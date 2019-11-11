FLOT: Little Downside Risk Now That Rate Cuts Expected To Pause

With interest rate cuts expected to be on pause for the time being, FLOT should hold up reasonably well in the months ahead.

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) as an investment option at its current market price. This is a fund I had recommended in 2018, and then shifted gears and advised investors look elsewhere in 2019. My focus when determining whether or not to buy FLOT depends on the interest rate forecast from the Fed, which changed dramatically from rate hikes in 2018, to multiple cuts this year. Since FLOT offers exposure to floating rate debt, which means the interest payments fluctuate based on interest rate movements, the fund is very sensitive to short-term rate moves. In support of my "avoid" assessment, FLOT has indeed underperformed comparable fixed-rate products this year, as the fund's income has declined, and investors locked in fixed-rate yields elsewhere.

With this in mind, I am shifting to a more positive stance on FLOT for 2020. In fairness, interest rates are not expected to go up next year, and that will limit FLOT's potential. However, rates are expected to remain at neutral levels, which tells me there is not much downside to buying in now. FLOT offers investors exposure to investment-grade debt with a yield just under 3%, which is similar to what is offered by fixed-rate alternatives right now. Furthermore, FLOT offers exposure to a variety of sectors, but predominately to bonds from the banking sector. This is a sector that is performing well, recording high levels of profit, and seeing trading revenue growth. This suggests the yield offered by FLOT is very safe, due to the financial performance of the underlying companies.

Background

First, a little about FLOT. The fund "seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating rate bonds with remaining maturities between one month and five years." It offers investors exposure to U.S. floating rate bonds whose interest payments adjust to reflect changes in interest rates. FLOT currently trades at $50.92/share and pays a monthly distribution, with a current yield of 2.87%. When I last covered FLOT in May, I was not optimistic on the fund and gave it a neutral rating. In hindsight, this was a good call, as FLOT has only managed a small positive return since then:

Given the time that has passed since that article, I wanted to reassess the fund to see if I should change my outlook from here. After review, while I don't see a strong enough case to go "bullish", I am more optimistic on the fund than I was six months ago, and I will explain why in detail below.

Floating Rate Funds Fell Behind in 2019

I want to start by illustrating FLOT's performance this calendar year. As I mentioned, I was advocating other fixed income plays for 2019, primarily because floating rate funds offer their best performance during periods of rising rates. At the end of 2018, it became clear the Fed was going to adopt a much more dovish stance going forward, so I saw little benefit in owning a fund like FLOT. While the fund holds investment-grade corporate debt that has little default risk, its income potential was muted with that interest rate outlook, and I advocated putting cash in to fixed rate assets instead.

In hindsight, this was a completely correct call, as the Fed has indeed followed through with three 0.25 basis point interest rate cuts this year. This reality has seen demand for fixed rate products soar, as investors wanted to lock in prevailing (higher) yields before the lower rates kicked in. As FLOT, and funds like it, would be expected to see their income rates decline with lower rates, there would not be nearly as much demand for these products.

To see how this played out in 2019, consider the year-to-date performance of FLOT, against one of its fixed-rate counterparts, the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG), as shown below:

As you can see, FLOT has notably underperformed AGG, while offering similar income streams. The basis behind this is AGG's distribution steam was seen as more attractive, as it would not be expected to decline in the same manner as FLOT, which would reset at the prevailing rates.

When looking at distribution levels for both funds, we see this has indeed been the case in 2019. To illustrate, consider the chart below, which shows relevant income metrics for both funds:

Fund Distribution on 2/1/19 Distribution on 11/1/19 Decline in Distribution FLOT $0.125887 $0.105683 16% AGG $0.268343 $0.251365 6%

My takeaway here is to illustrate how FLOT has performed, relative to its fixed rate peer, in a declining interest rate environment. As you can see, while FLOT has still offered a positive return, investors could have taken similar levels of risk and performed much better elsewhere. However, the reason behind this performance divergence was the declining interest rate environment. This is an environment that I expect will change in 2020, which I will discuss next.

Interest Rate Outlook Should Even The Playing Field

As I mentioned in the preceding paragraph, I was not optimistic on FLOT's performance in 2019, primarily because of the interest rate forecast. Looking back on the year, this concern was well-founded. Interest rates did move markedly lower, and FLOT underperformed.

