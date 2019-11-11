Uber: Bad, But Maybe Not That Bad

Uber remains overvalued, given their moderate growth rate, slow path to profitability, and the specter of autonomous vehicles on the distant horizon.

Uber’s profitability problems are structural and will be difficult to overcome, but the company is implementing strategies which could have a meaningful impact.

Uber is unlikely to achieve bottom line profitability or positive free cash flow in the short to mid-term.

Uber’s (NYSE:UBER) latest earnings show that the company continues to face declining growth and difficulty achieving profitability. Despite recent share price declines, I believe Uber remains overvalued, given the fundamentally bad economics of its businesses, but the company is embarking on a number of strategies that could provide a path to a modest level of profitability.

Profitability

Uber’s continued losses are not surprising, despite their attempts to market themselves as a technology platform and the implication this will eventually lead to high margins. Their business is based around delivering physical services which have low differentiation, even if they have outsourced the actual delivery of those services. This is evident from their profit margins and the number of employees required to deliver their services.

Table 1: Comparison of Operating Profit and Revenue per Employee

(Source: Created by author using data from company reports)

Improvements in profitability in the most recent quarter should have been expected, given how increased scrutiny as a public company has forced Uber's management to take action, including a hiring freeze and redundancies. I do not believe profitability can be achieved with basic cost cutting measures or through scale alone though.

Figure 1: Uber Profitability

(Source: Created by author using data from Uber)

Growth

Uber’s valuation has largely been built on its large total addressable market and high revenue growth rate. Uber’s growth rate continues to decline though, and it is becoming increasingly clear that many of their markets are approaching saturation. With over $65 billion in gross bookings a year on the platform, there is a limit to how much more economic activity Uber can capture.

Figure 2: Uber and Lyft Revenue Growth

(Source: Created by author using data from company reports)

Based on historical growth, I believe Uber can still significantly grow user numbers, but new users are likely to be less valuable, with early adopters of the service more likely to be heavy users.

Figure 3: Uber Monthly Active Platform Consumer Growth

(Source: Created by author using data from Uber)

Uber’s revenue per monthly active platform consumer data has been declining since 2018, which may be a result of new customers using the service less, customers using multiple ride sharing services, lower take rates from bookings or increased growth in markets with lower prices. In comparison, Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) continues to grow revenue per user over time, a concerning trend for Uber.

Also concerning for Uber's growth prospects is Grubhub's (NYSE:GRUB) recent weak performance, which Grubhub management cited as being solely due to soft conditions industry-wide. Uber Eats has been Uber's main growth engine in recent periods, and Uber Eats is likely to be negatively impacted if the food delivery market in the U.S. continues to show weak growth.

Figure 4: Revenue/Monthly Active Platform Consumer

(Source: Created by author using data from company reports)

Strategy

Uber has launched subscription offerings for riders and eaters (rides, eats, e-bike, e-scooter) in an attempt to increase user loyalty. While increased user loyalty is likely necessary for Uber to achieve profitability, I question the logic of a subscription model as the cost of performing these services is not zero, and offering an all-you-can-consume subscription could result in large losses. There is a selection bias with this type of model where the consumers who purchase a subscription are likely to be the heaviest users of the service.

Uber is attempting to create pricing power by offering differentiated services for their rides segment. Rides premium products (including Comfort and Black) have higher margins and are growing gross bookings at a rate of 41% annually. Higher margin services like this could have a large impact on Uber’s bottom line despite their small size, given the low margin nature of most of their offerings.

Uber is also expanding into fintech, and their strategy likely aims to increase the loyalty of riders and drivers as well as reducing costs. Uber Money offers a debit account and card, credit card, and mobile wallet. Many of Uber’s drivers are unbanked, and a significant proportion remit money overseas, and Uber can provide these services along with instant access to earnings and potentially financing. By providing these services, Uber may be able to increase driver loyalty and in turn lower costs.

The most promising aspect of Uber Money may be the potential for Uber to lower the cost of processing payments. In 2018, approximately 87% of gross bookings were paid by credit or debit card at a total cost of $749 million. Any measures Uber can take to lower payment processing costs could have a significant impact on Uber’s income.

