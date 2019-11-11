PPG: Valuation Getting Lofty

Growth going forward may be hard to come by due to the size of the markets in which it operates in.

The company has been reporting declines in or very little growth in revenue and earnings.

Source

PPG Industries (PPG) has a long history as a wonderful operation within the United States. It has operated in almost every economic condition one could imagine thanks to it being founded in 1883. Despite this long history of wonderful performance and operation, the company has been seeing weakness of late. It has been citing for some time how elevated costs are impacting earnings. Recently, the company saw a rise in operating margins, but this does not mean much unless it is sustained. Some input costs such as petrochemical based chemicals are declining but this may not be enough to help earnings grow. In addition to elevated costs, the company saw softer demand from China, probably due to its slowing economy and imposed tariffs from both sides. Additionally, the company sees lower end use demand in the auto market leading to less sales of coatings and paints in general. To top it all off, PPG is getting hit with foreign exchange headwinds which further affect earnings. Many investors like PPG due to its dividend aristocrat status. This is one of the main reasons I have long kept my eye on PPG, but when there is opportunity in many areas of the market at any given time, adding shares of PPG to my portfolio will need to be done at more attractive levels. Finding the right entry point is what we will be focusing on today.

PPG The Company

PPG is best known as a paint company but actually serves many more end markets.

Source: PPG Investor Presentation

Consumers and investors may see the famed PPG letters on their vehicle's glass as the company used to manufacture windows for the automotive sector. In fact the company was founded as Pittsburgh Plate Glass, but it has decided to be a pure play paint and coatings company now and consumers may see their products in Lowe's (LOW) or Home Depot (HD) as it sells paint for around the house.

The company had 2018 revenue of $15.4 billion representing about 11% of the addressable market for its products.

Source: Investor Presentation

The company operates in a variety of coatings and paint spaces.

Source: Investor Presentation

Highly tied to the industrial side of the economy, the company relies upon strong macroeconomic growth to ensure continued sales growth.

The industrial coatings segment is estimated to be around $25-$30 billion in market size in which the company is third in market share behind competitors Akzo Noble (OTCQX:AKZOY) and Sherwin Williams (SHW). The company has been making acquisitions in the space with recent purchases such as Crown in 2017, MetoKote in 2016, and IVC Coatings in 2015.

Management has always had a strategy for leading the company to a leading market position, and this time is no different.

Source: Investor Presentation

By offering a full breadth of options and offerings for its customers, PPG will be more likely to win future contracts as it will eliminate the need for multiple suppliers and streamline purchases. Furthermore, after a few recent years of decline, industrial production is estimated to grow in almost every region around the globe, positioning PPG well for the future.

The company operates in each of the following markets, including industrial, and has narrowed down its market opportunity by putting focus into each category as a separate category.

Source: Investor Presentation

This type of focus has led the company to have multiple cross selling opportunities. As we can see below, the company is envisioning itself as the only supplier needed in the markets in which its applications are used.

Source: Investor Presentation

Offering a product for almost everything in the manufacturing or building process is an interesting play. As it becomes a larger percentage of its customer's supplier purchases, it gains further leverage over the customer. However, at the same time this poses a risk as competitors may have more to gain winning the business and can come in offering competitive pricing causing PPG to take a hit on margins or maintain prices while absorbing price increases as we have recently seen. The loss of key customers over weaker margins captured doesn't make sense in the long run as it would lose greater profit dollars. This becomes apparent now that every company across multiple industries face increasing costs and are looking for areas in which they can reduce them. While PPG does have some pricing power due to its superior product offerings, it does not mean that the customer won't choose an alternate supplier for the chance to save money.

The coatings industry being a separate market opportunity for the company is has multiple avenues for growth.

Source: Investor Presentation

Because its coatings can be used in multiple industries with little additional cost to increase capacity, the company can increase its growth opportunities and customer base by simply offering an option to the industry. This should continue to help PPG grow its base sales as it already is a monster in the industries it operates in.

The company should also see continued growth due to its aerospace segment.

Source: Investor Presentation

It has the ability to see a growing demand for its products as the backlog for planes continues to rise. The company offers a broad range of products in which it can help with for manufacturing. This is important to the plane manufacturers as it eliminates the needs for multiple suppliers and drives productivity up.

Commercial aviation is the company's largest area of opportunity.

Source: Investor Presentation

Along with this, the company benefits from growing demand in both the business jet and defense space segments. Continued innovation towards lightweight sealants, UV blocking glass, and coatings, should help the company not only grow sales, but boost value due to intellectual property. It is easy to see these items becoming of use in the automobile sector in the coming years.

This growth has been evident by the higher than company average for its 5 Year CAGR.

Source: Investor Presentation

Now that we see the company has plenty of long-term opportunity, we must see management execute in order to drive shareholder returns. Besides this, acquisitions are the only other route in which the company can engage in and it is limited due to competitive laws and limitations in many of its markets.