Now, when looking ahead to 2020, my outlook for FLOT has changed quite a bit, as the forecast for Fed interest rate movements is quite different. While investor sentiment on interest rate movements can change quite quickly, for now, the outlook is much less dovish than what has been the case this year. While FLOT would benefit primarily from rising rates, a neutral rate environment should help limit any downside. Further, if rates do stay in neutral, there should not be much price divergence between a fund like AGG and FLOT in the short term.

This is relevant because, based on the results of Fed's October meeting, a neutral interest rate policy is what many investors expect. While interest rates were cut another 0.25 basis points, Fed Chairman Powell gave guidance, suggesting further rate cuts would be unlikely. According to a report by CNBC, Mr. Powell was quoted at the post-meeting press conference as saying:

We see the current stance of monetary policy as likely to remain appropriate as long as incoming information about the state of the economy remains broadly consistent with our outlook"

I interpret this quite simply - the Fed is not going to make any more cuts unless broader economic conditions change markedly. This seems to be in line with Mr. Powell's earlier comments about the latest cuts being a "mid-cycle adjustment", and not the beginning of a long easing trend.

And, the market seems to have reached the same conclusion. After the guidance at the end of last month, futures are now predicting rates to be constant through November of next year, with a reasonable chance of one more 0.25 basis point cut, but not much else, according to data compiled by CME Group, shown below:

As you can see, there is a strong likelihood (as of right now) that interest rates will not move at all for the next twelve months. My takeaway here is this means the worst may be over for FLOT. While the fund will not necessarily outperform under these circumstances, it should not underperform either, because the income stream should stay steady. While this is not a ringing endorsement to buy, it helps justify my "neutral" position. I imagine FLOT will offer returns consistent with the broader investment-grade debt market, and that would be attractive for the more risk-averse investor.

I Like The Banking Exposure

I now want to touch on the underlying holdings of FLOT, and why I generally like the makeup of this fund. While FLOT is not unique in its exclusive focus on investment-grade debt, the underlying holdings between investment-grade bond ETFs can and do vary greatly. To get a sense for where FLOT is directly invested, the chart below illustrates the sectors within the fund:

Source: iShares

As you can see, FLOT is heavily invested in the Banking sector, with over half of its assets committed to that space.

Fortunately, this is an area that I believe is positive for bond holders. The large banks the fund holds, such as JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Goldman Sachs (GS), Wells Fargo (WFC), among many others, have been recording strong profits and performing well throughout 2019. In fact, the broader Financials sector has actually been leading the S&P 500 this year, as shown below:

Source: Fidelity

My takeaway here is the sector is performing well, and the companies within FLOT's portfolio are rated investment-grade, so there is little risk of default on the bonds at this time.

Furthermore, while the year-to-date performance has been solid so far, there are reasons to suggest continuing strong performance within the banking sector. Specifically, despite a macro-backdrop of low interest rates, large banks reported robust earnings in Q3. In fact, five of the largest banks in the country (whose bonds are all within FLOT's portfolio) all saw strong trading revenue last quarter that beat expectations, according to data compiled by Bloomberg:

Source: Bloomberg

My takeaway here is I am fairly optimistic on FLOT's underlying portfolio. While the yield offered by this product is not "high", it appears safe for now. The fund is made up of investment-grade corporate debt which has a low risk of default under most circumstances. But I am especially confident in the holdings in the fund as the companies within the top sector, banking, seem to be performing extremely well. With high profits and improving trading margins, there is little risk to shareholders that they will not receive their distribution payments in full.

Bottom Line

Fixed income has rallied in 2019, but floating rate debt has been left behind, as investors looked to lock in yields before they headed lower. In fact, floating rate investment bonds have seen performance lag just about every type of fixed income investment, which justified my previous recommendation to avoid these products, as shown below:

Source: Charles Schwab

However, as we look into 2020, my outlook has shifted. While FLOT gains will be capped if interest rates do not move higher, it seems unlikely there will be much movement for interest rates in either direction. That should limit the downside in FLOT, as the income stream should remain fairly stable over the next twelve months. Couple this with the fact that I like investment-grade debt right now, given the trade and growth headwinds that currently face the market. FLOT is exposed primarily to the banking sector, and that is an area that is performing well and gives little indication there will be a problem managing bond obligations. Therefore, I believe FLOT offers investors a safe yield and little downside risk, and would suggest investors consider if this product could suit their individual needs going forward.