Uber Eats

Uber is growing the number restaurants on the Uber Eats platform by reducing onboarding requirements, and this could help to drive consumer demand, which is the same strategy that Grubhub is employing. Uber is also adding a pick-up option and allowing restaurants to utilize their own delivery services which should significantly improve Uber Eats’ financial performance. Grubhub’s data clearly shows that operating a marketplace for food is an attractive business, but performing delivery services for that marketplace destroys the economics.

Uber has been able to leverage their brand name and existing user base to rapidly grow Uber Eats, but it is not clear to what extent they are the preferred service for users. Data shows that the majority of Uber Eats users also use another service, which indicates Uber Eats users are comparing prices across services.

Figure 5: Food Delivery Monthly Sales

(Source: Second Measure) Table 2: Consumer Use of Multiple Food Delivery Services

(Source: Created by author using data from Second Measure)

Uber Eats clearly benefits from the Uber ecosystem with user retention significantly higher than competing services. Over time, this should lead to more sustainable growth and higher lifetime customer value. Figure 6: Food Delivery Platform Customer Retention

(Source: Second Measure)

Uber’s acquisition of Cornershop is an interesting development, which I believe is an excellent fit for their food delivery business. Cornershop is a leading provider of online grocery delivery in Chile and Mexico, and more recently in Peru and Toronto. Grocery orders tend to be high frequency and of much greater value than food delivery, easing the burden of delivery costs. If the Cornershop acquisition proves successful, it has the potential to be rolled out across a wider range of markets, potentially making Uber’s service stickier and improving Uber Eats’ margins.

Freight

I believe freight is potentially the most exciting part of Uber’s business despite its small size. It is growing rapidly and once scaled should offer far better margins than Uber’s other segments. The competitive landscape here is unclear, though, and this business isn’t necessarily a natural fit for Uber. While they can leverage their technology platform and brand name, it is unclear what other competitive advantages they bring to the segment.

Freight growth in the most recent quarter was driven by a load volume increase of over 100% in spite of soft market conditions. Uber continues to gain market share in the U.S. with a focus on automating previously high-touch services. Competition in this segment is fierce though, with traditional brokers like C.H. Robinson (NASDAQ:CHRW) developing competitive digital services and other start-ups like Cargomatic and Convoy growing quickly. Uber Freight is also facing stiff competition internationally: Timocom of Germany and Teleroute of Belgium in Europe, and Rivigo in Asia. Uber is at a disadvantage to traditional brokers who can offer add on services like warehousing, last-mile delivery, and assistance with customs or unforeseen problems.

Regulation

Uber faces rising pressure from regulation across most of its service offerings, which threatens to impact both growth and profitability. These regulations relate to:

The treatment of gig economy workers

Restrictions on vehicle numbers to prevent congestion

Restrictions on commissions on restaurants

Restrictions on personal mobility devices on footpaths

I believe more heavy regulation is inevitable to ensure drivers receive fair total compensation and to ensure that Uber is not causing externalities like congestion on roads or dangerous footpaths. As the size of the food delivery industry grows, I believe it is also likely that there will be pushback to limit the commission taken on orders.

Valuation

Uber continues to try and strengthen their platform with innovations aimed at increasing revenue and loyalty as well as reducing costs. Uber’s management appears to be relying significantly on an assumption of reduced competition contributing to profitability in coming years, though. While continued losses and less favorable conditions for raising capital could lead to market consolidation, this assumption is questionable. Even after Uber reached massive scale, other companies have consistently shown an ability to successfully launch competing services, indicating low barriers to entry. Figure 7: New York City Trips per Day

(Source: toddwschneider) Figure 8: New York City Trips per Day

(Source: toddwschneider)

Even if Uber successfully implements all of its strategies, it may have limited impact on profitability, given the low barriers to entry in ride-sharing and food delivery. If competitors can implement the same strategies, most of the benefits are likely to accrue to riders and drivers. While Uber may expect to be profitable on an adjusted EBITDA basis by 2021, they must be able to generate positive free cash flow to create value for shareholders.

Although I believe autonomous vehicles and delivery drones are unlikely to be commercialized on any meaningful scale in the short to medium term, they are on the horizon and potentially give Uber a limited window of profitability before their business is disrupted. While the time frame for this and the likely market dynamics are unclear, I believe once the shift occurs, the developers of the automation technology are likely to capture the majority of the profit in the industry. I therefore believe Uber is still overvalued, and a fair price is approximately 21 USD per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.