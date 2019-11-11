CorePoint Lodging Should Pleasantly Surprise

The expected long-term return at current prices should be over 13% per year with a potential bump once quarterly results are announced this week.

CPLG shares have not yet moved higher since the announcement, even though the result is $37m in payments to CPLG.

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) is a REIT that was spun off LaQuinta and initially traded at over $27 a share in July 2018. In my previous article about CPLG I described why I believe it is severely undervalued and why my expectations were for long-term returns on the order of 13% a year. Now, as we await the quarterly results to be released this week, I also expect a price bump due to the resolution of the management dispute CPLG had with Wyndham.

CPLG shares currently trade at $9.80, at 46% of tangible book value of $20.95 per share. The company pays a 8.26% dividend and has a modest share buyback program in place. The most recent price decline stemmed from the issues with occupancy and revenue per available room, or RevPAR, declines. Those, in turn, appear to have been caused by a switch to Wyndam’s booking systems.

The expectation before the switch-over was for increase of the metrics, but instead they declined. CPLG indicated that Wyndham was in default on the agreements, which Wyndham denied. Nonetheless, on October 23rd CPLG filed a Form 8-K describing the resolution of the dispute with cash payments to CPLG and restoration of certain software and services to the pre-switchover functionality.

Value of Real Estate

CPLG owns land and hotels worth at least $2.2B as of 6/30/19, with values likely being overly conservative. With $1B of debt and 57.7M shares outstanding, you are buying 1,200/57.7=$20.95 worth of hotels for the current price of $9.80. In other words, you are paying only 47% of the tangible book value.

Source: CPLG Form 10-Q

Note the depreciation in the above table. Also note that the hotels that CPLG sold recently were sold at a gain, meaning they were carried on the books at a value lower than the sales price. The $2.2B real estate value is likely understated by quite a significant amount.

Source: CPLG Form 10-Q

Cash Flows

CPLG reports GAAP losses, but they are able to pay dividends, invest into hotel “repositioning” and buy back shares. The reason is simple: they depreciate in excess of CapEx and the effect will only get more pronounced as they dispose of older hotels that have lower depreciation but greater maintenance CapEx expenses, which per CPLG is about 5% of revenues, or $21M for 6 months (on revenues of $427M). They had D&A of $90M during the same period. Additional CapEx is for “repositioning” of hotels to move them more upscale and increase revenues.

Source: CPLG Form 10-Q

Assuming the above, CPLG depreciates its property at $180M a year, while maintenance CapEx is actually $42M, resulting in a difference of $138M, not taking into account the growth in value of real estate. With the GAAP net losses that are being reported ($92M annualized from above), there is roughly $45-50M a year left for dividends and buybacks. Even conservatively adjusting for equity-based compensation, it is still about $45m a year.

Management and Franchise Agreement

There are plenty of various fees that CPLG pays that are based on revenues. Below is an excerpt that illustrates that the fees are mostly a percentage of top line. Also note the dispute I outlined in orange.

Source: CPLG Form 10-Q

Looking at the above, it is clear that in order to improve profitability, CPLG needs to get rid of its least-profitable hotels. That way the overall margins on the hotel portfolio will grow. This is exactly what they are doing. They identified hotels with the lowest margins and are selling them while using proceeds for debt reduction and a modest buyback program.

Wyndham Dispute Resolution

The stock has been under pressure lately due to the dispute item I outlined in orange above. In the prior article I wrote that it was certainly temporary and did not affect my investment thesis. Indeed, now the dispute is resolved and in addition to eventual service level restoration CPLG will receive $37M, $26.5M of which should be paid by Nov 23rd.

Wyndham also agreed to a payment of $19.7 million to resolve all actual and potential claims between the Parties, including but not limited to CorePoint’s alleged loss of revenue. The payment will consist of a lump sum cash payment of no less than $9.85 million, which Wyndham has made, with the remainder to be made in cash payments over time and satisfied in full by June 30, 2021. Pursuant to the Settlement Agreement, the Parties agreed to amend the Franchise Agreements to limit the criteria for Franchisor’s approval of asset sales, including the adoption of certain objective criteria with respect to liquidity, net worth and operating experience of the proposed buyer. In addition, Wyndham agreed to make a cash payment to the Company within 30 days of execution of the Settlement Agreement in an amount of approximately $16.6 million of cash purchase price which had been temporarily retained in connection with the Tax Matters Agreement.

Source: CPLG Form 8-K, emphasis mine

Non-Core Hotel Sales

The benefits of sales of non-core hotels are outlined below. It is worth noting that for the hotels sold so far, proceeds of $50 resulted in gain on sales of $7.3M and only reduce FFO by $0.8M a year, which is less than interest savings on a $50M debt reduction. Therefore, not only was debt reduced, the cash flows were virtually unaffected.

Source: CPLG Form 10-Q

With sales of the remaining non-core hotels, maintenance CapEx, debt and interest expense get reduced while proceeds can partially be used for share repurchases. Overall company-level FFO will only improve with these sales, more so on a per-share basis, especially if there are more buybacks at these discounted share prices.

Dividend

CPLG is a REIT and has to pay out most of its income in dividends, therefore it makes most sense in tax-free accounts since dividends on REITs are taxed at rates of ordinary income. I do not provide tax advice; make sure you look into tax implications of investing in REITs. The current dividend is well-covered and should only increase as the non-core sales progress, more so with buybacks.

Valuation

The company currently pays an 8.16% dividend that is easily sustainable and should grow over time. They also repurchase shares. At the same time, the book value per share grows since the true value of hotels being sold is being unlocked as well as due to accretive share repurchases.

We already know that the management dispute has been resolved and the current challenges with occupancy rates should abate over time. But to be conservative, let’s assume that the occupancy issues persist while Wyndham only pays what was agreed to and doesn’t pay any more. Even then, the long-term value of hotels should keep growing approximately at a rate of inflation.

Each share implies $2,200/57.5=$38.26 of real estate (and $17.39 of debt), for which the current price is $9.80. In effect, you are buying both the dividend income and a 53%-discounted leveraged (2:1) inflation hedge. In other words, at current prices, you get a total expected long-term return of at least 13% per year.

Of course, I expect more than that for several reasons. The occupancy issues should be resolved via software and other adjustments that Wyndham agreed to. If that doesn’t happen, Wyndham might have to pay more to CPLG. The true value of CPLG’s real estate serves as a “margin of safety” and selling less-profitable hotels should both deleverage the balance sheet and improve margins on the remaining portfolio.

Finally, let’s not forget the immediate $26.5M payment from Wyndham that represents $0.46 per share, to be followed by another $10M during the next 1.5 years. I am curious whether these cash payment will result in a special dividend or used for share repurchases. CPLG should do great both near-term and long-term. With that in mind, I recently increased my position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CPLG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.