The Numbers

PPG has recently reported results that are less than inspiring.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The company missed revenue estimates, slightly, but also missed on the bottom line of GAAP earnings.

Source: 10Q

For the nine months ended this year so far, we can see that the company has actually seen a net decline in revenues. Hardly something a stock would normally deserve new highs from. Net income and earnings per share have decreased as well. The company has maintained guidance for the year and expects earnings to be between $6.17-$6.27.

During the third quarter, strong volume growth in the aerospace and marine coatings businesses helped stabilize revenue. Total sales volumes were lower due to the larger automotive segment seeing weaker demand. The concerning part is that this comes at a time when the world is not in a recession. While there is certainly some parts of the world slowing down, it is not as bad as it could potentially be. However, the company was able to improve margins as it passed on certain contracts that are low in profitability. Personally, I prefer to see the company taking any profitable business rather than focus on margins. While margins are certainly important when looking to ensure overall profitability, if revenue and earnings are going to be negatively impacted than the margin level seems pointless. At the end of the day, a profit is a profit.

The company has about $1.5 billion in cash and short term investments which is an increase over 2018 and a trend I like to see for a cyclical company.

Source: Earnings Presentation

However, the company continued to issue debt which lead to an increase in the total debt for the quarter.

Source: 10Q

As management has said, fourth quarter debt maturing will reduce this back down to a similar level. But overall, the company is not making significant strides to reduce debt. At the same time debt remains reasonable for a company with such strong cash flow. I prefer to see a stronger liquidity position from such a economically sensitive company. It will be important to watch in the coming quarters to ensure the company does not lever up any more and begins to increase its cash position again.

The company has an active strategy for its acquisitions. Instead of just focusing on continuing expansion within an operating segment, it looks to add solutions from its targets that benefit the company as a whole.

Source: Investor Presentation

If the company can apply technological improvements and patented technology, it can increase its performance in all segments as well as ROI from owning the technology itself. It's likely the reason the company has seen an industry-leading 15% return on capital from acquisitions it makes.

The company continued focus on returning cash to shareholders and growth has led it to the success it has seen over the last century.

Source: Investor Presentation

While share repurchases are important, I would prefer to see the cash levels elevated in the event of the next recession. This would enable the company to not only deploy cash for better priced acquisitions, but repurchase shares at more attractive levels.

Valuation and Returns

PPG has been a strong advocate of returning capital to shareholders. Most recently in December of 2017 the company authorized a $2.5 billion dollar share repurchase program. At the current market cap of around $30.5 billion this would be more than 8% of the shares outstanding. However, the company has already utilized most of this repurchase program and may announce a new one before the year end.

PPG has also been a dividend aristocrat, increasing its payout for 47 years in a row.

Source: Yield Chart

Historically, the company, which currently yields 1.73% right now, has offered a yield above this level 95% of the time. This means investors are not locking in a historically high yield. In fact, the yield will need to be above 2.5% to offer an enticing prospect of being high compared with its own historical standards.

Next we take a look at valuation compared with its own history.

Source: Morningstar

As we can see the company currently trades at a lower P/E and P/CF than it has for the last few years. However, it is trading at a higher P/E, forward P/E, P/B, and PEG ratio than it has for the last five years. The various valuation metrics above send mixed signals on whether or not the shares are over or under valued. What we have to take into account is that the company is doing a strategic review of its operations. This could lead to a splitting off of some business units and perhaps unlock some value. This could mean that shares may actually be offering some additional value right now. But it is implied that with the higher forward P/E it is taking this into account.

Looking at how this compares with competitors we find the following.

Data by YCharts

PPG is offering a middle-of-the-road forward P/E but higher yield than its peers, and its P/S ratio is second to only Axalta (AXTA). However, PPG is more diversified in its operations and deserves a premium to Axalta. Since the company is less reliant on any one industry providing its revenue, the company should trade at a premium.

It appears investors could do worse investing in PPG at a different time other than now. While PPG is not under or overvalued compared with peers, it does still face headwinds it first needs to solve in order to be worth a premium to all competitors. This could create a ceiling for the shares.

Conclusion

PPG has a long storied history and has made it through everything from the Great Depression to the Great Recession. While a recession would greatly hurt the company's ability to perform, that is something investors would need to be prepared for. The company would see a dip in sales due to its products being used by consumers in the end. However, as the company continues to serve more and more customers it becomes more insulated from any sector significantly altering its results. With a low 1.73% yield investors are not locking in a historically high yield, but should know with the long history of an increasing dividend that their yield on cost will rise. Should the company continue to face increasing costs, the shares could come down quite a bit as earnings are further pressured. However, if costs stabilize and the company can pass along price increases, then investors should see strength in earnings in the coming quarters. I believe shares would look more enticing around the $95 per share level. We may see this should a recession come about, and then we can lock in a higher yield as well as a compelling discounted valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.