Perma-Fix: Blowout Q3, Significant Upside Still Remains

This article was selected to be shared with PRO+ Small & Micro Cap subscribers - find out more here.

In my last article on Perma-Fix (NASDAQ:PESI) I laid out the case that the strong implied guidance for Perma-Fix’s Q3 made “an already strong risk reward” even better. That worked out pretty well! The purpose of this article is not to pat myself on the back, but rather to lay out a case why the risk/reward is still attractive even after this move. In my fund I always take some money off the table after strong gains; that is important in this environment in micro-caps where it seems like every good piece of news is sold. That said, I think the blowout Q3 and incredibly strong tone of the call makes for a very interesting investment case going forward.

Perma-Fix's CEO stating that they can get to $100 million in annualized revenue by the end of 2020 is extraordinary. Please keep in mind that this is coming from a company that did less than $12 million a quarter in Q4 of 2018 and Q1 of 2019. The strength and rapidity of the turn has been remarkable. It is also interesting in the fact that I have publically and privately chastised the CEO for being overly conservative. Given his reluctance to promote the company in the past, it gives extra comfort that the turn is real and the path forward is sustainable. From an investment standpoint the thing that intrigues me most is that the base business is still clearly supportive of a higher price even before we take into account the two potential company changing contracts. I’d argue that a company that can do roughly 65c-70c (untaxed) a share/$11-12 million in EBITDA in 2020 will gradually move higher from here, especially with the growth rate the company will show year over year. This means as shareholders we will get paid to wait for the TCC to be announced and to see what becomes of the TBI. The Tank Closure Contract (TCC) has been oft delayed (July 2018 to July 2019 to year end 2019), so I’m assuming it won’t be announced until sometime in the first quarter of 2020. I believe that contract to be worth at the very least $5 million in EBITDA to PESI and more likely $10-$20 million. It is a competitive bid and there are no guarantees that PESI’s consortium wins, but I would argue that the possibility of a win is not discounted into the current stock price. Nor is the even larger opportunity for the Test Bed Initiative (TBI).

Now that the Senate has specifically included phase 2 of the TCC in its budget: Senate committee adds $420 million to what Trump proposed for Hanford (after explicitly excluding it a year ago) I would argue that the long-term prospects for the opportunity have gotten better. Keep in mind that the ORP wrote Phase III into their wish list for the 2021 budget (reminder the government fiscal year start would be Oct 1, 2020). The amount earmarked in that proposal would reflect a $20 million+ EBITDA bump for PESI next fall and would likely roll into a commercial agreement if phase III is successful.

So IF the core business improves as planned and IF the company wins both the TCC and the TCC and TBI move forward as planned the company could conceivably be on a $45-50 million EBITDA run rate at this time next year. Admittedly those are big IF’s and are by no means guaranteed, but I do not think that possibility is in any way reflected in the current share price. As I stated early, I am always in favor of taking some gains, but I also think the argument can be made that for Perma-Fix this could be the beginning of a much larger and longer move higher.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PESI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.