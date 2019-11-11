Dexcom: Material Deceleration On The Horizon

Despite the Medical Devices ETF (IHI) being below its July highs, there have been a few medical names that continue to power to new highs. The most recent name to make new all-time highs is Dexcom (DXCM), on the back of a blow-out Q3 report last week. The company saw record quarterly revenue of $3 million, raised its guidance midpoint by $85 million, and saw an 18% growth in revenues sequentially. The company continues to be a leader in the continuous glucose monitoring [CGM] space, and its G6 product gained more traction internationally with its Canadian launch in September. From a growth standpoint, the company is one of the most attractive names in the US Market, as it expects to generate annual earnings per share growth of over 250% for FY-2019. However, the stock is now getting extended short-term as it's up 85% in the past six months, and 360% the past two years. For this reason, I believe any rallies above the $198.00 level are an opportunity for investors to book some profits.

Dexcom is a leader in the Medical Devices space, and the above chart of quarterly revenues certainly shows this. The company has managed to nearly double quarterly revenues from $200 million in Q4 2017 to $396.4 million in the most recent quarter. Q4 2019 is pointing to yet another record quarter for the company, with estimates currently calling for $432 million in revenues. The catalyst behind this revenue growth is simple. The company's G6 CGM allows its users to wear an adhesive monitoring system with real-time data, vs. having to prick themselves multiple times per day with a needle to measure their glucose levels. This painless and seamless product is also not bulky at all and can be discreetly worn so that one can continue with their day-to-day activities undisturbed.

The other massive benefit of Dexcom's G6 product is the ability to share one's data with friends and family. For parents that are interested in monitoring the glucose levels of their children in real-time, this is a seamless possibility. All one has to do is upload a new follower to the app, and that follower will then have access to the data on their end. Dexcom's CEO, Kevin Sayer, discussed that the recent launch in Canada in September saw a great response. The company has plans to release a newer G7 product with limited availability next year, and hopefully, a full roll out in 2021.

While it may be a headwind from a pricing standpoint, the company has also partnered with Walgreens (WBA), which will allow for a much more streamlined process of MediCare patients filling their prescriptions. No longer will patients have to contact Dexcom or suppliers to fill prescriptions, but instead, they can do this through Walgreens. Dexcom discussed some pricing headwinds with this move to the Walgreens partnership, but it should improve the customer experience immensely by making things more seamless. This is a positive development with long-term tailwinds, even if it may lead to slight margin contraction. Let's take a closer look at the company's growth metrics below:

Taking a look at Dexcom's annual earnings per share, the company is finally profitable after several years of net losses from 2012 through 2017. FY-2018 earnings per share came in at $0.36, and FY-2019 annual EPS is expected to hit $1.36. This translates to an incredible 278% growth year-over-year, with annual EPS expected to make new highs in both FY-2020 and FY-2021. As portfolio manager William O'Neil has pointed out through his teachings, the best growth stocks typically show annual EPS growth of 20% or higher, and Dexcom certainly meets this criterion with the massive adoption of its G6 CGM system. While FY-2020 earnings estimates are expected to slow to only 29% growth year-over-year, this is lapping massive FY-2019 growth and is still above the 20% threshold cited by O'Neil. Based on this, Dexcom is a growth behemoth in the Medical Devices space, and indeed an attractive name longer-term.

Moving over to quarterly revenue growth rates, the company is also a clear leader in the large-cap growth space. Revenue growth has averaged 30% to 40% growth over the past seven quarters and accelerated to 49% growth in Q3 on a year-over-year basis. While some small-cap stocks have no problem achieving these types of hyper-growth rates, it is much rarer among large-cap names like Dexcom with an $18-billion market cap. The great news for investors is that we see record revenues and incredible sales growth, but there is a minor red flag here. Given the robust growth rates that Dexcom has seen over the past year, the company has now built up massive comps to go up against as it heads into Q4 2019 and FY-2020. This is likely to lead to some material deceleration, and deceleration is the last thing that growth stock investors want to see.

Some investors will note that deceleration was inevitable as a company continues to grow, and this is true. However, I prefer to step aside or trim my position when the first hint of deceleration begins to show up. As I pointed out in my Roku (ROKU) article just over a month ago, and again in my Shake Shack (SHAK) article last month, deceleration can lead to volatility, and it's often to the downside. As we can see from the below chart I've built, revenue growth is expected to decline by over 2000 basis points on a sequential basis from Q3 2019 to Q4 2019. While these estimates of $432.1 million are not set in stone, it will be tough to beat them significantly enough to avoid a slowdown. For Dexcom to avoid sequential deceleration in sales growth in Q4, it would need to report $486.0 million or better in revenues, a beat of more than $50 million from current estimates. A beat of this magnitude is going to require a miracle and is not likely to happen.

If we look further into Q1 2020, current revenue estimates are sitting at $351.0 million, only a 25% growth rate from the $280.5 million reported in Q1 2019. This would be yet another sequential deceleration for Dexcom and would push its two-quarter average revenue growth rate down to 26.5%, from 44.0% as of the most recent report. While a 26.5% growth rate is still exceptional for a large-cap growth company, it would transition Dexcom from hyper-growth to high-growth, and that often commands a lower earnings multiple. As we sit right now, Dexcom is trading at over 110x forward-earnings for FY-2020, based on the $1.75 estimate.

Based on this, I see Dexcom as much less attractive here at current prices. A forward P/E ratio of above 100, coupled with a high likelihood of deceleration in growth rates is not an ideal situation for any hyper-growth stock. Unless the company can pull a rabbit out of its hat and put up $810 million or higher in total revenues for Q4 2019 and Q1 2020 combined, we are going to see quite meaningful deceleration as we head into 2020.

To summarize, Dexcom is an incredible growth story with a strong tail-wind long-term based on the Walgreens roll-out and international expansion. However, short-term, we see some meaningful deceleration on the horizon. A slowdown in sales is like kryptonite for a growth stock and often stops its share price performance dead in its tracks. This means that the $210.00 level could be a big hurdle for Dexcom. With an already expensive valuation, the reward to risk here is poor over the short-term.

Taking a look at the technical picture, we also see a red flag show up. If we look at the below daily chart, we can see that Dexcom is currently 28% above its 50-day moving average (blue line), an area that put a ceiling on the stock in September 2018, despite record growth. This overbought condition in 2018 led to any further rallies running into immediate selling pressure. Also, this area marked a ceiling for the stock within 5% of those levels over the next six months. Based on this, I believe that it's highly likely that Dexcom's ceiling over the next six months is at the $210.00 - $215.00 level. This means that there's less than 10% upside most likely over the next six months, and possibly up to a 10-20% correction on the horizon. With a 1:1 reward to risk ratio, being long an overweight position in the stock up here doesn't make a ton of sense.

Dexcom is an incredible growth story with an innovative product and a significant runway for future growth. The issue, however, is that the trade is getting crowded short-term. On a valuation basis at 110x forward earnings, the stock is no longer cheap by any means. On a technical basis, the stock is the most extended it has been in over two years and looks susceptible to a 10-20% correction if this rally continues. For this reason, I see this as an opportune spot for investors to book partial profits above $198.00. While Dexcom likely heads higher over the long-run (9-12 months), I would expect the $215.00 level to be a challenging spot to break through over the next six months.

