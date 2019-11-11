Japan: News From The Land Of Stagflation

Japan is a unique question for the economics profession as it was a country that not only rapidly industrialized under the Meiji reforms and became a global power, but also after its defeat in the Second World War experienced another economic "miracle." Can it be used as a foil for the West's current economic predicament, or is it still a unique example? How is it performing now? This article offers news from the land of stagflation.

Japan shifted away from "normal" economic development in the 1980s after a long run of boom years. Its economy and assets were inflated, and when it popped in the early 90s Japan experienced a stagnant macroeconomic and investment environment since then (see graph below).

Source: Wikipedia

The Japanese experience is similar to what the West is currently experiencing in traditional monetary policy - i.e., interest rate policy is not as effective in dealing with the consequences of a recession and led to anemic growth. The graph above demonstrates that pre-crash levels have not yet been reached, and the graph below shows the extreme measures the Bank of Japan has taken since the crash and the Great Recession.

Source: TradingEconomics

Despite all of this, Japan is still experiencing solid growth that has been aided by the growth in private investment. This has demonstrated that some of Prime Minister Abe's economic reforms have probably done some good in stirring up the animal spirits of the Japanese corporations, rather than allowing them to hold their cash in government bonds as has been done historically. Net exports, as seen in the graph below, are forecast to rebound quite strongly in the new year. The decrease in exports in 2019 can be attributed to Japanese exposure to China and the U.S., as well as the falling trade confidence.

Source: IMF

In the following graph we see Japan's largest trading partners by continent and by country. As stated before, China and the U.S. are Japan's largest partners. But it also has a sizable exposure to Hong Kong, which is facing domestic troubles, alongside Germany which is experiencing a slowdown in growth. This is all without mentioning the increasing political tensions between the Japanese and South Korean governments, which is another very large trading partner.

Source: OEC

Besides the current blip of global tensions, Japan has a diversified trading network. It sits relatively high on global value-added chains, as can be seen in its percentage of goods by exports with high-end manufacturing goods, and consumer vehicles being the largest percentage of Japanese exports.

Source: OEC

The Japanese government, however, is taking measures to launch a stimulus package to continue the trend of growth after the Olympic Games infrastructure spending runs out next year. It will be comprised of methods of looser fiscal spending aimed at flood defense reconstruction, upgraded infrastructure for transport, and attempting to improve regional productivities. The size of the package has not been decided, as reported by the FT.

Japan's qualities still shine amid the fog of rising trade tensions, and the country is handling its economic challenges clearly. It still remains a strong contributor to value-added trade links, and its government is taking proactive steps at ensuring that strength remains. Private consumption remains Japan's weak point and has been since the rise of stagflation. One future challenge to keep in mind would be the declining demographics, which provides an opportunity for innovation and investment in productivity enhancing areas, or could keep Japan stuck in this stagflation spiral. Japan is still a place for investment for long-term investors who want to have exposure to the possible forefront of demographic-dealing innovation. Japan is still a place for investment for long-term, safe investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.