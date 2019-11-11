Groupon: Looking For Value

Groupon (GRPN) reported a mixed Q3 with revenue and gross profit missing consensus estimates while EBITDA was slightly better due to cost optimization. Management once again reiterated its full-year EBITDA guidance of $270m (flat YoY). Although we believe that the company will no doubt achieve their EBITDA target given the ongoing cost-cutting initiatives, we are more concerned by the multiple headwinds GRPN is facing such as declining user growth, North America Goods revenue and margin trending lower, and weakness expanding on the International side (initially, within the Goods, but it appears that local services are also showing weakness). Although Groupon Select is seeing some early traction with 260k subs and a 60% increase in frequency and 20% in average order volume, the ongoing investments into this segment are not contributing materially to gross margin to Q4 and beyond.

The headline numbers for GRPN are not great due to the ongoing weakness in the underlying operating metrics, but we believe that GRPN could still have some value given its presence in the fast transaction-oriented restaurants, travel and local services verticals under an M&A scenario in which it is taken out by a larger internet platform in search, restaurant, food delivery, or online travel where GRPN's service and product offerings are complementary to the acquirers' core services. For example, GRPN could be a good add-on to both Google Maps (GOOGL) and Yelp (YELP) as diners browse through restaurants and see whether there are any promotions available. This feature is common in China where Meituan-Dianping (MEIT) (see: Meituan-Dianping: Rational Environment Driving Q3) merchants advertise coupons to attract traffic.

That said, we think GRPN's valuation of 5x EV/EBITDA and 12.5x P/E is reasonable as it currently trades at the low-end of the internet services average. For event-driven investors that are looking for the M&A catalyst, the current valuation level provides a good entry-point as we believe the chance of M&A increases given the depressed valuation and the growing need for internet search service providers to expand beyond their traditional services.

We value GRPN at 6.5x EV/EBITDA on our 2020E estimate given the -2% decline in revenue and a 7% expected growth in EBITDA due to cost-cutting. Our target EV multiple is a discount relative to its peers such as Yelp that trades at 7x forward EV/EBITDA and implies 15.5x P/E, which is at the low-end of the internet peers. Our 23% upside also factors in the potential for M&A in 2020.

The biggest concern coming out of the quarter was the deceleration in the active customer base that was mostly driven by the weakness in North America where marketing expense was pulled back significantly as the company shifted focus from customer acquisition to operational efficiency.

The decline in active customer base also resulted in the ongoing weakness in the North America Goods revenue that saw a further decline (-30% YoY vs. -25% in Q2).

Local revenue also saw a -3% YoY decline in Q3, although the decline was incrementally better than Q2 when it was down 5% YoY. However, the take-rate has been trending lower, suggesting a discount is required to drive that sale.

However, given the cost optimization carried out in North America, operating margin improved incrementally to 8% in Q3.

On the international side, traffic headwind is likely to persist given the headwind in the UK. The more troubling sign is that GRPN's international growth was supposedly the growth area. However, International Goods revenue started to show signs of weakness and now International Local services are also showing similar signs.

Given the declining operating metric and weakness in both North America and International, we believe that the best case for GRPN is to sell itself to a more established platform that operates within search, local reviews, OTA, food delivery, or foreign internet companies that are looking for a global presence.

For search, combining GRPN's local services with the search engine or map applications could enhance the overall user experience and cross-sell opportunities of GRPN's products. For example, if a user searches for an Italian restaurant, a GRPN offer can be part of the search result. Besides, GOOGL could offer Google Pay as a part of the transaction process to earn incremental payment economics.

For OTA, GRPN's local services could be an add-on to travelers as they browse through their destinations. For example, going to Spain could lead to discount hotels and restaurants, and local services that the traveler could consider in addition to getting a plane ticket.

For local review site such as Yelp, having GRPN embedded into the restaurant or merchant pages make total sense as a way to convert higher traffic and transactions.

For food delivery, GRPN could be used to promote new merchants that recently signed up on the platform.

Although it is unclear whether GRPN is looking for any strategic reviews, what is clear to us is that it is a fast, local and transactive model that is a good fit for all of those sets that we mentioned above.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.