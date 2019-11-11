Cryoport: Cold Chain Is A Hot Business Model

Former FDA Commissioner Gottlieb and CBER Director Marks have stated that by 2020, more than 200 cell and gene therapy INDs will be received annually and that the FDA, by 2025, will be approving 10-20 products annually.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) is a leading cold chain logistics supplier to the life sciences industry, serving the biopharmaceutical, IVF and animal health sectors. Its main growth driver over the past four years has been related to biopharmaceuticals, which is experiencing tremendous growth in the regenerative medicine segment. This area includes cell therapy, gene therapy and gene-based therapy. According to the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine, the number of regenerative medicine-based clinical trials has increased from 934 in September 2017 to 1052 today. Of these, over 100 have been designated with expedited review, including fast track, breakthrough therapy and RMAT, and 20% of these are in oncology. Given the high cost of these products, coupled with the complex manufacturing and supply chain logistics, it is critical to ensure reliable "vein to vein" delivery. In this regard, it is worth noting that Cryoport is currently the sole source logistics supplier to Gilead (GILD) and Novartis (NVS) for Yescarta and Kymriah, respectively, and it will be involved with the 2020 introduction of bluebird bio's (BLUE) Zynteglo. Additionally, and in my opinion underappreciated, Cryoport announced earlier this week an agreement with Lonza (LONN SW) whereby Cryoport would be a preferred provider in the transport and delivery of patient materials. Lonza is currently supporting more than 150 gene and cell therapy customers worldwide. On its third quarter conference call Thursday, Cryoport management stated that this agreement should generate an incremental $25-30 million over the next five years.

Cryoport's revenues have grown from $ 6.1 million in 2016 to $19.6 million in 2018. Through the first 9 months of 2019, revenues, excluding the impact of the Cryogene acquisition, have advanced by 65%. Importantly, biopharmaceutical related revenues grew by 67%, 81% and 72% in Q3, Q2 and Q1, respectively. Commercial revenues in this segment, related to Yescarta and Kymriah, increased from $1.4 million in Q1 to $2.6 million in Q3, and have increased from 0.7% of combined Yescarta and Kymriah revenues to 1.3%. The Biopharmaceuticals division now accounts for 89% of total revenues, excluding Cryogene, versus 84% in the year earlier period. For comparison, in 2017, it represented 76%. During the most recent quarter, the adjusted gross profit margin (excluding a $0.4 million one time charge relating to stock-based compensation) was 52%. Management's goal is to achieve a gross profit margin of at least 60%. It should be noted that adjusted EBITDA was $1.2 million in the most recent quarter versus $0.3 million in the second quarter and ($0.4 million) in the third quarter of 2018.

Looking to 2020, Cryoport will benefit from continued growth of Yescarta and Kymriah, the introduction of Zynteglo and the Lonza partnership. Also, management highlighted eight additional companies for which it expects BLA or MAA filings, which will drive growth in future years. Revenues in 2020 should exceed $55 million, and for 2021, $75 million. Importantly, the backlog of drugs in clinical trials should enable rapid growth to continue for the next decade. I expect the company to turn profitable in 2021.

Cryoport's market capitalization currently approximates $500 million, and cash stands at $93.5 million. Long term debt is $15 million, but this will convert to 1.2 million shares of common in December. I believe the recent pullback in the stock creates a very attractive buying opportunity as a derivative play on the most rapidly growing part (albeit from a small base) of the pharmaceutical area, one which is receiving focus from large and small companies. Simply stated, it is the future of the industry. I also believe that the Lonza relationship is underappreciated, given Lonza's worldwide leadership position in manufacturing. Derivative beneficiary companies are often fully recognized by investors, who, in this case, spend more time focusing on the pharmaceutical companies. Cryoport, in my opinion, is one of the companies that is well-positioned to benefit from the growth in cell and gene-based therapies coming to market over the next decade. This is a case of a rising tide, and many will be lifted, including manufacturers, suppliers and distributors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CYRX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.