balance sheet expansion like QE. This is the weekly nominal rate of balance sheet expansion, and you can see the current weekly rate of $19 billion is higher than either QE 1 or QE 3, but lower than QE 2.

Source: Federal Reserve

If we look at weekly changes in the Fed’s holdings as a percentage of M2, a similar picture emerges.

Source: Federal Reserve

This is a week behind because M2 is a week behind. That number likely dropped lower last week into mid-QE 3 levels. So, in this view, the weekly rate of change isn’t quite as dramatic but still in the QE neighborhood.

So, when we look at it this way, we are going at a pretty good clip, just like QE. But there are two important differences.

The first big difference is the length of time the Fed goes at the pace and the total added to the balance sheet. The three rounds of QE added $2 trillion to the balance sheet. We are three weeks into this, and we have added $71 billion. It’s certainly not a trivial amount to throw out there, but it is dwarfed by QE.

The other big difference is that while QE rounds were primarily Treasuries in the 2-10 year range, the Fed is going heavy on bills in this round. The three weeks so far of increased purchases have been as follows:

Source: Federal Reserve

Of the $71 billion added, $49 billion, or 69%, are bills, and most of the notes/bonds came in the first week. So, the Fed is specifically buying duration that will come off the balance sheet soon, whether it sells or not. It is being set up to be temporary.

But the Fed could keep going, so this is not to say we are not at the beginning of QE, but that we are not there yet.

The Effect on the Stock Market

(A fuller version of this argument can be found here. Scroll to "M2 and the S&P: A Love Story”)

But should the Fed continue down this path, let’s see if we can figure out what sort of tailwind it puts on the stock market. In the first place, the S&P 500 level is very tightly correlated with M2 this cycle:

Sources: S&P; Federal Reserve

This is because, as I said, increased liquidity is inflating asset prices.

The Fed has inflated liquidity through low interest rates and QE. Here’s the simplest way to think about QE’s effect on M2:

The Federal government spends $1000 for which it does not have adequate revenue. The recipient of that spending puts the $1000 into a checking account, adding to the money stock.

Normally, the government would have to sell a bond to the public to finance that $1000. A market maker would take $1000 out of their Fed checking account to purchase it, subtracting $1000 from the money stock. The net to the money stock on the complete transaction is zero.

But when the Fed buys that bond with new dollars, there is no subtraction from the money stock and it goes up by $1000.

So, how does the growth in Fed holdings affect the S&P? Narrowing down to the period of the three QEs:

Sources: S&P; Federal Reserve

As you can see, this is also a very tight correlation, and if I pulled out the weeks where the Fed was standing pat, the R-squared would be even closer to 1. The simple linear model implies that every billion $ in added Fed holdings will increase the S&P by 0.48 points. So, the added $71 billion in Fed holdings has been a roughly 34-point tailwind for the S&P in this 3-week period. If the Fed were to keep going through the end of the year at this rate, it would be a cumulative 125-point tailwind. This is not in any way insignificant if the Fed keeps going.

Conclusions

I’ve made no secret of the fact that I’m pretty bearish overall, and that the tail risks are very fat right now on top of it. As we saw in the intro, Fed liquidity is neither juicing investment nor consumption, and so, GDP growth remain muted and will remain there.

But Fed liquidity has been juicing asset prices generally, and the stock market in particular, so we should take note if the Fed is going to keep increasing the balance sheet. I’m still looking for a run in the S&P to the 3250 neighborhood, after which we will be range-bound for a bit before the end.

A shove from the Fed could push it even higher than that, but does not change any of the fundamental problems. We are close to the end, so stay safe.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.