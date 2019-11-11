Comcast: What Many Miss Evaluating This Undervalued Stock

Comcast is one of the few undervalued names in this market.

(My last article on Comcast (CMCSA), in which I recommended a Buy, was published by SA on 09/26/18. The stock closed the day before at $35.40. Since that date, the shares have appreciated by over 26% and the dividend has been hiked by better than 10%.)

I suspect Comcast’s value in the eyes of many potential investors is reduced by the cord-cutting trend that affects service providers. It is true that Comcast suffers to a degree from this phenomenon. However, I will present evidence in this article that cord-cutting has a minimal effect on this company’s prospects and that Comcast presents a reasonably priced investment while providing a safe, rapidly growing dividend.

In Many Respects, Comcast Operates A Monopoly

Most Americans have two sources for access to a fixed-line Internet service. The provider is either a cable company or phone company. Comcast and Charter Communications (CHTR) are the dominant cable providers, and their paths seldom cross. Of the more than 200 million people served by both Comcast and Charter, less than 2 million are served by both companies. Comcast has a monopoly position on 30 million customers who have no other broadband provider.

The two companies’ positions are virtually impregnable. The infrastructure deployed by the two firms, coupled with current technology, dictates that cable providers can add network capacity at relatively modest costs. Meanwhile, to compete in this arena requires enormous outlays. Look no further than Alphabet’s (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) foray into the space with Google Fiber. Six years of outlays resulted in less than a 1% penetration into the market, resulting in the termination of that deep-pocketed company’s efforts.

Meanwhile, Comcast continues to upgrade their system. Roughly 75% of Comcast’s customers enjoy speeds of 100 megabits/second speeds, an improvement in speed that would have been considered exceptional just a few years ago. Due to the high costs associated with network upgrades by phone service providers, most of their customers have access to speeds of only 20 megabits/second.

An FCC report noted that 44 percent of the US population has no Internet provider offering download speeds of 100 Mbps. This speaks to the competitive advantage Comcast exercises over most of the competition.

Morningstar analysts estimate Comcast increased the market share of customers accessing internet from 55% to 63% over the last five years. Consequently, the company has a 60% larger customer base than competitors, an improvement from a 20% advantage a half decade ago.

Cable television provides less than one quarter of Comcast’s revenues. Comcast is primarily an internet service provider. It should also be noted that the company is the broadband provider to which streamers like Netflix pay a toll to gain access to American homes.

Business Services Should Provide Significant Tailwinds

A seldom noted aspect of Comcast’s efforts are the company’s foray into business services. Over the last decade, the company invested roughly $7.5 billion into that initiative. That segment is growing at double-digit rates and now delivers $7 billion in revenues. Comcast estimates the size of potential business customers in their service area at $40 billion. To date, the company has a 40% share of small businesses, 10% share of medium-sized businesses and a mere 5% of large businesses operating within the company’s footprint. Consequently, this segment could deliver significant gains to the company’s bottom line in the future.

Comcast’s Wireless Business Has Grown Markedly

Morgan Stanley estimates that cable TV companies will have 16 million wireless customers by 2024, up from 5 million around 2020.

Comcast’s initiative to provide wireless service has gained traction quickly. The following headlines are testimony to their success.

“Comcast’s Xfinity Mobile MVNO grows to 380,000 customer lines in less than 1 year” (1/18)

“Comcast’s Xfinity Mobile reaches 1M mark” (10/18)

At the end of 2Q19, Comcast’s wireless customers numbered 1.58 million, a YoY gain of 103%. Despite the gains, the move to wireless resulted in the mobile unit losing $88 million in that quarter. Comcast’s intent, however, is to use the wireless service to improve broadband customer retention.

The Bears’ Side

The Sky acquisition resulted in an increased debt load. Consequently, Comcast could lose the flexibility needed to pursue needed initiatives.

The seemingly inexorable move to cord-cutting could result in diminished returns for shareholders.

This company has a dismal reputation for customer service. The rollout of 5G could provide an alternative to Comcast.

My personal perspective is that the first two concerns will have minimal effect. However, the advent of 5G bears watching. Nonetheless, 5G is not an immediate threat. The costs of 5G are enormous, and the technology requires that an area be fully saturated to provide true 5G service. However, over the long term, any investor in Comcast must keep a sharp eye on developments in 5G.

Dividend Metrics

Comcast has a secure dividend with a (TTM) payout ratio of roughly 30% and a dividend coverage ratio of roughly 330%. The current yield is approximately 1.90%.

The three, five, and ten-year dividend growth rates stand at an impressive 15.0, 14.3 and 19.8% respectively.

(All dividend metrics gleaned from Morningstar)

Management

I believe Comcast’s management team is solid but not exceptional. Comcast stock gained an average of 14% annually over the last 30 years. In 2002, the company acquired AT&T Broadband at an enterprise value of $72 billion. AT&T (T) had invested roughly $100 billion for those assets during the telecom bubble. Positive marks should also go to Comcast’s management of the NBCU acquisition. Since 2011, the company more than doubled cash flow from this acquisition.

On the other hand, the $40 billion purchase of Sky, while not a drag on the business, will likely result in a less positive return. Additionally, the company’s stock buyback programs have often resulted in the purchase of shares above fair value, and the company’s executives receive rather rich compensation, (I would like to note that I generally am not critical of higher executive’s compensation levels.)

Financial Strength

Comcast’s debt has increased due to recent acquisitions. Nonetheless, Morningstar and Argus rate the company’s financial health as moderate. S&P and Moody’s have stable outlooks with credit ratings in the bottom end of the A range.

Fair Value

As I compose this article, Comcast trades for approximately $44.75 a share.

Morningstar has a FV for Comcast at $45, CFRA values the shares at $51.15, Argus has a target price of $48 and Credit Suisse has a target price of $55.00.

My rating system provides a score of 27/52. For an overview of my rating system, see the section near the end of the article.

My Perspective

I consider Comcast a BUY. I note, however, that my endorsement is influenced in part by the lack of companies trading below fair value in this market.

Comcast’s deep moat and robust dividend growth combined with a reasonable valuation presents investors with an acceptable risk/reward investment. Comcast investors should remain vigilant regarding the possibility that 5G could alter the investment profile of this company. Although it is not of current concern, I am also keeping an eye on the company’s debt levels.

I hold a small position in Comcast. I had a larger position which I forfeited when I lost shares due to the exercise of covered call options.

I would add that I hold a heavy cash position. My research indicates there are few companies trading with a margin of safety in this market. In the past, this was predictive of a correction looming somewhere in the distance.

Concerning My Rating System

I rate Comcast at 27/52. The first number represents the FV of the company and measures six valuation metrics. The highest FV score possible is a 30.

The second number represents the overall score of the company. This takes into account the moat, management, past and projected growth rates, financial strength, historic ROIC, and valuation of the company. The highest score possible is a 65. A score in the 50s is rare.

The rating system is far from foolproof; however, my initial testing (it has been in use for a year) indicates a combined score of 25/41 provides investment targets that often outperform the market.

The overwhelming majority of companies score far below 25/41.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMCSA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

