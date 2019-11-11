Carlisle Companies Has Catalysts Coming But Is Currently Fairly Valued

We believe that CSL would be good to put on your watch list, to enter a position if the market and/or stock pulls back.

The firm is trading just above its historical P/E ratio and looks set to generate a return in line with the overall market moving forward.

We believe that CSL has a number of growth catalysts moving forward. The firm, however, seems to be fairly valued at the moment, with the shares hitting new highs.

Investment Thesis

Carlisle Companies (CSL) has a number of catalysts moving forward that will lead to revenue growth. This includes a medical technology platform, solid shareholder returns, an ambitious 2025 vision, solid earnings growth, and a number of good acquisitions. We believe that it's a stock to put on your watch list and wait for an attractive entry point.

Catalysts

Medical Technology Platform

A big opportunity for CSL moving forward is their medical technology platform. The minimally invasive device space is rapidly growing in the industry and an area that CSL is focused on for growth. The industry is also very profitable and will lead to higher revenues for CSL. CSL intends to grow in this industry organically and through strategic acquisitions. This will allow CSL to use its strong balance sheet to establish a foothold quickly in the growing industry. The demand in the industry is from 'demand for breakthrough procedures to address the desire for increased wellness and enhanced quality of life of the aging global population.'

An example of a recent acquisition in the space by CSL is Providien, with $100 million in annual yearly sales. This is an acquisition that will bring about a large Medical Technology Platform for CSL. The platform was a big goal in 'Vision 2025' for the company. Providien along with CIT's Medical Technologies platform considering of RedGroup, MicroConnex, and LHI Technology, will make Carlisle the one-stop-shop of medical devices.

Shareholder Returns

CSL is always looking at giving capital back to shareholders. The firm bought back $1 billion in share repurchases in the past 3 years, which is 11% of shares based on the current market cap. Furthermore, CSL is looking to continue repurchasing shares moving forward. This is a positive for shareholders and will increase EPS.

The dividend also increased 25% in the third quarter, which marks the 43rd year of consecutive dividends increases for CSL. This makes CSL a good company to buy for an income investor. The current dividend yield is 1.28% yearly.

CSL continues to produce impressive amounts of cash flow, with $277 million at the end of the third quarter, increasing the cash position to $658 million. This is in addition to the strong balance sheet and $1 billion of credit available. This gives the company the flexibility to keep buying back shares and increasing shareholder value through strategic acquisitions.

Growth

Vision 2025

CSL is growing at a rapid rate, which has led to the share price hitting new highs. The firm has a 'Vision 2025' where it has the following goals:

$8 billion revenue

20% operating income

15% ROIC

$15 EPS in 2025

This is an ambitious plan that would see EPS almost doubling from their current level of 8.23, projected for the year-end 2019. If you believe CSL has the potential to execute against this plan, then the company is a good company to buy for the medium-long term.

Earnings

CSL grew revenue by 8.4% to $1.3 billion in sales, which is the 26th quarter of year-over-year growth. This is impressive from the company. The results were led by solid demand in the CCM sector and margin expansion in both CCM and CIT. This margin expansion was from better price disciplines and efficiencies throughout the business. This is significant for CSL and for shareholders, as the two segments together account for 85% of total revenue for CSL. This is a catalyst for higher earnings moving forward.

CCM grew by 15% and 9% organically. This was led by strong demand, new product sales, and the acquisition of Petersen. CCM is a strong opportunity for the company due to a solid backlog coming from the company and an expected continuation of re-roofing demand. CCM has sales growth above the market, due to its positioning as a market leader in 'building envelope solutions.' The firm has operating margins of around 20%. This environment will continue to support earnings growth for CSL moving forward.

Acquisitions

In the CIT business, Draka Fileca was recently acquired, which increases business to commercial aerospace, space, and defense customers, especially in the Europe region. The deal will lead to CIT generating another $50 million in annual sales, with the acquisition due to be completed in Q1 2020. Draka Fileca has provided 'high-end cable solutions to European aerospace customers for many years.' This type of acquisition is the type of deal that moves CSL towards their 'Vision 2025' and $15 EPS target. It also shows their serious intent.

CSL also acquired Ecco Finishing, in the CFT's Sealants and Adhesives platform. This will add to the CFT business revenues in the medium-long term, despite short-term headwinds (outlined in the 'risks' section). The deal also is complementary to 2019 acquisitions Hosco Fittings, Integrated Dispense Solutions, and Shinhang. This again shows an example of how CSL through acquisitions (as well as organically) intends to keep growing its earnings potential.

Valuation

CSL is a growth investment opportunity, as it looks to be currently fairly valued/slightly overvalued based on earnings looked at just today. The firm at an 8.23 EPS estimate in 2019 has a P/E around 19. This is just over the 10-year historical P/E of around 18.3.

The EPS in 2020 is expected to be 9.08 leading to a Forward P/E of 17.23. Again, there doesn't seem to be a lot of wiggle room in the valuation.

The opportunity lies for a medium/long term investor who believes in the CSL growth story 'Vision 2025.' If you believe like we do that CSL will reach $15 EPS by 2025, then applying a conservative P/E multiple of 15, we get a share price of $225. This is around 44% upside in the next 5 years and 50% if you include dividends.

We believe that the company can achieve its target EPS of $15 by 2025 that will lead to this $225 share price. This is due to the number of catalysts at their disposal. This includes inorganic growth from continued acquisitions, organic growth in sales in their segments as industry demand increases, the expansion of the high ROI scalable Medical Technology Platform and ability to continue buying back shares to increase EPS. We believe this will lead the company to continue making new highs over the next few years.

Personally, we have a neutral rating on the firm. We believe that the market has valued quite a lot of the potential upside in the share price already. It's a good company, trading at a rich valuation. We see the future from here, returns in line with the overall market. If there was to say a recession at the current rich valuation, there could be a quick sell-off in the price.

The opportunity for a higher dividend yield and good returns exists if the company has a solid pullback from a worse economy or profit taking. It would then be a good opportunity to start a position in the firm if you haven't done so already.

Risks

CFT Division

The CFT division at CSL has been under some pressure due to a bad automotive industry globally and challenging automotive environment in China and North America. This led to a sales decline of 5.4% year-over-year. This also led to a lower operating margin from lower volumes mainly in China and globally. The U.S. trade negotiations played a big part in this, and if they are resolved, this will increase capital investment and spending in the industry.

There may have been some setbacks, but if you look at CSL as a business overall, it has the diversification that has allowed it to overcome this problem. The firm still is able to produce significant profits that have more than offset the CFT short-term headwinds. If you look at the long-term though, CFT still plays a meaningful role in the business. CFT continues to focus on keeping prices disciplined, increasing research and development costs, and increasing the product portfolio through new product launches and acquisitions. This should ensure that a short-term headwind produces much better results in the medium and long term. CFT has the long-term potential, the opportunity to increase margins over 25% and will play a meaningful part in CSL's future.

Conclusion

We see 50% upside in the next 5 years, but we see the firm as fairly valued at the moment. A pullback would be a good opportunity to start a position in the firm. CSL is a solid company with good growth prospects. It also has an impressive balance sheet and is diversified. This gives the company a lot of flexibility for future growth and shareholder returns. This is a company we believe to put on your watch list and see if a good entry price presents itself.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.